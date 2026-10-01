EEPA Reports on New Caretaker Administration Appointed in Tigray

BRUSSELS | 19 October 2026 (IDN | EEPA) — The following are the situation reports on the situation in Ethiopia, the situation in Sudan, the regional and international situation, new Caretaker Administration appointed in Tigray, ENDF and TPF recapture Aksum, 11 killed in RSF attack on IDP camp in West Darfur
Situation in Ethiopia (per 19 October)
- The Federal Government established a caretaker administration for the Tigray Regional State on 16 October to administer the region for six months. Its main tasks include organising elections, facilitating the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs), and restoring security and peace in the region.
- The appointed senior officials of the administration are Asefa Abraha Hagos (administration), Tewodros Aregay (economy), Brig. Gen. Gebre-Egziabher Beyene (security and peace), Redae Halefom (political affairs) and Shishay Amare (Mekelle mayor).
- The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) firmly rejected the new caretaker administration, defining it as an “illegitimate political structure” and warning local institutions not to collaborate with it.
- The TPLF announced that it will take action against any flights using Mekelle Airport, as it believes the Ethiopian federal government is using the airport for military transports in the Tigray region.
- Hundreds of former Tigray fighters have registered for a civilian reintegration programme in Mekelle.
- A drone strike was carried out by the Ethiopia National Defence Forces (ENDF) in the Jijike area of Abergele Woreda on 14 October. Leaders of the TPLF forces have reportedly been located in the area.
- The ENDF executed drone strikes on vehicles belonging to the 33rd division of TPLF forces, near Rama.
- The ENDF took control of Rama on 14 October, located along the border between Ethiopia and Eritrea.
- Reports from Rama document extensive drone strike damage in the town, including in residential areas.
- Fighting broke out in Abiy Adi after TPLF forces entered the town following withdrawal of ENDF troops on 14 October.
- Troops from the ENDF, Tigray Peace Forces (TPF) and TPLF forces participated in the combat, with ENDF drone strikes supporting troops on the ground.
- The TPLF forces claim to have recaptured Abiy Adi, Shewate Higum and Yechila in Central Tigray.
- TPLF forces took control of Werqamba after ENDF troops withdrew from the area on 14 October.
- Fighting between the ENDF, TPF and TPLF forces was reported in Chila.
- A cattle ranch near Abiy Adi was hit by an ENDF drone strike.
- ENDF and TPF fighters entered the city of Aksum in northern Tigray after TPLF aligned fighters withdrew to surrounding mountainous areas. The TPF claims that Eritrean troops suffered heavy losses and are retreating towards the border, whereas the Minister of Information from Eritrea denies this.
- Armed clashes are ongoing between ENDF and Fano militants in the North Shewa Zone of the Amhara Region. Mehal Meda and Wegere towns are now under the control of Fano, while Molale still remains under ENDF control.
- A peaceful demonstration took place in Raya on 17 October to demand that TPF forces withdraw from all six woredas of Raya.
- Shelling in southern Tigray led to civilians being killed and injured, as well the closure of health facilities in the area, according to Human Rights Watch.
- Mekelle, Adigrat, Aksum and Raya universities in Tigray region announced their commitment to resume lessons and learning activities.
- The US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, has recently referred to drone strikes on Addis Ababa as “terrorist attacks” and to armed forces led by the TPLF as “separatists”.
- Ongoing conflict in Tigray is contributing to an extreme food crisis, together with a prolonged drought that has devastated agricultural production across several woredas like Raya Azebo and Irob.
Situation in Sudan (per 19 October)
- 11 people were killed and five more injured in an attack carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a displacement camp in the Hajar Sanakit area of West Darfur on 17 October. According to Darfur’s regional health minister the majority of the casualties were women and children.
- A Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) drone strike allegedly targeted a RSF command centre in South Darfur on 18 October. However, the RSF reported that the strike struck a busy livestock market.
- The SAF intercepted two drones launched by the RSF on 19 October directed towards Khartoum International Airport.
- The SAF intercepted a swarm of RSF drones directed towards Sudan’s eastern states of Gedaref and Kassala on 18 October.
- Drone strikes are severely disrupting education for children in El Obeid, with classes being suspended and drones hitting civilian sites including shelters for IDPs and warehouses holding textbooks.
Regional and international situation (per 19 October)
- Russia has offered to host dialogues between Ethiopia and Eritrea, including on the sidelines of the third Russia-Africa summit taking place at the end of October in Moscow.
- Forces loyal to former Somalian South West State President Abdiaziz Laftagareen took control of Berdale, Diinsoor, Buurhakaba, and Qansaxdheere in the Bay region of southern Somalia.
- Somalia federal and regional authorities are planning to regain control over those strategic towns in the Bay region, which are currently under the control of the Laftagareen loyalists.
- The number of confirmed Ebola cases in Kenya has risen to seven. The four new confirmed infections include three healthcare workers who treated the first Ebola patient of this outbreak in the country.
- France’s special envoy to Sudan urged the “international quintet” comprising the UN, the AU, the Arab League, the EU, and IGAD to support the internal Sudanese dialogue aimed at ending the war.
- The Eritrean Embassy in Kenya sent an invitation to all Eritreans to attend a special meeting, without declaring the topic.
Links of interest
Federal Government Establishes Trustee Administration for Tigray Region to Ensure Stability, Peace
Ethiopia’s TPLF rejects new Tigray administration as illegitimate
News: TPLF warns against movement around Tigray airports, rejects caretaker administration
TPLF Threatens Ethiopian Airlines Flight Operations to Mekelle but it does not have control over the city at this point
TPLF Warns Against Mekelle Airport Movements, Rejects Tigray Caretaker Administration
Hundreds of Former Tigray Fighters Register for Civilian Reintegration in Mekelle
Drone Strike Damage Reported in Rama as Fighting Continues in Northern Tigray
TPLF-Aligned Tigray Fighters Claim Recapture of Abiy Adi and Two Other Towns
Ethiopian Forces Enter Aksum as Eritrea Denies Heavy Military Losses
Clashes Continue Between Government Forces and Fano Militants in North Shewa
Four Tigray Universities Announce Readiness to Resume Classes
BREAKING: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Calls Groups Attacking Inside Ethiopia “Separatists” and Labels Drone Strikes on the Capital as “Terrorist Attacks”
In-Depth analysis:Escalating fighting deepens drought crisis in Tigray as farmers face mounting hardship, agriculture bureau remains inactive
RSF attack kills 11 at displacement camp in Sudan’s West Darfur: Official
Sudan army accused of drone strike on livestock market
Sudanese army intercepts RSF drones near Khartoum airport, source says
Sudan army repels RSF drone strikes in east, military sources say
Sudan: Children facing threat of drones overhead as school classes disrupted in El Obeid
News: Russia offers to host Ethiopia–Eritrea talks amid rising tensions
Laftagareen Forces Seize Diinsoor as Somalia Regional Crisis Deepens
Somalia Forces Prepare to Retake Towns Seized by Laftagareen Loyalists
Kenya Ebola Cases Rise to Seven as Three Health Workers Test Positive
French envoy urges international quintet to back Sudan dialogue process
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