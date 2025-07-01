Situation Report Horn of Africa: Changes in Southern Tigray zone leadership

Situation in Tigray (per 24 July)

Lt. Gen. Tadesse Werede, head of the Tigray Interim Regional Administration (TIRA), announced changes in leadership of the Southern Tigray zone, appointing Kalayu Gidey and Asmelash Reda. However, both of the appointees rejected their positions.

“Since my appointment was something I neither knew about nor believed in, and because the president’s claim of ‘collaboration’ was not accurate, I did not accept it”, said Asmelash Reda to Addis Standard.

The Tigray police have been reportedly deployed in Maichew, Mokhoni and other towns of the Southern zone as tensions escalate.

Former administrator of the Southern Zone, Haftu Kiros, condemned the changes in leadership in the Southern Zone, stating that it was done as an arrangement of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) faction which allegedly aligns with the Eritrean regime.

Getachew Reda, former TIRA president, condemned the forced changes in the Southern and Southeastern Zones citing it is “an attempt to seize power by force” and warned that any alliance between the TPLF faction and the Eritrean regime could lead to renewed war.

Tigray Defence Forces have been reportedly carrying out intensive training in North Western, Central and some parts of Eastern Tigray.

The TIRA’s bank account has been frozen as per the order of the Tigray Regional High Court due to its failure to pay teachers’ back wages, which had gone unpaid for 17 months during the two-year war.

Following a year-long review, the court’s decision came after the Tigray Teachers’ Association sought accountability from the administration’s leaders, leading to an investigation into the handling of funds and a follow-up hearing set for 29 July.

Situation in Sudan (per 24 July)

An important Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander, General Al-Taj Youssef Aboukadair, was killed in a drone strike carried out by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) in West Kordofan state on Wednesday.

This incident is part of a broader escalation of military actions in the Kordofan region, where the SAF has intensified airstrikes. Kordofan has become a critical battleground for both warring factions due to strategic position and oil pipelines present in the region.

Sudanese authorities will prioritise reconstruction and rehabilitation of Khartoum, stated Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, SAF chief, after his visit to Khartoum last week.

The Sudanese pound has plummeted to an all-time low against the US dollar, exacerbating the hunger crisis and driving up prices for essential goods.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 24 July)

Fourteen people, including two agents from Ethiopia’s National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), have been accused of fraudulent transactions of public funds amounting to 7.7 billion birr from the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE).

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia confirmed that preparatory work is on the way ahead of the upcoming seventh national elections, following the approval of a revised electoral code aimed at improving the election process and increasing youth and women participation.

Regional & International Situation (per 24 July)

Egypt has rejected the proposed US mediation in an ongoing dispute with Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). US reportedly conditioned its GERD involvement in exchange for Egypt’s cooperation in relocating Palestinians from Gaza into Rafah.

South Sudanese Minister of Peacebuilding for Eastern Equatoria State, Marko Lokidor Lochapio, has gone missing along with a government vehicle, confirmed Elia John Ahaji, Eastern Equatoria’s Minister of Information. His disappearance is currently being investigated.

Preliminary reports indicate that the vehicle may have been smuggled into Uganda.

Refugee and Migration Situation (per 24 July)

The United Nations Refugee Agency has warned that up to 11.6 million refugees may soon lose access to vital humanitarian aid due to significant cuts in foreign assistance from donor countries.

With only 23% of its $10.6 billion funding goal met this year, the agency has had to suspend numerous aid programs and is facing a 30% reduction in its workforce.

The EU’s newly proposed long-term budget emphasizes border management, with a significant portion of the €74 billion allocated for making Europe “safer and more secure” directed towards border protection and police operations.

Civil society organisations have criticized this approach, arguing that it prioritizes militarization and could lead to increased human rights abuses for migrants, while funds for asylum and integration remain limited.

The Egyptian government started a new initiative offering free train rides to Sudanese refugees to Khartoum, Sudan. Hundreds of people gathered at Cairo’s central train station to begin their journey back to Sudan on Monday.

Greece has detained nearly 200 asylum seekers who arrived in Greece after the government imposed a freeze on asylum applications for people arriving from North African countries.

The asylum seekers, who arrived from Libya, will not be taken to reception centers but held in police custody until their return process begins.

Negotiations with both factions in Libya are needed for further effective migration management towards Europe, stated Magnus Brunner, EU’s Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration.

Ethiopia is facing a rise of complex human trafficking networks exploiting vulnerable individuals amid rising migration within the country.

Despite government efforts to combat trafficking, challenges persist due to limited resources, law enforcement capacities, and inability to adapt to the fast-evolving nature of trafficking operations.

Links of interest

News: Tigray Interim Administration announces leadership changes in Southern Zone; key appointee rejects post

Facebook: Getachew K Reda’s post

Court freezes Tigray Interim Administration Bank Account

Sudanese army drone strike kills key paramilitary commander in Kordofan

Oil-rich Sudanese region becomes new focus of war between army and rival forces

Soudan: la reconstruction de la capitale Khartoum, objectif prioritaire du Premier ministre

In Darfur’s displacement epicentre, community kitchens shoulder the load

Sudan currency collapse fuels soaring prices, deepening hunger

News: Two Ethiopian intelligence officers among 14 charged in 7.7 billion birr Commercial Bank embezzlement scandal

Legal amendments to enable 7th national election now in Effect, says NEBE Chairperson

Egypt rejects US quid pro quo over Gaza and Ethiopia dam

Eastern Equatoria peace minister reported missing

Over 11 million refugees may lose aid access due to cuts, says UN agency

Lion’s share of tripled EU migration budget aimed at border management

Egypt government scheme offers free train rides home to Sudanese refugees

Greece Detains First Migrants Arriving After Asylum Freeze

EU Migration Commissioner calls for further negotiation with Libya

Managing migration, trafficking in Ethiopia

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.

Europe External Programme with Africa is a Belgium-based Centre of Expertise with in-depth knowledge, publications, and networks, specialised in issues of peacebuilding, refugee protection, and resilience in the Horn of Africa. EEPA has published extensively on issues related to the movement and/or human trafficking of refugees in the Horn of Africa and on the Central Mediterranean Route. It cooperates with a wide network of universities, research organisations, civil society, and experts from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, and across Africa. The Situation Reports can be found here. To receive the situation report in your e-mail, click here. You can unsubscribe at any moment through the link at the bottom of each e-mail.