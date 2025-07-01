Situation Report Horn of Africa: Eritrean opposition group announces armed struggle; Uganda-South Sudan forces clash; Kenya halts Eritrean refugee registration

Situation in Sudan (per 31 July)

Attacks on civilians and essential infrastructure in the Kordofan states in Sudan have caused hundreds of deaths, states the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). It states that in some areas, 90% of civilians have fled.

13 children died as a result of severe food shortages in the Lagawa displacement camp in East Darfur last month, states the Sudan Doctors Network.

A severe heatwave with temperatures over 47 degrees celsius combined with prolonged power cuts is causing heatstrokes in Port Sudan, Sudan. At least three people have reportedly died.

Credible evidence indicates that the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have used chemical agents and toxic gases in multiple densely populated civilian areas in Khartoum during recent military operations, states the Sudan International Human Rights Organization.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 31 July)

Physicians for Human Rights published a report about sexual and reproductive violence during the Tigray war in Ethiopia. It shows evidence of systematic attacks designed to destroy the fertility of Tigrayan women.

The Tigray Supreme Court ordered the immediate release of over 500 million birr from the Regional Bureau of Finance’s account at the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia to cover unpaid salaries for teachers across Tigray.

Severe drought in the Amhara region of Ethiopia, caused by insufficient and late onset of the rainy season, is leading to food insecurity, livestock deaths, and internal displacement.

Situation in Eritrea (per 31 July)

The Eritrean opposition group Eritrean Afar National Congress (EANC) announced that it is preparing for an armed struggle against the Eritrean government. EANC has opened an office in Semera, in the Afar region of Ethiopia, and plans to expand its operations to Addis Ababa.

EANC executive committee member and spokesperson Ali Mohammed Omer stated that “the Ethiopian government has given us the opportunity to operate and speak,” and that they are working with local actors in the Horn of Africa to prepare for military engagement.

Omer also claims that Eritrean forces have mobilised near the Bure area.

Situation in Somalia (per 31 July)

Somalia’s federal government forces clashed with Jubaland state forces, with the federal government taking control of the strategic town of Beled-Hawo near the Kenya-Somalia border. Jubaland forces claimed victory in clashes in the nearby town of Doolow.

Dozens, including civilians, have reportedly been killed and the clashes triggered mass displacement. The fighting is part of the power struggle between federal and Jubaland authorities over the Gedo region.

Regional Situation (per 31 July)

Fighting broke out between Ugandan and South Sudanese troops in the area of Nyainga Muda on Monday. At least five soldiers from South Sudan and three soldiers from Uganda were reportedly killed.

It is unclear what caused the fighting. South Sudanese officials said Ugandan troops crossed the border into South Sudan and opened fire on South Sudanese troops. Ugandan forces accused South Sudanese troops of crossing into Uganda’s West Nile region and refusing to withdraw.

Uganda has reportedly deployed more troops to the area.

The governments of Somalia and Djibouti have signed a Status of Forces Agreement which forms a legal and operational framework for deployment of Djiboutian troops in Somalia.

International Situation (per 31 July)

The UK Parliament Joint Committee on Human Rights named Eritrea as one of the countries perpetrating transnational repression in the United Kingdom. The committee stated it had received a substantial number of submissions regarding Eritrea.

The Committee highlighted the 2% diaspora tax and festivals as a means to intimidate and exert control over the Eritrean diaspora.

The African Union published a statement rejecting the parallel government formed by RSF, warning about the fragmentation of Sudan. It also urged the international community to not recognise the move by RSF.

Eritrean President Isaias Afewerki met with an Italian delegation led by the Italian Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forests and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The meeting focused on enhancement of bilateral ties and partnership in various sectors, as well as the regional security and stability situation. The delegation also visited the port of Massawa.

South Sudan reportedly told the Trump administration that it is willing to take on more migrants deported from the United States. It also reportedly urged the administration to lift sanctions on a South Sudanese official.

Refugee and Migration Situation (per 31 July)

The Kenyan government has reportedly suspended the registration of Eritreans as refugees.

The decision coincides with the stepping down of John Burugu as the Commissioner for the Department of Refugee Services and the appointment of Mercy Mwasaru, who was Senior Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Interior.

Ongoing violence in Somalia has displaced over 100.000 people from the Hirshabelle state and Jubaland state.

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.

Europe External Programme with Africa is a Belgium-based Centre of Expertise with in-depth knowledge, publications, and networks, specialised in issues of peacebuilding, refugee protection, and resilience in the Horn of Africa. EEPA has published extensively on issues related to the movement and/or human trafficking of refugees in the Horn of Africa and on the Central Mediterranean Route. It cooperates with a wide network of universities, research organisations, civil society, and experts from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, and across Africa. The Situation Reports can be found here. To receive the situation report in your e-mail, click here. You can unsubscribe at any moment through the link at the bottom of each e-mail.

ANNOUNCEMENT: In August, the Situation Reports will be published once a week.