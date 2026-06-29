EEPA reports on Heavy fighting in North Darfur

BRUSSELS | 29 June 2026 (IDN | EEPA) — The following are the situation reports on Sudan, Ethiopia, the EU visa restrictions on Somali nationals and Kenyan Human Rights Lawyer, Martha Karua, arrested and deported upon arrival in Entebbe on 22 June.

Situation in Sudan (per 29 June)

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have launched attacks on Um Baru in Daar Zaghawa region of North Darfur, reportedly capturing the town and pushing fighting toward Arari, while creating a new front line in areas still outside RSF control. The situation has pushed many civilians to flee the locality.

1,430 people fled five villages, including Shatmarta, Sangari, Goz Laban, Dal Barida and Khair Wajid, in North Darfur’s Umbro locality in one day as insecurity escalated, with some moving within the area and others crossing into Chad, reported International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Sudanese joint forces backed by Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and allied fighters retook Abu Qamra in North Darfur after heavy battles with the RSF, making them retrieve and claiming to cause major losses.

A group of 38 civil society organisations urged the UN Human Rights Council to hold an urgent debate or special session on escalating risks of atrocity crimes around El Obeid in North Kordofan.

The statement further requested an inquiry by the UN fact-finding mission with resources to identify perpetrators and external enablers supporting the war, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The RSF reportedly attacked a truck bringing humanitarian aid on the way to El Obeid on Friday, killing one driver and nearly destroying a shipment of flour, said Sudan’s Humanitarian Aid Commission, adding that such assaults on convoys are part of a pattern of targeting assistance to trigger shortages.

The US Treasury imposed sanctions on eight individuals and entities it says are prolonging Sudan’s war by supplying weapons, explosives, and foreign fighters to both the SAF and the RSF.

The SAF will not negotiate with the RSF unless it disarms and is dismantled, warning there is “no middle ground solution”, said Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of SAF, in his speech in Khartoum on Friday.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 29 June)

The city of Dire Dawa is suffering from a severe drinking water shortage during the peak hot months, with demand exceeding supply by about half and rotating delivery struggling to keep up.

The shortage is attributed to the disruptions of the water pumps and power outages. The business owners are pressed to pay 5000 Birr for a water tanker which lasts about two days.

Five years after three staff members of the Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) were killed in Tigray, Ethiopia has still not released or shared the results of the investigation, reports MSF.

The MSF’s own report found the killings were intentional and targeted and that an Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF) convoy was present at the time of the attack.

The ENDF claims that fighters linked to Fano and Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) attempted an attack on governmental forces in East Wollega, Oromia, but failed. The ENDF accused the opposing side of harming local communities through violence and stealing.

Ethiopia’s main security danger from Eritrea is not direct war but destabilization through proxy armed groups that exploit internal divisions, said Getachew Reda, advisor to the Ethiopian Prime Minister, speaking at the Annual National Security Conference of the Ethiopian National Defense College.

The EU Delegation to Ethiopia has condemned a decision by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) to establish a parallel regional council stating that it contradicts the 2022 Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities agreement.

The EU urged all parties to urgently resume talks for full implementation of the agreement and reaffirmed support for AU-led mediation.

Amnesty International urged Saudi Arabia to stop executions of Ethiopians who have been detained and charged with drug-related offenses. Amnesty said that despite reported royal pardons, at least 63 Ethiopians are still considered at imminent risk of execution.

International and regional situation (per 29 June)

Uganda’s military chief, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of President Yoweri Museveni, ordered the closing of Daily Monitor and NTV, two important media outlets, on 28 June. He did not give clear reasons for this decision, but stated that he does not believe in free press.

Kenyan Human Rights Lawyer, Martha Karua, was arrested and deported upon arrival in Entebbe on 22 June, impeding her observation of the trial against a prominent Ugandan Lawyer who was tried with treason after taking on a case to defend an opposition member who was arrested for treason in 2024.

Nairobi, Kenya, was tightly sealed off with extensive roadblocks and vehicle screening on 25 June, restricting entry from major highways and causing widespread traffic gridlock and disruption to commuters, as the public were holding protests in memory of the 2024 Gen Z-led anniversary rallies.

Kenyan police dispersed commemorating crowds and arrested 355 people nationwide, with the interior minister defending the crackdown and apologizing for the disruptions it caused.

Six people who were arrested during the protest were reportedly later found injured and “dumped” across Nairobi, reported human rights groups, alleging they were beaten and tortured while in custody, while one person is still missing.

Amnesty International and the Kenyan Human Rights Commission are calling for urgent, independent investigations into the alleged abuse and accountability for those responsible.

The US Ambassador to Ethiopia published a statement urging political and Civil Society leaders in Tigray to fully implement the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (COHA).

The EU has introduced visa restrictions on Somali nationals after deciding Somalia is not accepting enough of its citizens who were denied permission to stay in Europe.

Somali president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said the country will readmit its citizens but warned that some of the returnees might not be Somali citizens further raising questions on how the returns would be handled.

Links of interest

Escalating Fighting in Daar Zaghawa

Sudanese joint forces recapture Abu Qamra from RSF in North Darfur

Over 1,400 flee Sudan’s North Darfur in single day as fighting intensifies

Sudan: Urgently Address the Situation in and Around El Obeid,

Sudan aid commission says RSF attacked relief convoy bound for El Obeid

Treasury Sanctions Networks Fueling Sudan’s Civil War and Worsening Humanitarian Crisis

Sudan army chief says no peace talks unless RSF disarms

Dire Dawa Faces Critical Drinking Water Shortage Amid Rising Temperatures

Deafening silence: No accountability for the killing of three MSF staff in Tigray, Ethiopia

News: ENDF claims Fano, OLA coordinated attempted attack in East Wollega; says operation ‘completely foiled’

European Union Urges Resumption of Talks on CoHA “Concrete Implementation”

Eritrea’s “Low-Cost” Destabilization Strategy Poses Serious Security Threat: Getachew Reda

Amnesty raises alarm over Ethiopians on Saudi death row despite announcement of pardons

Uganda’s military chief orders shutdown of two major media outlets

Uganda: Authorities Must Investigate Unlawful Detention and Deportation of Kenyan Human Rights Lawyer

June 25 anniversary: Nairobi sealed off by police barricades

Kenya arrests more than 350 as people mark anniversary of deadly protests

Kenya rights groups say protesters found dumped, tortured after arrests

U.S. Ambassador Ervin J. Massinga’s Support for The People of the Tigray Region

EU targets Somalia with visa curbs as president pushes back on returns

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