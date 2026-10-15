EEPA reports on ENDF controls key towns in northwestern and central Tigray

BRUSSELS | 15 October 2026 (IDN | EEPA) — The following are the situation reports on the situation in Ethiopia, the migration and refugee situation, the situation in Sudan, the regional and international situation, ENDF controls key towns in northwestern and central Tigray, shipwreck off of Djibouti coast, gold refinery launched in Ethiopia

Situation in Ethiopia (per 15 October)

The Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) and Tigray Peace Forces (TPF) gained control of Zalambessa and Fatsi on 13 October, after Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces withdrew to Debre Damo and Irob in Tigray and Adi Keyih in Eritrea.

A large ENDF convoy of tanks and heavy weapons was seen heading from Adigrat towards Fatsi and Zalambessa during the night between 12 and 13 October, according to eyewitnesses.

Eritrean Defence Forces (EDF), previously stationed along the Zalambessa-Fatsi line, crossed back into Eritrea on 12 October.

ENDF and TPF forces took control of several towns and localities including Aksum, Shire, Sheraro, in Northern Tigray, as well as Feres-May woreda, in Central Tigray, between 12 and 13 October.

The ENDF further took control of the areas of Adi Daero, Adi Nbried, Adi Hageray, and Adi Awala, towns along the route between Shire and Sheraro, on 12 October.

TPLF forces are currently believed to be in the rural rugged mountainous areas of Adet and Chila after withdrawing from Aksum.

Local administrations of towns that are controlled by the ENDF and TPF have been reinstated under the Simret Party. Officials are setting up discussions with communities and electing leaders, however, it is unclear whether the elected representatives would have full mandate to govern.

The budget for salaries of local administrators have been released from the federal government.

Three explosions were heard in Addis Ababa, one on 10 October, and two on 12 October. The origins and details surrounding the explosions remain unclear.

ENDF General Tadesse Werede and the other four colonels who had been arrested by the TPLF on 23 September, escaped their captivity in Rama and have reportedly arrived in Mekelle on 13 October.

The TPLF suspended General Migbey Haile, General Yohannes Weldegiorgis and General Masho Beyene, after they criticised TPLF political leaders over the alliance with the Eritrean regime, while other TPLF military leaders, including colonels, are surrendering to the TPF amid similar disagreements.

Tigrayan men who fled forced recruitment in Tigray have faced arbitrary arrests in Addis Ababa due to their Tigrayan ethnicity and were released only after their families paid ransoms.

An armed attack in Gambella caused civilian deaths and damaged government buildings between 13 and 14 October. Officials have not identified the group responsible for the attacks.

The National Movement of Amhara (NaMA) accused the TPF of committing human rights abuses in the Raya Alamata area, asking the federal government to remove the TPF and take sole control of the area.

Ethiopia has launched its first gold refinery aimed at processing domestic and neighbouring countries’ gold and establishing the country as a regional hub.

KEFI Gold and Copper has restarted work on its Tulu Kapi gold project in Western Ethiopia after suspending development following a security incident that injured staff members and killed one employee in September.

Migration and refugee situation (per 15 October)

The Milimani High Court in Kenya ruled the directive requiring refugees and asylum seekers to surrender their passports to be unlawful, in a judgement from 28 September. The petition was led by Refugee Legal Networks, an organisation providing legal assistance to refugees and asylum seekers.

The judge further ordered the Kenyan Department of Refugee Services to return all of the collected passports within 30 days.

At least 139 people died, including 15 children, and 84 people are still missing in a shipwreck off the coast of Djibouti on the night between 8 and 9 October, marking it one of the deadliest shipwrecks recorded on the Eastern Route. The boat was carrying 305 migrants and refugees towards Yemen.

80 people of Ethiopian nationality were rescued and survived the shipwreck.

The European Commission decided to allocate an additional €150 million to fund drone and counter-drone measures to strengthen border control.

The EU has signed an additional €25 million in funding to support border control and counter-smuggling activities with Libya, according to a letter from Ursula von der Leyen to EU Member States leaders.

Situation in Sudan (per 15 October)

A new outbreak of dengue fever is affecting Tawila, in North Darfur, with over 500 cases already recorded in the town.

A Hepatitis E outbreak is currently affecting the Beliel locality of South Darfur, with 273 suspected cases and 78 active infections.

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) are preparing for a major offensive in the Blue Nile region with the objective to recapture strategic towns from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) near the Ethiopian border.

Sudan’s ongoing war has displaced over 12 million people, according to the UN. The country’s health system is collapsing, and climate change and widespread food shortages caused by underfunded international aid are worsening the humanitarian situation.

Regional and international situation (per 15 October)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed discussed the growing tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea during a phone conversation on 14 October. Rubio emphasised the importance of adhering to the 2018 Ethiopia-Eritrea peace agreement and continuing the dialogue.

The content of the 2018 Eritrea – Ethiopia peace agreements still remains undisclosed.

PM Abiy spoke with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu over a phone call discussing the regional issues.

Darfur Regional Governor Minni Minawi urged Sudan and Egypt governments to share the findings of their investigation into the 10 October airstrike that killed around 200 Sudanese gold miners, during a meeting with the Egyptian ambassador on 14 October.

Egyptian Foreign Affairs Minister Badr Abdelatty held a phone call with his Somali counterpart Abdisalam Abdi Ali on 15 October, to discuss the developments in the Horn of Africa region.

Links of interest

Conflict in Ethiopia

Lt. Gen. Taddesse Werede and Associates Escaped, Not Released: Col. Tewolde Embeb Tells UMD Media

“Is being Tigrayan a curse in Ethiopia?” Arbitrary arrests in Addis Abeba amid renewed war

Tensions deepen in Southern Tigray as NaMA accuses Tigray Peace Force of abuses after clashes over local security, administrative control

High Court Quashes Directive Requiring Refugees and Asylum Seekers to Surrender National Passports

109 Including 15 Children Dead, Over 116 Missing in Deadliest Shipwreck off Djibouti

Commission provides additional EU funding to strengthen border security

EU expands migration cooperation with eastern Libya through new funding

More than 500 dengue fever cases recorded in Sudan’s North Darfur, local group says

Hepatitis E outbreak hits South Darfur locality as suspected cases top 270

#Daily_Brief: #Sudanese army orders troops to prepare offensive against rebels in Blue Nile

Climate change, drone attacks exacerbate Sudan’s humanitarian crisis

Secretary Rubio’s Call with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy

A Secret Deal to Conceal: The Eritrean Involvement in the Tigray War

Darfur governor urges Sudan and Egypt to share findings on deadly border strike

Egypt, Somalia FMs discuss ties, development in Horn of Africa

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