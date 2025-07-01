Haiti Situation Report: Gang violence surges in Artibonite

Situation in Haiti

At least seven people were killed and about 10 injured in a 19 July attack by the Kokorat San Ras gang in Kapenyen, a stronghold of anti-gang resistance in Artibonite.

A gang attack on the Haitian National Police (PNH) station in Marchand-Dessalines, Artibonite, on 17 July left one resident dead and destroyed the station, raising fears the town may fall under gang control.

Some locals expressed suspicion that the attack was coordinated with the Gran Grif gang, which has been involved in clashes with local defense coalitions in the region.

The PNH seized 1.05 tonnes of cocaine on Île de la Tortue on 13 July, killing three Jamaican nationals and injuring a Bahamian during a firefight at sea. Different police force units acted on intelligence that a group of traffickers was using the island as a key drop-off point.

More than 10 members of the Kraze Baryè gang, led by Vitelhomme Innocent, were killed in a police shootout on 8 July during an operation in Torcel, Tabarre, according to PNH spokesperson Michel Ange Louis Jeune. The PNH also seized assault rifles and ammunition.

Members of the Viv Ansanm gang besieged the locality of Obléon in Kenscoff, occupying a prominent resident’s home and taking two hostages. Efforts by the PNH to reclaim this zone have failed due to trenches dug by gang members blocking vehicle access to their strongholds.

The UN has reiterated its call for an improvement of the situation in Haiti. With over 5.7 million people estimated to be food insecure amid violence disrupting key agricultural zones like Kenscoff and Artibonite, says UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.

Despite efforts, only 38% of the targeted population has received food aid due to insecurity and severe underfunding.

Situation on the Transitional Presidential Council (CPT)

The CPT has tasked the Provisional Electoral Council (CEP) with organizing a constitutional referendum, despite widespread public skepticism and limited CEP progress. No date has been set, and key preparations remain incomplete.

Situation on the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission

The UN Security Council extended the mandate of its political mission in Haiti until 31 January 2026, emphasizing its importance in supporting security and political progress. Compared to previous 12-month extensions, council members backed only six-and-a-half months.

Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé said his 11 to 16 July visit to Washington strengthened U.S. understanding of Haiti’s urgent security needs and advanced talks on MSS mission deployment and regional support.

Fils-Aimé announced the arrival of a contingent of more than 200 U.S.-trained Kenyan SWAT officers to reinforce the MSS mission.

International situation

A U.S. federal court blocked efforts to end Haiti’s Temporary Protected Status (TPS) early, extending protections for Haitians in the U.S. until 3 February 2026. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) must reassess conditions in Haiti and decide on TPS renewal by December 2025.

Mexican diplomat Carlos Ruiz Massieu was appointed head of the UN mission in Haiti, tasked with leading political and humanitarian efforts. Massieu’s appointment calls for stronger UN action, a reassessment of the MSS mission, and growing fears of state failure in Port-au-Prince.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro visited Haiti on 18 July to open an embassy in Port-au-Prince and pledge support for security cooperation, including training Haitian officers and strengthening bilateral projects.

Petro’s visit sparked public suspicion due to its timing—just two days after appellate hearings for 17 Colombian ex-soldiers accused in President Jovenel Moïse’s 2021 assassination—and his abrupt departure without comment or ceremony.

The U.S. destroyed 500 metric tons of expired emergency food but says this will not affect future humanitarian deliveries to crisis zones like Haiti.

Former Haitian presidential candidate Reginald Boulos was arrested in the U.S. on 18 July for alleged immigration fraud and ties to armed groups destabilizing Haiti. He is currently held in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention while facing deportation proceedings.

Boulos’ arrest follows a broader policy shift announced by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, allowing deportation of lawful permanent residents linked to gangs like Viv Ansanm.

Between 14 and 20 July, The World Food Programme (WFP) delivered 60 metric tons of medical supplies to hospitals in Haiti for nine humanitarian partners.

Haiti Matters is a collaboration under EEPA+, a Belgium-based Centre of Expertise with in-depth knowledge, publications, and networks, specialised in issues of peacebuilding, refugee protection, and resilience. Haiti Matters is a network of people and organisations supporting the Haitian people. The Situation Reports can be found here. To receive the situation report in your e-mail, click here. For the Situation Report on the Horn of Africa, click here. You can unsubscribe at any moment through the link at the bottom of each e-mail. The Situation Report is published bi-monthly.