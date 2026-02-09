Situation Report Horn of Africa: Ethiopia accusses Eritrea of military agression

Situation in Ethiopia/Eritrea (per 9 February)

Ethiopia formally accused Eritrea of military aggression by sending its troops deeper into Ethiopian territory and in the support of armed rebel groups operating along its borders.

What appears to be a formal letter was issued on 7 February by Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos to his Eritrean colleague Osman Saleh Mohammed requesting the immediate withdrawal of the Eritrean troops from Ethiopian territory.

Gedion stated that Eritrea’s acts were “acts of outright agression”, but stated that Ethiopia is willing to engage in “good faith negotiations for a comprehensive settlement of all issues of mutual interest”.

The Eritrean Ministry of Information denies any involvement on their part and calls the letter part of a “hostile campaign against Eritrea”.

Former Ethiopian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gedu Andargachew commented publicly following PM Abiy Ahmed’s admission of involvement of Eritrean troops in the 2020 – 2022 Tigray war, stating that Eritrean forces fought alongside the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) “effectively as a single force”.

Gedu rejects PM Abiy’s statement that Gedu was the PM’s envoy to Eritrea following the outbreak of the Tigray war, to convey concerns over crimes against civilians, stating that this misrepresents his role and the Ethiopia-Eritrea military coordination during the war.

He stated the military cooperation ended only after the ceasefire.

Gedu also accused PM Abiy of failing to seek reconciliation with the Tigray people after the war, instead deflecting responsibility for the loss of life and destruction.

The North Shewa zone in the Amhara region of Ethiopia is facing disruptions in mobile phone and internet in recent weeks, with residents suspecting that ongoing security operations in the area could be the cause of the blackout.

Situation in Sudan (per 9 February)

A Rapid Support Forces (RSF) drone strike killed 24 people, including medical staff, at the El Kuik hospital in South Kordofan, Sudan, on Saturday. Eight people were wounded. The strike also killed the facility’s medical director.

The use of a new type of Kamikaze drones by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) has been reported in the Kordofan region, targeting fuel depots and infrastructure in RSF controlled areas, making it more difficult for RSF to rotate units and send reinforcements.

RSF drones attacked and hit humanitarian aid and fuel convoys in North Kordofan state, killing at least one civilian and wounding others as relief trucks were transporting food and supplies to displaced people on Friday.

Over 300 detainees have died in Shala prison in North Darfur, controlled by the RSF, amidst deteriorating health conditions, according to the Popular Resistance in North Darfur.

The UK sanctioned six Sudanese commanders and a Colombian mercenary recruitment network for fuelling Sudan’s civil war with travel bans and asset freezes aimed at undermining forces that threaten peace and stability in the country.

SAF leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan says Sudan does not reject peace but insists any ceasefire must not strengthen its enemy, speaking in Tiba el-sheikh Abdel-Baqi in Al Jazirah state, amid failed diplomatic efforts to end the conflict with the RSF.

Sudan’s Democratic Block, an alliance made up of various political groups, met in Khartoum to launch committees aimed at forming a transitional legislative council in order to advance Sudan’s civilian democratic transition, counter the influence of the RSF, and rebuild governance after months of war.

Sudan’s Foreign Ministry accused the international community of ignoring illegal arms flows allegedly from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to the RSF in Darfur, warning the silence enables war crimes and undermines efforts to end Sudan’s conflict.

SAF said it repelled a RSF assault on Al Selik near South Sudan from Ed Damizin as fighting intensified in Blue Nile to block a new RSF front. Al Selik was recaptured by the SAF on 26 January one day after it was captured by the RSF and Sudan People’s Liberation Movement alliance.

Situation in South Sudan (per 9 February)

The South Sudanese Minister of Finance and Economic Planning stated that South Sudan will turn to fresh borrowing, including support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to close an 8 percent GDP budget deficit from the fiscal year 2025/2026.

UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres, warned that escalating violence in South Sudan is endangering civilians and aid workers, after attacks on hospitals and convoys run by groups like the World Food Programme (WFP) and MSF left nearly 10 million people in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

The World Bank warned that South Sudan must urgently reform public finances and invest in climate resilience, as country manager Charles Undeland cautioned that falling foreign aid, weak transparency and oil dependence are threatening growth and basic services.

International and regional situation (per 9 February)

Egypt is attempting to strengthen security links between Eritrea and Saudi Arabia as a response to the UAE’s increasing military ties to Ethiopia, according to Arab officials in the Middle East Eye.

Sudan has rejoined the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) after a two-year suspension, as announced by the current IGAD Chair Djibouti.

Somalia and Saudi Arabia signed a defence and military cooperation agreement on Monday, which is aimed at security collaboration and stability in the Red Sea region. The details are unknown.

The UK called for urgent talks at the UNSC after the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification confirmed famine in UM Baru and Karnoi in North Darfur, urging Sudan’s warring sides to allow immediate humanitarian access.

