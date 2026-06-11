EEPA reports on flights suspended from cities in Tigray

BRUSSELS | 11 June 2026 (IDN | EEPA) — The following are the situation reports on Ethiopia, Sudan and Egyptian organised talks with Eritrea, TDF, SAF and Ethiopia’s FANO militia.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 11 June)

Flights to and from cities in Tigray have been cancelled due to escalating tensions.

A draft Tigray proclamation has been circulating reportedly written by the Legal Standing Committee of the recently reinstated pre-Tigray war council. The proclamation seems to aim to establish a legal framework for national mobilisation and wartime administration.

It includes a requirement that citizens must comply with recruitment orders during national mobilisations, with harsh penalties facing entities who disrupt or evade recruitment or disseminate information deemed harmful to security interests.

A drone strike reportedly launched by Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF) targeting Tigray Defence Force (TDF) positions killed one soldier in the Shererina locality on Monday.

A shooting incident took place in Gambella City on 8 June, involving a federal police member. It is unclear whether there were any casualties in the shooting.

Situation in Sudan (per 11 June)

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) intercepted drones flying over Khartoum on 9 June. The targets of the drones were military sites northwest of Omdurman.

SAF carried out drone strikes on Kurmuk, a key border town with Ethiopia in Blue Nile State, Sudan, which is currently under control by the RSF and Sudan People’s Liberation Movement–North, claiming to destroy combat vehicles of the opposing side.

The town of Kurmuk lies on the important road connecting Sudan with Ethiopia.

Attacks on civilian infrastructures, including key bridges and roads, is disrupting humanitarian access, according to the United Nations (UN). The approach of the rainy season will inhibit the use of alternative roots in certain regions.

UNICEF has released a statement on the need to foster equal opportunity for students in Sudan to sit national exams wherever they are.

The National Chamber of Importers in Sudan has criticised the government’s ban on the import of 40 luxury and non-essential goods, stating it has led to rising inflation and the depreciation of the Sudanese pound.

There is widespread fear of retaliation and arrest by the SAF and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) among people in Sudan.

International and regional situation (per 11 June)

There are reports that Egypt has organised talks between Eritrea, TDF and SAF, trying to involve Ethiopia’s FANO militia.

Eritrea and the TDF reportedly aim to assist the SAF in re-taking control of Kurmuk town.

Eritrea and Egypt have agreed to strengthen their cooperation and coordinate their positions on issues of interest.

Human Rights Watch has called on the SAF to hold defected RSF commanders accountable for their role in serious crimes.

Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Badr Abdel-Aty, held a phone conversation with the Senior Advisor to the US for Arab and African Affairs, Massad Boulos, to discuss current regional issues with a strong focus on the situation in Sudan.

Abdel-Aty emphasised that attempts to establish parallel national entities must be rejected and that a Sudanese-owned political process to end the conflict is needed.

There is evidence that Turkish-made HİSAR-A air defense missiles are being used by the SAF to repel drone attacks by the RSF.

Human Rights Watch has criticised the bilateral agreements between the US and African countries, granting lifesaving health assistance only under condition of the US gaining access to surveillance data and extractive rights to data for pharmaceutical development.

The SAF has reportedly launched two drone strikes on Ethiopian territory, causing some casualties, in the aftermath of the drone strikes launched from Ethiopian territory to Sudan in May.

There have been rumours that the US wants to replace Massad Boulos as Senior Advisor to the US for Arab and African Affairs in favour of JD Vance.

The African Union and the US reportedly aim to follow up on the implementation of the Pretoria agreement in Tigray.

Refugee and migration situation (per 11 June)

Libyan authorities continue to arrest refugees and immigrants in eastern and western Libya, raiding homes and markets in numerous cities.

Eritrean asylum seekers have been unlawfully detained in police stations across Nairobi, Kenya, with minors present among the detained groups. Police charged them for unlawful entry to Kenya. Some of the detainees have been in detention since October 2025.

The court sentenced Eritreans to pay large fines or serve time in prison even though they claimed to seek asylum in Kenya. In practice, however, paying the fines does not guarantee their release.

Israel is arresting Eritreans that are identified as supporting the Eritrean regime to be deported out of the country.

A number of refugees in Nairobi are reportedly receiving documentation indicating their nationality incorrectly as Puertorican.

A coalition of five EU member states aims to identify prospective host countries in which to establish “return hubs” by autumn, with agreements made by the end of the year.

UNHCR published its Global Trends Report with key statistical trends on forced displacement. The report indicated a 3% decline in the global number of refugees in 2025 and that 70% of refugees live in long-term displacement.

The report also consisted of steps needed to reduce the number of refugees in long-term displacement by half, such as promoting voluntary returns by resolving some major conflicts and including refugees in national systems to generate income and contribute to local and national economies.

Links of interest

News: Draft Tigray proclamation mandates compulsory mobilization, penalizes anti-recruitment speech and media

Drone Strike on Sheraro Allegedly Launched From Sudan; Another Strike Reported Monday

Gambella, Ethiopia: Federal Police Member Reportedly Opens Fire in the City

Sudanese army air defences intercept RSF drones over Khartoum

Sudan war: Drone attacks damage key aid routes

UNICEF: All Sudanese students must have equal opportunity to sit national exams wherever they are

Sudan importers blame government bans for currency drop and inflation

Sudan: Hold Defecting Armed Group Commanders to Account

Egyptian-American talks on Sudan, Libya and the Horn of Africa

Turkish air defense missiles spotted in Khartoum combat zone

US: Global Health Aid Tied to Harmful Conditions

The campaign of arrests of Sudanese in Libya continues

First Norway, now Israel plans to deport Eritreans who back the Eritrean regime

EU return-hubs revealed by autumn, says Dutch minister

With 7 in 10 refugees living in long-term displacement, UNHCR chief calls for renewed push for solutions

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