EEPA reports on new Caretaker Administration appointed in Tigray

BRUSSELS | 19 October 2026 (IDN | EEPA) — The following are the situation reports on the situation in Ethiopia, the situation in Sudan, the regional and international situation, new Caretaker Administration appointed in Tigray, ENDF and TPF recapture Aksum, 11 killed in RSF attack on IDP camp in West Darfur

The Federal Government established a caretaker administration for the Tigray Regional State on 16 October to administer the region for six months. Its main tasks include organising elections, facilitating the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs), and restoring security and peace in the region.

The appointed senior officials of the administration are Asefa Abraha Hagos (administration), Tewodros Aregay (economy), Brig. Gen. Gebre-Egziabher Beyene (security and peace), Redae Halefom (political affairs) and Shishay Amare (Mekelle mayor).

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) firmly rejected the new caretaker administration, defining it as an “illegitimate political structure” and warning local institutions not to collaborate with it.

The TPLF announced that it will take action against any flights using Mekelle Airport, as it believes the Ethiopian federal government is using the airport for military transports in the Tigray region.

Hundreds of former Tigray fighters have registered for a civilian reintegration programme in Mekelle.

A drone strike was carried out by the Ethiopia National Defence Forces (ENDF) in the Jijike area of Abergele Woreda on 14 October. Leaders of the TPLF forces have reportedly been located in the area.

The ENDF executed drone strikes on vehicles belonging to the 33rd division of TPLF forces, near Rama.

The ENDF took control of Rama on 14 October, located along the border between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Reports from Rama document extensive drone strike damage in the town, including in residential areas.

Fighting broke out in Abiy Adi after TPLF forces entered the town following withdrawal of ENDF troops on 14 October.

Troops from the ENDF, Tigray Peace Forces (TPF) and TPLF forces participated in the combat, with ENDF drone strikes supporting troops on the ground.

The TPLF forces claim to have recaptured Abiy Adi, Shewate Higum and Yechila in Central Tigray.

TPLF forces took control of Werqamba after ENDF troops withdrew from the area on 14 October.

Fighting between the ENDF, TPF and TPLF forces was reported in Chila.

A cattle ranch near Abiy Adi was hit by an ENDF drone strike.

ENDF and TPF fighters entered the city of Aksum in northern Tigray after TPLF aligned fighters withdrew to surrounding mountainous areas. The TPF claims that Eritrean troops suffered heavy losses and are retreating towards the border, whereas the Minister of Information from Eritrea denies this.

Armed clashes are ongoing between ENDF and Fano militants in the North Shewa Zone of the Amhara Region. Mehal Meda and Wegere towns are now under the control of Fano, while Molale still remains under ENDF control.

A peaceful demonstration took place in Raya on 17 October to demand that TPF forces withdraw from all six woredas of Raya.

Shelling in southern Tigray led to civilians being killed and injured, as well the closure of health facilities in the area, according to Human Rights Watch.

Mekelle, Adigrat, Aksum and Raya universities in Tigray region announced their commitment to resume lessons and learning activities.

The US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, has recently referred to drone strikes on Addis Ababa as “terrorist attacks” and to armed forces led by the TPLF as “separatists”.