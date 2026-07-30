EEPA reports on Over 117,350 migrants deported from Libya

BRUSSELS | 30 July 2026 (IDN | EEPA) — The following are the situation reports on Sudan, Ethiopia, RSF troops raid towns in North Kordofan, Renewed clashes along Oromia-Sidama border and Over 117,350 migrants deported from Libya.

Situation in Sudan (per 30 July)

Rapid Support Forces (RSF) soldiers raided the towns of Um Badr, Sodari, Abu Zaima, Hamrat al-Sheikh, and El Mazroub while retreating from Um Sayala, Jabrat al-Sheikh, and Bara in North Kordofan on 29 July. The RSF also arrested citizens accusing them of working with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

SAF drones targeted RSF convoys in Sodari, Um Badr, and El Mazroub in North Kordofan on 29 July, supporting an advance by the SAF toward Sodari to reopen the desert route toward the Darfur region.

Numerous civilians were killed in air strikes hitting locations across North Kordofan State on 28 July.

Rights groups allege the RSF carried out widespread civilian attacks and looting in Al-Jamama, North Kordofan, leaving dozens injured, families displaced, and markets destroyed.

Boeing 727s linked to a US military contractor’s business network have been confirmed to have transported mercenaries, weapons and drones for the RSF, according to UN experts.

RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo “Hemedti” said field commanders now have autonomy to initiate offensives without central orders, and prohibited filming during military operations.

Over 23 children have been killed in North Kordofan since late May according to UNICEF.

The RSF systematically looted medical facilities in the Jabrat al-Sheikh area, transforming the main hospital into military barracks, according to the Sudanese Doctors Network.

Heavy seasonal rainfall around Ed Damazin in Blue Nile state has triggered outbreaks of disease alongside acute shortages of shelter, clean water, and medical care in camps housing displaced people. The Blue Nile Civil Society Initiative has urged UN agencies to declare an emergency response.

Over 20,000 people across South Darfur have had to flee their homes in recent weeks. The newly displaced population is in urgent need of basic survival assistance.

Monitoring teams working with the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) have documented a systematic pattern of ethnic-based violence targeting civilians in every city under RSF control in the Darfur region, with mass executions amounting to genocide.

The NCHR also holds reliable information on mass graves in El Geneina and El Fasher, as well as close to 4,000 cases of sexual violence, of which 20% of the victims were underage.

Armed checkpoints on the highway from Khartoum toward Sennar are forcing truck drivers to pay high transit fees.

The Sudanese Journalists Syndicate says three detained women journalists in Nyala are deteriorating medically under RSF custody without formal charges, with access to hospitals barred.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 30 July)

Around 22 people have died and thousands have been displaced in clashes along the border between the East Guji Zone in Oromia and East Sidama Zone in Sidama between 26 and 29 July.

An Ethiopian national accused of “operating a brutal transnational human trafficking” has been extradited to Ethiopia from Malawi.

The World Council of Churches (WCC) has denounced the drone strike on Abbay Giyorgis St. Arsema Unity Monastery in Amhara that took place on 22 July killing 2 civilians.

International and regional situation (per 30 July)

South Sudan’s army, opposition forces, and their respective allied militias, abused civilians which led to mass displacement during fighting in 2025 in Nagero County, Western Equatoria, states a new report by Human Rights Watch (HRW), calling for the suspension of commanders credibly implicated in abuses.

SAF leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan met South Sudan security adviser Tut Gatluak in Khartoum to advance oil-transit and bilateral cooperation linked to Heglig, discuss border stabilization and potential Juba talks, and broaden economic coordination.

US senior adviser Massad Boulos has rejected claims that Washington’s Horn of Africa diplomacy is aimed at building an anti-Ethiopian alliance after Cairo meetings with Egypt, Eritrea, and Somalia.

Five Kenyan security personnel were killed by al-Shabab in Mandera county near the Somali border .

Kenya launched a new specialised border crime unit, the Counter-Organised Immigration Crime Team aimed at combating human trafficking, smuggling and other forms of transnational organised crime.

Ugandan authorities declared the country to be free of Ebola on 28 July.

Ugandan MP Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi resurfaced at Nateete police station after 19 days incommunicado, then was charged afresh with inciting violence and managing an unlawful society and remanded to Kitalya Prison, amid allegations he was tortured and denied medical care.

Migration and refugee situation (per 30 July)

At least 117,350 irregular migrants have been deported by Benghazi-based Libyan authorities, while measures to tighten migration controls have been put in place, including stricter border security and new residency regulations for foreign nationals.

Over 100,000 Sudanese migrants have registered for a voluntary return programme from Libya, with repatriation flights underway.

Five Ethiopian migrants were executed in Saudi Arabia for nonlethal drug-related offenses on 27 July.

Refugee camps hosting Sudanese refugees in eastern Chad are experiencing severe water shortages.

The Greek government aims to prevent the Libya–Crete migration route from becoming permanent, said Greece’s migration minister, Thanos Plevris, adding that Greece is increasing intelligence-sharing and surveillance with Libya.

Links of interest

Retreating RSF troops launch reprisal attacks on civilians in North Kordofan

Dozens killed in North Kordofan air strikes, rights group says

Rights group accuses RSF of abuses in North Kordofan

Boeings identified in Reuters report carried weapons for Sudanese paramilitary, UN experts find

Hemetti grants RSF commanders autonomy to launch attacks after Kordofan losses

At least 23 children reportedly killed and 25 injured in Sudan’s conflict-afflicted North Kordofan in past two months

RSF looted and militarized Jabrat al-Sheikh hospital, doctors say

Blue Nile civil society group issues urgent plea over crisis in Ed Damazin

Over 20,000 flee violence in Darfur as funding gap threatens aid

Inside the secret battle to document RSF abuses in Sudan

Armed checkpoints extort millions from Sudanese truckers

Sudanese syndicate demands release of detained women journalists in South Darfur

Sudan rights group urges separation of civil society and politics

News: Renewed Oromia-Sidama border clashes leave several dead, school burned, crops destroyed as residents question peace efforts

News: Joint Interpol–Federal Police operation leads to extradition of suspected human trafficker from Malawi

News: World Council of Churches condemns reported drone strike on monastery in Amhara, calls for impartial investigation

South Sudan: Abuse of Civilians in Western Equatoria

Sudan and South Sudan discuss oil transit and regional stability in Khartoum

News: Trump’s Horn envoy rejects ‘anti-Ethiopian alliance’ claims after Cairo diplomatic meetings

Al-Shabab kills five Kenyan security personnel in ambush

DCI Deploys New Elite Border Crime Unit After UK-Backed Training

Uganda declares end to Ebola outbreak

Muwanga Kivumbi remanded to Kitalya on fresh charges of inciting violence

Benghazi-based Libyan authorities deport over 117,000 irregular migrants

Saudi Arabia: New Executions of Ethiopian Migrants

After fleeing Sudan’s war, refugees battle thirst in Chad’s camps

Greece says it will prevent permanent Libya-Crete migration route

Europe External Programme with Africa is a Belgium-based Centre of Expertise with in-depth knowledge, publications, and networks, specialised in issues of peacebuilding, refugee protection, and resilience in the Horn of Africa. EEPA has published extensively on issues related to the movement and/or human trafficking of refugees in the Horn of Africa and on the Central Mediterranean Route. It cooperates with a wide network of universities, research organisations, civil society, and experts from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, and across Africa. The Situation Reports can be found here. To receive the situation report in your e-mail, click here. You can unsubscribe at any moment through the link at the bottom of each e-mail.

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