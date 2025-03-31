Situation Report: Machar investigated for rebellion; Tigray officials accuse Ethiopia of cutting off fuel; Kenyan envoy denied meeting with Machar

Europe External Programme with Africa is a Belgium-based Centre of Expertise with in-depth knowledge, publications, and networks, specialised in issues of peacebuilding, refugee protection, and resilience in the Horn of Africa. EEPA has published extensively on issues related to the movement and/or human trafficking of refugees in the Horn of Africa and on the Central Mediterranean Route. It cooperates with a wide network of universities, research organisations, civil society, and experts from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, and across Africa. The Situation Reports can be found here. To receive the situation report in your e-mail, click here. You can unsubscribe at any moment through the link at the bottom of each e-mail.

Situation in Sudan (per 31 March)

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have successfully taken control of Khartoum after the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) withdrew under pressure, marking a significant defeat for the RSF and sparking celebrations among residents.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hear Sudan’s case against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 10 April, it stated on Friday. Sudan’s case accuses the UAE of violating the Genocide Convention by arming the RSF, a claim the UAE denies.

Sudan seeks emergency measures from the ICJ to prevent further genocidal acts by RSF and allied forces in Darfur.

Situation in South Sudan (per 31 March)

South Sudan’s First Vice President Riek Machar and other SPLM-IO party members have been arrested and are being investigated on charges of inciting rebellion, the South Sudanese government said on Friday, which is the first official statement on the arrest of Machar.

The escalating tensions in South Sudan may further deteriorate the humanitarian situation, with 9.3 million people already in need of life-saving assistance due to violence, food insecurity, and disease outbreaks, states UN OCHA.

OCHA highlights the urgent need for funding, as only 10% of the $1.7 billion required for this year’s Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan has been received, amid severe funding cuts and ongoing crises, including a cholera outbreak with over 42,000 cases reported.

The Council of Evangelical Churches of South Sudan (CEOFSS) has expressed deep concern over the escalating situation in South Sudan. It calls for an independent investigation into the root causes of the conflicts, and urges for peace dialogues.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 31 March)

4.5 million students remain out of school in the Amhara region, with over 3,600 schools closed, states the Amhara Regional Education Bureau. This is due to the security situation in the region.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and Ethiopia’s Ministry of Justice launched Ethiopia’s first anti-human trafficking hotline. The hotline is accessible through the short code 8797.

Situation in Tigray (per 31 March)

Officials in Tigray have accused the Ethiopian federal government of cutting off the supply of fuel to the Tigray region. They warn that the lack of fuel supplies is hindering delivery of essential services.

In a letter addressed to the Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration, the Ethiopian Petroleum and Energy Authority, and the Ethiopian Petroleum Supply Enterprise, Tigray officials state that the fuel supply deliveries have decreased and have stopped completely in the last weeks.

Situation in Somalia (per 31 March)

The US Africa Command (AFRICOM) conducted airstrikes against ISIS-Somalia last week, in cooperation with the Somalian government. According to AFRICOM, multiple ISIS operatives were killed in the operation.

Al-Shabaab has made strategic gains in Somalia, as it seized key locations in Middle and Lower Shabelle.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud wrote a letter to Donald Trump stating Somalia is willing to give the US exclusive control of strategic air bases and ports in Somalia, including air bases in Balidogle and Berbera and the ports of Berbera and Bosaso.

This would give the US more engagement and uninterrupted military and logistical access, according to the letter.

Somaliland officials rejected giving the US exclusive control of the port and airbase in Berbera, which is located in Somaliland. Authorities in Puntland have not yet responded.

Regional Situation (per 31 March)

Kenyan President William Ruto has appointed former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga as Kenya’s special envoy to South Sudan.

Odinga was denied a meeting with South Sudan’s First Vice President Riek Machar during his visit to Juba on Friday, where he aimed to mediate amid escalating tensions and Machar’s house arrest.

Odinga did meet extensively with President Salva Kiir, who stated that the detention of Machar was related to the killing of a general and others in Nasir town, Upper Nile State.

Sudanese and other refugees in Ethiopia continue to face the pressure by the Ethiopian government to pay 100 USD per month to extend their right of residence in Ethiopia. The fees that are added upon late payment mean that some refugees now owe thousands of dollars.

South Sudanese people are fleeing violence and cholera in Upper Nile state, crossing the border into Ethiopia’s Gambella region. Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) warns of a humanitarian disaster, particularly with wider conflict looming over South Sudan.

International Situation (per 31 March)

The Eritrean Research Institute for Policy and Strategy (ERIPS) issued a public condemnation letter criticising German authorities for unjustly targeting Eritrean refugees as terrorism suspects. The letter highlights the disproportionate treatment compared to other demonstrations in Germany.

The letter calls for an immediate halt to house-to-house raids, recognition of transnational repression by the Eritrean regime, and fair treatment of refugees in line with Germany’s democratic values.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned of the rapidly deteriorating crisis in South Sudan, urging for urgent dialogue, the release of detained officials, and a renewed commitment to the 2018 peace agreement.

Links of interest

Sudan army completes takeover of Khartoum after chaotic RSF retreat

World Court to hear Sudan genocide case against United Arab Emirates

South Sudan says arrested VP Machar tried to stir rebellion

Today’s top news: Southeast Asia Earthquake, Occupied Palestinian Territory, Lebanon, South Sudan, Democratic Republic of the Congo

South Sudan: Churches appeal for peace as war escalates

I was unable to meet with Dr. Machar in Juba, Raila reveals

News: Over 4.5 million students still out of school despite extended registration in war-torn Amhara region

Ethiopia Launches First National Anti-Trafficking Hotline to Protect Vulnerable Individuals

Tigray officials accuse fed of cutting off region’s fuel supply

U.S. Forces Conduct Strike Targeting ISIS-Somalia

Fears mount over resurgence of Al-Shabaab jihadists in Somalia

Somalia offers US exclusive control of air bases, ports

Somaliland rejects Somalia offer of key port to US

People affected by violence and cholera in South Sudan arrive exhausted in Ethiopia

In Ethiopia, Sudanese trapped by exorbitant fines

Public Condemnation Letter Regarding the Unjust Treatment of Eritrean Refugees by German Authorities

‘Perfect storm’ in South Sudan demands urgent action, says Guterres