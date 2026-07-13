EEPA reports on Hemedti sentenced to death by the court in Sudan

BRUSSELS | 13 July 2026 (IDN | EEPA) — The following are the situation reports on Sudan, Ethiopia, Young Tigrayans prevented from leaving Tigray by bus and EU Parliament resolution on Sudan.

Situation in Sudan (per 13 July)

The leader of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), together with two of his brothers and 13 other RSF officials, were sentenced to death by Sudan’s counter-terrorism court in Port Sudan on Sunday.

The sentence for killing West Darfur Governor Khamis Abakar in 2023 and for wartime atrocities was delivered for all accused in absentia.

The court also cited convictions for war crimes and genocide, ordered RSF assets to be confiscated, emphasizing that the international crimes have no statute of limitations and cannot be pardoned.

27 victim bodies were moved from Khartoum’s temporary graves in markets and homes to official cemeteries to clear burial sites before the rainy season starts. The effort is part of a larger government campaign to exhume, document, notify families, and rebury bodies in official cemeteries.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) warns that Sudan’s cholera outbreak may intensify as fighting continues and the rainy season approaches, with officials noting over 100 deaths and more than 1,300 cases while the real toll is likely higher.

Crimes documented in El Fasher continue to bear genocidal marks, said the UN fact-finding mission for Sudan. The original report published in February has now been supported by new evidence which was presented to the UN Human Rights Council on 8 July.

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) conditioned acceptance of any peace initiative upon complete withdrawal of the RSF forces from the occupied territories in a response to the US brokered proposal to issue a 90 days humanitarian truce and allow for mediation of a permanent ceasefire.

The SAF reportedly agreed with majority of the proposal, however, argued that the “limited withdrawals” by the ⁠RSF must be replaced by full retraction “from all the cities it has occupied since May 11, 2023″.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 13 July)

Tigray administration has reportedly imposed a strict blockade on the southern borders of the region to prevent residents, especially ethnic Tigrayans, from leaving the region or avoiding the mandatory military draft.

Long distance buses have been reportedly stopped at the southern exit of Alamata town where a new check point has been established and were forced to retreat back into Alamata.

Many young Tigrayans have been trying to leave the region in the past few weeks in fear of forced conscription with buses leaving to Addis Ababa.

Forced recruitment of young Tigrayans is reportedly also taking place in and around Mekelle by people who sometimes wear face masks and sometimes not. The recruiters reportedly have a Tigrinya accent that comes from Western Tigray.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rejected Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s claims that it is working with Eritrea and Sudan against the Ethiopian federal government, adding that TPLF has relied only on itself and never sought help from foreign forces.

TPLF further denied PM Abiy’s suggestion that it signed the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) only because it was militarily defeated. The TPLF statement comes days after PM Abiy has delivered his speech in the parliament.

Tigray’s regional administration, recently reinstated by the TPLF, stated that the CoHA deal has collapsed because the federal government failed to carry out its commitments, further accusing Addis Ababa of preparing for renewed conflict while trying to isolate Tigray politically and economically.

A coordinated attack by heavily armed people was reported in multiple kebeles of Asoko district in East Arsi, Oromia, displacing residents and triggering intense clashes.

At least four deaths have been reported after the clashes, but people fear casualties may be far higher, with residents accusing authorities of failing to protect them.

Ethiopia’s National Dialogue Conference is set to open on 15 July in Addis Ababa, aiming to be a peaceful forum to address the root causes of the country’s divisions through dialogue, stated Prof. Mesfin Araya, the head Commissioner of the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC).

The Conference will convene about 4,000 participants selected from over 1,200 woredas across the country aiming to center the discussion around 8 agendas such as nation-building, structure and form of government, religious affairs as well as strengthening democratic and judicial institutions.

The ENDC has reportedly instructed the media by issuing a new directive to avoid sensational or harmful coverage of the National Dialogue Conference and warned that publishing false information or hate speech could lead to legal consequences for outlets and journalists.

International and regional situation (per 13 July)

The EU Parliament adopted a resolution on the escalating violations and the human rights situation in El-Obeid, Sudan, on 9 July. MEPs called on the EU to increase humanitarian aid, fund frontline local and medical groups, and establish humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians and deliver assistance.

The resolution urged to impose sanctions on all perpetrators attacking civilians and external facilitators.

The Human Rights Watch stated that the resolution is significant because it explicitly calls out the participation of the United Arab Emirates in fueling the war in Sudan.

Graduation ceremony of the 38th Round of Eritrean National Service took place in Sawa military camp in Eritrea, with president Isaias Afwerki delivering a speech.

Somalia’s federal government approved a memorandum of understanding with Egypt to boost collaboration in maritime transport and ports.

Endorsed by the Council of Ministers, it sets a cooperation framework between Egypt’s Ministry of Transport and Somalia’s Ministry of Ports and Marine Transport with a focus on strategic priorities, modernising maritime infrastructure and expanding international port partnerships.

South Sudan marked 15 years of independence on 9 July. The experts are raising concerns that the ongoing conflict and political deadlock might keep the country from holding its first election which is scheduled for December 2026.

Links of interest

Sudan court sentences RSF leader Hemetti to death over West Darfur killings

Sudan exhumes war victims from makeshift Khartoum graves ahead of rains

WHO warns Sudan’s cholera outbreak may worsen amid conflict and rains

UN finds genocide in Sudan, warns of new atrocities

Sudan: ‘El Obeid must not become the next crime scene’ warn UN investigators

Sudan army says US peace plan must call for full RSF withdrawal from cities, documents show

News: TPLF rejects PM Abiy’s claim of alliance with Eritrea, Sudan; says ‘we rely on ourselves’

Facebook post: Tigrai Television – ሰሙናዊ መልእኽቲ ብሄራዊ ክልላዊ መንግስቲ ትግራይ

Renewed Violence Erupts in Asoko District, East Arsi Zone, Resulting in Casualties and Destruction”

National Dialogue Conference to Address Root Causes of Differences through Consultation, Says ENDC Chief

Dialogue Commission Looks to Clamp Down on Media Sensationalization Ahead of Conference

Human rights violations in Sudan, Nigeria and Pakistan

European Parliament Resolution on Sudan Should Spark Action

South Sudan: UN acts ahead of drought to protect thousands

X Post: Yemane G. Meskel

Somalia Approves Maritime Cooperation Agreement with Egypt

South Sudan marks 15 years of independence but election test awaits

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