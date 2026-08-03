EEPA reports on Confrontations between ENDF and TPLF in Tigray

BRUSSELS | 3 August 2026 (IDN | EEPA) — The following are the situation reports on Sudan, Ethiopia, Confrontations between ENDF and TPLF in Tigray, 37 killed in drone attack in North Darfur and RSF mobilises across Darfur.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 3 August)

New armed confrontations between the Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENFD) and Tigray’s People Liberation Front (TPLF) forces broke out at 6am on 1 August in Western Tigray, in the vicinity of Shererina.

The operation involved a TPLF militia unit known as “Army 70” based across the border in Sudan, fighting Ethiopian federal troops with heavy artillery, mechanized units, and drones.

The TPLF political leadership issued a statement on 1 August declaring that the Ethiopian government launched an attack on Tigray and calling on all Tigrayans and Tigrayan institutions to prepare to fight for Tigray’s national survival.

Two officials from the Ethiopia government have accused the TPLF of starting the war by attacking military positions of the ENDF.

Eritrean military forces continue to be present in Tigray, with Eritrean military commanders being received by members of the TPLF for a meeting.

Leaders of Fano and Afar militias reportedly met in Eritrea along the Ethiopian border to discuss the opposition vis à vis the Ethiopia Federal Government.

Many Tigrayans have fled to Sudan since the fighting began, including wounded fighters.

Projectiles from the fighting in Western Tigray killed several Ethiopian refugees in a refugee camp in Sudan.

Situation in Sudan (per 3 August)

At least 37 people were killed in a drone strike targeting a local customary court in North Darfur on 2 August. The attack was launched by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF). Victims included field commanders from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), tribal elders, and traditional leaders.

Clashes broke out in Kauda, South Kordofan, on 1 August between rebel groups and Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) forces. Many civilians fled to the mountains and nearby caves as a response to the fighting.

The SAF’s airbase in El Obeid was attacked by RSF drones on 31 July, destroying military equipment.

The SAF launched a series of attacks on strategic RSF positions on 30 July across North and West Kordofan states.

The RSF shut down Starlink internet devices across Wad Banda, Al-Nuhud, and Eyal Bakhit in West Kordofan.

An RSF convoy of foreign fighters arrived in Al-Nuhud from North Darfur on 30 July.

RSF fighters surrendered in Omdurman on 31 August after significant advances by the SAF in North Kordofan.

10,000 fighters have been recruited in Central Darfur, whilst 11 battalions from West and Central Darfur have been deployed to active front lines, according to the RSF.

The RSF has also mobilised its 8th Brigade, which is an elite unit mandated to target Sudan’s Islamic Movement.

An attack was carried out by the RSF on the Al-Dur area in North Darfur state on 31 July. One person was killed in the attack, while homes and shops were looted.

There have been reports of RSF checking phones for signs of fighting participation or support for opposing sides in South Darfur.

Sudanese factions aligned with the RSF have boycotted Addis Ababa peace consultations, citing procedural flaws in how mediators structure and select participants.

82.8% of Sudan’s population lived in multidimensional poverty in 2023, according to Sudan’s Central Bureau of Statistics reports, with the highest deprivation in rural areas (99.9%) and among refugees (99.6%), led by gaps in healthcare and education.

Regional and International situation (per 3 August)

There are chronic water shortages in Asmara, Eritrea, due to weak infrastructure, climate stress, population growth and poor water management. These issues are underreported due to fear of repression.

The Ethiopian government has expressed its commitment to supporting peace and security in Somalia during the Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of troop-contributing countries to AUSSOM on 31 July.

A call was made towards the international community for greater attention on the conflict in Amhara, Ethiopia, during a panel discussion organised by the Institute for Peace and Security Studies (IPSS).

During the panel, experts urged the Ethiopian federal government to pursue genuine peace talks with Fano, address root political and economic grievances, and tackle worsening humanitarian and education impacts—including school-age children kept out of class due to the fighting.

Sudan and Yemen agreed to strengthen Red Sea coastal security cooperation to protect shipping lanes amid escalating attacks following talks between their foreign ministers and prior regional military planning for a Saudi-led coalition to secure routes through Bab al-Mandab.

Puntland has accused Somalia’s Federal Government of destabilisation by allegedly flying weapons into Mudug (including Galkayo), warning it will respond to what it calls interference amid an electoral and constitutional impasse and rising Mogadishu–regional tensions.

Puntland and Jubaland delegations have withdrawn from Mogadishu electoral talks, citing limited progress and the federal government’s unwillingness to make concessions.

Links of interest

Fighting ends between federal forces and TPLF, but calm remains fragile

Fighting breaks out in western Tigray as Ethiopia and TPLF trade blame

News: Tigray authorities claim new fighting erupts in Western Tigray

Fano and Afar Ugugumo Leaders Meet in Eritrea to Discuss Joint Struggle Against the PP Regime of Ethiopia

Hundreds flee Tigray into Sudan after fighting flares near border

Ethiopian refugees killed as border clashes spill into Sudan camps, official says

At least 37 killed in drone strike on North Darfur court, sources say

Clashes spark displacement in South Kordofan’s Kauda, SPLM-N denies tribal targeting

RSF drones strike Sudanese army airbase in El Obeid

Sudanese army launches heavy airstrikes on RSF positions in Kordofan

Sudan army says RSF fighters surrender after field gains

Central Darfur mobilizes 10,000 new troops for RSF

Elite RSF unit opens rapid Sudan mercenary offensive

Deteriorating security conditions in some areas of Darfur lead to the death of many people

Campaign to search youth phones in South Darfur

RSF-backed coalition boycotts UN, AU peace consultations in Addis Ababa

Rural poverty reached 99.9% in Sudan, nationwide survey shows

Water shortages hit daily life in Eritrea’s capital

News: Ethiopia says it will continue supporting AU efforts in Somalia amid uncertainty over mission’s future

Calls for greater international attention to Amhara conflict

Sudan and Yemen agree to bolster Red Sea maritime security cooperation

Puntland Accuses Federal Government of Security Destabilization as Political Crisis Deepens

Somalia election dispute deepens as Puntland and Jubaland leave Mogadishu talks

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