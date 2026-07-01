The Challenges Facing African Candidates for the Top Job at the United Nations

The photo shows the UN General Assembly in session in May 2025. Source: United Nations - Photo: 2026

By Rev. Gabriel Odima

The writer is President & Director of Political Affairs, Africa Centre for Peace & Democracy.

MINNESOTA, USA | 31 July 2026 (IDN) — President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda’s decision to nominate Ambassador Olara Otunnu for the top job at the United Nations is, in my view, a mockery of the international community.

Since 1986—more than 40 years—the Government of Uganda has been under what I regard as a military dictatorship. The electoral system imposed by President Museveni has not only removed genuine political competition from Uganda’s body politic, but has also silenced the voice of the people and weakened public accountability.

In recent presidential and parliamentary elections, for instance, President Museveni prevented the leader of Ambassador Olara Otunnu’s political party, Hon. Jimmy Akena, from contesting the presidency. Museveni’s long record of political violence and repression, in my opinion, leaves him without the moral authority to nominate Ambassador Olara Otunnu for the position of United Nations Secretary-General.

Concerns Over Uganda’s Democratic Record

Ambassador Olara Otunnu’s late entry into the race is itself a matter of concern, as the process allows insufficient time for thorough scrutiny of his public record.

The current human rights situation in Uganda and the lack of democratic space should also concern the international community. Uganda, in my view, has evolved into a dictatorship sustained by a range of deeply troubling institutional practices that have become embedded within the country’s political system.

Ambassador Olara Otunnu would face significant challenges in providing leadership to such an important international institution.

How would he address the ongoing crisis in Sudan? Sudan today is more than a country whose government has collapsed. It has become, in many areas, a landscape fragmented into territories controlled by armed groups and competing warlords.

Equally important, how would he respond to the situation in his own country, Uganda, where political opponents, according to critics of the government, continue to face imprisonment, human rights abuses and severe restrictions on democratic freedoms?

I strongly believe that Ambassador Olara Otunnu should withdraw his candidacy for the office of Secretary-General if he truly values the importance and credibility of the United Nations.

The same, in my opinion, applies to former Senegalese President Macky Sall, whom I do not believe has demonstrated the vision required to lead the organisation.

The Leadership the United Nations Needs

The United Nations has long played an important role in advancing democracy, good governance, human rights, peace and international stability.

During the 1960s, President John F. Kennedy strongly promoted democracy in the developing world. In his 1962 address to the United Nations General Assembly, he outlined principles that helped shape United States foreign policy during the Cold War.

In the 1990s, Presidents George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton likewise placed the promotion of democracy at the centre of U.S. foreign policy. More recently, during the 2025 session of the United Nations General Assembly, President Donald J. Trump informed member states of his intention to help end the conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The office of the Secretary-General requires a candidate with a proven record of leadership, the ability to unite nations, a commitment to public service, and the vision necessary to promote international peace and security. [IDN-InDepthNews]