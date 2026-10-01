Decline of European Culture: Decadence, Hatred, and Incitement

Germany and Russia. Wolfgang Bittner argues that the deterioration of political and cultural relations between the two countries has wider consequences for Europe. Credit: Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain. - Photo: 2026

A commentary by Wolfgang Bittner*

GÖTTINGEN, Germany | 19 October 2026 (IDN) — Russia is to be defeated—at any cost. The Berlin government intends to continue supporting Ukraine in its war with weapons and funds at the expense of its own population, “for as long as necessary.” [1]

It is questionable how much longer this can go on. But in this situation, there is an opportunity to break free from vassalage and the US’s military and cultural stranglehold and rediscover one’s own cultural roots. The primary objective should be to establish Germany’s sovereignty and neutrality, which would allow many current problems to be resolved. This requires a fundamental policy shift.

With respect to the war in Ukraine, it is becoming increasingly clear that this is not merely a conflict between the Collective West and the Global South, including Russia, but, in the broadest sense, a clash between two cultural spheres: the decadent US-dominated Western culture and a historically grown conservative European culture.

Russia, which is currently at war, may not be a role model for civil rights, and of course there is more than just inferior entertainment in the US; but because culture is the foundation of society, US cultural imperialism is of considerable importance. It cannot be overlooked that through Hollywood and Disneyland, they have gained influence over billions of people, in addition to their military actions.

In Russia, the largest country in Europe, despite the West’s policy of aggression and war and many problems, attempts are being made to preserve a European culture of awareness, spirituality, and humanity,[2] whatever one’s opinion of it may be. This is suggested by a statement from Russian President Vladimir Putin. At a meeting with cultural personalities in Torzhok on 27 March, 2024, he said: “There is much that is good in European culture today, but there are also many problems. This gives us a unique opportunity to see what is happening in the post-industrial society and in the world, and to respond appropriately and promptly.” [3]

A new phase of escalation

The hatred and agitation against Russia, which is accepted by most of the population and even supported by parts of society, is outrageous. More sanctions that violate international law are being imposed, economic ties are being disengaged, and imports are being banned; Russian literature, art and music are being virtually ostracised in many places, and there is no end in sight to this destructive policy.

The Merz government initiated a new phase of escalation in Germany in early September 2026. Although there was no legally admissible evidence of a Russian attack, the government, due to the discovery of drones at Leipzig Airport, ordered the closure of the last Russian general consulate in Bonn and the Russian House, a cultural centre, in Berlin. President Vladimir Putin described the move as a domestic political manoeuvre and a “grave mistake” with serious consequences.[4] In response, Foreign Minister Sergei Lvrov announced the shutdown of the German Goethe Institutes in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg, stating that Germany’s actions had deliberately accepted that this “clearly signifies the end of its cultural presence in the Russian Federation.” [5]

Leading German media outlets reported in line with the government on this profound break in German-Russian relations, with which the Merz government irresponsibly implemented the Anglo-American long-term strategy pursued for more than a century: Germany and Russia are to remain separated for all eternity.[6]

Under these conditions, it will be difficult to return to a relationship of mutual trust with Russia in the foreseeable future. However, such a relationship would be necessary to overcome the disastrous situation, restore economic health, and protect European culture from destructive US policies.

Peace with Russia

How might Germany and Europe be positioned today if the diverse ties with Russia had not been broken? For Germany in particular, mutually beneficial economic relations had developed with Russia. It would be important to reestablish these ties while Vladimir Putin is still president. He is known to have a pro-German attitude and, despite recent intense personal hostility, has offered friendly cooperation on several occasions, even recently.

Realising a future perspective focused on peace and prosperity for the population would require not only a long-overdue shift in policy but also a fundamental reorientation of economic and cultural policy. This does not mean abandoning transatlantic relations; rather, a neutral Germany would need to remain open to both the West and the East.

Moreover, it would be important to take advantage of the diplomacy with Russia maintained by the Trump administration and the centrifugal tendencies in the EU. At the same time, this window of opportunity remains open to end the overreach of the EU treaty organisation and return to a Europe of sovereign states, the so-called Europe of Fatherlands, without calling cooperation into question.

Instead of following this path of reason, the Berlin government under Friedrich Merz was led to the brink of the abyss. Statements by leading politicians reveal the extent of the incitement to hatred and warmongering: Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul declared that Russia would “always be our enemy”. At the same time, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius wants to see Germany “fit for war.” CDU politician Roderich Kiesewetter, a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the German Bundestag, believes: “We must take the war to Russia.” Former Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said, “We must ruin Russia.” Chancellor Friedrich Merz considers Russian President Vladimir Putin to be “perhaps the greatest war criminal of our time.”

Incompetent, ideologically driven politicians are calling the shots and jeopardising their own country’s future. Under these circumstances, how can Russian politicians even speak with German politicians?

It is currently impossible to predict what will happen next. But things do not look good. Internationally, there is growing disregard for international law and the integrity of other states; domestically, Germany finds itself in a pre-war era under a government that is externally controlled and disregards its own population’s interests. However, bringing about the urgently needed policy change would require a strong and conscious civil society. It is a paradoxical situation, for the current government, with the help of the judiciary and the European Commission, suppresses everything it labels as “delegitimisation of the state” or “propaganda for Russia.”

Therefore, the only chance left for those who advocate for peace and oppose a war with Russia is to raise public awareness of the causes and background of this politically precarious situation, despite all opposition. The circle of rational people with political insight is growing day by day, and that gives hope in these dark times.

The author and journalist Dr. jur. Wolfgang Bittner lives in Göttingen, Germany. His most recent book: “Geopolitik im Überblick. Deutschland-USA-EU-Russland “[Geopolitics at a Glance: Germany, the US, the EU, and Russia], was published by Hintergrund in Berlin in 2025. (IDN-InDepthNews)

References

1 See Olaf Scholz: https://www.dbwv.de/aktuelle-themen/blickpunkt/beitrag/scholz-kuendigt-weitere-waffenlieferungen-an-ukraine-an; as well as Friedrich Merz: https://www.bundestag.de/dokumente/textarchiv/2025/kw51-de-regierungsbefragung-1127308

2 For more details, see Wolfgang Bittner, “Niemand soll hungern, ohne zu frieren” (No one should go hungry or freeze), Verlag zeitgeist, Höhr-Grenzhausen 2024, pp. 139-148.

3 See http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/73747

4 See https://www.tagesschau.de/ausland/asien/putin-ukraine-deutschland-100.html

5 See https://www.dw.com/de/russland-goethe-institut-ukraine-krieg-sergej-lawrow-drohnenvorfall-leipzig/a-78815475

6 See George Friedman: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vln_ApfoFgw (1.9.2026).