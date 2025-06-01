The ‘Latino’ Does Not Exist

By Jan Servaes

MIAMI | 26 June 2025 (IDN) — Before, during, and since the 2024 U.S. presidential election, approximately 15 percent of the American voting-age population—the so-called Latinos or Hispanics—has remained in the public eye.

According to some observers, they played an important role in the election of Trump, despite his “vile remarks” about Mexicans during the 2016 campaign and again on the eve of the last elections. Others argue that the matter is more complicated and many news media, like Trump, are overdoing it in exaggerations and ‘fake news’. It is crucial that we avoid generalizations that have no solid empirical basis, but that nevertheless have a great influence on the public debate.

Some facts

Bruno Vega Hübner and F. Javier Pueyo Mena, affiliated with the Cervantes Institute at Harvard University, have made a detailed analysis of the Latino vote during the last elections. The renowned Pew Research Center also presents summaries and analyses based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey and the 2024 election results.

These studies confirm that Hispanic voters are far from a monolithic bloc. Their political preferences vary widely based on a number of demographic and geographic factors. Nevertheless, the data in these reports clearly indicate that the vote of Hispanic voters in the U.S. remains overwhelmingly Democratic.

However, a redistribution of the vote of Hispanic voters in favor of the Republican Party is also observed. In terms of age, voters over 50 registered the highest support for the Republican Party, whereas voters between the ages of 18 and 29 exhibited the most significant change in voting preference.

Gender also played a key role: Hispanic men were more likely to support the Republican candidate than Hispanic women, who continued to show strong support for the Democratic Party. When age and gender are considered together, the shift toward Republicans among Hispanic voters is particularly striking among young men, while this redistribution is considerably less pronounced among women of the same age group. ‘Machismo’, however, doesn’t seem to play a major factor, according to Pew Research.

Language use also proved to be a relevant factor. Latino voters from bilingual families or Spanish-speaking homes tended to favor Democrats, while those whose primary home language is English reported relatively higher support for Republicans.

When it comes to the most important issues that Hispanics were concerned about in the 2024 presidential election, the polls leave no doubt that the family economy is the top priority.

A significant percentage of Latinos who are dissatisfied with their economic situation also believed that Trump’s policies would have a positive impact on their personal finances and well-being.

In addition, national identity and country of origin also influence political preferences. Cuban Americans, traditionally affiliated with the Republican Party, maintained this affiliation in 2024. In fact, all the polls analyzed for this study report majority support for the Republican Party among Hispanics of Cuban descent. In contrast, the majority of Mexicans and Puerto Ricans continue to support the Democratic Party. Likewise, all the polls indicate a shift toward the Republican Party among Latinos of all nationalities, although the figures vary widely.

Furthermore, according to calculations based on the most cited estimates, the Latino vote was not decisive for Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election in any of the seven swing states, nor in the three states with the largest Latino populations and the most votes in the Electoral College. Even in states where Hispanic support for the Republican candidate was particularly high, such as Florida, a complete absence of Hispanic votes would not have changed the outcome of the election.

As summarized in the Harvard study:

These findings are at odds with prevailing public opinion. During the 2024 U.S. presidential election, the Hispanic community received unprecedented media attention, both during the campaign and in post-election analyses. Given that Hispanic voters’ party preferences are associated with highly controversial issues, such as illegal immigration, deportation policies, language use, and crime, we should be cautious when analyzing the voting behavior of this community.

As of 2021, approximately 81% of Hispanics in the U.S. were citizens, up from 74% in 2010. This includes U.S.-born individuals, people born abroad to American parents, and naturalized immigrants.

Puerto Ricans are nearly all U.S. citizens. Among immigrants, Spaniards (95%), Panamanians (90%), Cubans (82%), and Mexicans (81%) have the highest rates of citizenship. Hondurans and Venezuelans, at 51% each, have the lowest.

Most Hispanics have lived in the U.S. for at least 10 years. Nearly 78% have lived in the U.S. for more than a decade, compared to 64% in 2010. Panamanian (87%) and Mexican (86%) immigrants are especially likely to be long-term residents.

Stories of hope

Marie Arana’s expansive portrait of the diversity of “the least understood minority” —Latinoland: A Portrait of America’s Largest and Least Understood Minority—is engaging and fluently written. The U.S. Census Bureau predicts that by 2060, one in three Americans will be of Latin American descent.

Arana, the daughter of a Peruvian father and American mother, and the first literary director of the Library of Congress, builds her story through short, moving portraits of dozens of prominent and less-known figures, from Spanish explorers to activists, athletes, entrepreneurs, musicians, teachers, laborers, scientists, religious leaders, single mothers, Dreamers, and so on.

The question of what makes the 62.1 million Latinos a community comes up frequently. And the answer to that question is not found in any clear-cut sense of race, ideology, or language. To that end, she organizes her book into 5 sections and 12 key points of interest:

1. Latino Identity: A Patchwork Quilt

The terms “Hispanic,” “Latino,” and “Latinx” are all imperfect attempts to capture the diversity of this population. Many Latinos prefer to identify with their country of origin or choose not to use a label at all. The search for a name that truly represents the people is ongoing.

Therefore, the term “Latino” encompasses a wide range of cultures, nationalities, races, and histories, and defies clear definition.

2. Arrivals: Journeys of Hope and Hardship

Latino immigration to the United States follows a variety of paths. It is not a monolithic experience. It encompasses a wide range of journeys, from legal entries to dangerous crossings, each with its own unique challenges and motivations.

First arriving in the United States can be shocking and disorienting, marked by unfamiliar languages, customs, and social structures. The experience of being labeled and categorized by others can be both alienating and transformative.

3. The Price of Entry: Sacrifice and Resilience

In the case of both Arana’s mother and father, the driving force behind immigration was love. They would spend the rest of their lives moving across a restless bridge from one country to another, never truly settling down.

The decision to emigrate often involves significant sacrifices, including leaving behind loved ones, familiar cultures, and a sense of belonging. The emotional toll of displacement can be severe and long-lasting.

Pursuing the American Dream is a powerful motivator for many Latin American immigrants. They are willing to work hard, overcome obstacles, and make sacrifices to achieve a better life for themselves and their families.

4. Forerunners: Ancient Roots and Modern Migration

A Long History of Migration. The United States has been a land of immigrants for thousands of years. The story of Latino migration is not just a recent phenomenon, but a long and complex history that dates back to the first inhabitants of this hemisphere.

5. Navigating Race and Skin Color

A spectrum of colors. Latinos represent a wide range of skin colors and racial backgrounds, a result of centuries of intermingling between indigenous peoples, Europeans, Africans, and Asians. This diversity challenges the traditional American dichotomy of black and white.

Skin color is not a fixed category in the Latino world, but rather a continuum with a multitude of shades.

A new world. The Latino experience offers a glimpse into a future where race is no longer a defining factor. By embracing their multiracial heritage, Latinos are contributing to a more inclusive and diverse society.

6. The Gods of Choice: Faith, Tradition, and Transformation

A shared language. Despite their diverse heritage, Latinos are often united by the Spanish language, a legacy of Spanish colonialism. This shared language is a powerful link between different cultures and communities.

A complex relationship with Catholicism

While many Latinos identify as Catholic, their relationship with the church is often complex and nuanced. Some embrace the faith wholeheartedly, while others blend it with indigenous or African traditions.

A history of conquest: The Catholic Church played a central role in the Spanish conquest of the Americas, often using violence to convert indigenous peoples.

Syncretic beliefs: Many Latinos have blended Catholicism with indigenous or African beliefs, creating unique forms of worship.

A changing landscape: The rise of Protestantism and secularism is challenging the dominance of the Catholic Church in Latin America and among Latinos in the United States.

A diversity of beliefs: Latinos represent a wide range of religious traditions, from Catholicism to Protestantism to indigenous spiritual practices.

A personal journey: Many Latinos are on a personal journey to find a faith that resonates with their own experiences and values.

A shared sense of the sacred: Despite their differences, Latinos are often united by a shared sense of reverence for the sacred and a belief in the power of faith.

7. Muscle and Spirit: Work, Innovation, and Leadership

Latinos are a growing, vibrant population, remarkably upwardly mobile and successful, yet hampered by prejudice and poverty.

A Strong Work Ethic. Known for their strong work ethic and willingness to take on jobs others might avoid, Latinos are a vital part of the U.S. economy, providing labor to a wide range of industries.

Essential Workers: Latinos are overrepresented in essential industries such as agriculture, construction, and services.

A Desire to Contribute: Many Latinos are driven by the desire to provide for their families and contribute to their communities.

An Innovative Spirit. Latinos are not just workers, they are innovators and entrepreneurs. They start new businesses, develop new technologies, and make important contributions to American society.

A Growing Force: Latino-owned businesses are growing faster than any other group in the United States.

A growing political force: Latinos are an increasingly important voice group, with the potential to shape the future of American politics.

8. The Power of Stories: Shaping the Narrative

The importance of stories. Origin stories matter. They shape our sense of self and tell us what kind of people we think we are and what kind of nation we believe we live in. They convey the hope that where we started is the key to where we are today.

A shared past: Latinos are united by a shared history of colonization, migration, and struggle.

A common agenda: Despite their differences, Latinos often share a common desire for justice, equality, and opportunity.

A united future: By telling their stories, Latinos shape their own narrative and create a more inclusive vision of America.

Challenging stereotypes

The dominant narrative about Latinos in the United States is often shaped by stereotypes and misconceptions. It is important to challenge these stereotypes and tell the stories of Latinos in all their complexity and diversity.

Beyond the headlines: The media often portrays Latinos as criminals, drug dealers, or victims, ignoring the many positive contributions they make to society.

Need for representation: Latinos need to see themselves reflected in media, literature, and art.

A Call for Authenticity: It is important to tell Latino stories from a Latino perspective, with all the nuances and complexities that entails.

Claiming the Story. By telling their own stories, Latinos are claiming their history and shaping their own future. They are creating a new narrative of American identity, one that is more inclusive, diverse, and representative of the true character of the country.

A New Vision: Latinos are contributing to a new vision of America that is more just, equitable, and inclusive.

A Powerful Force: By sharing their stories, Latinos empower themselves and others to create a better world.

A Legacy of Hope: The Latino story is one of hope, resilience, and the power of the human spirit to overcome adversity.

Therefore, Arana ends her book on a hopeful note: “We may not recognize or even feel the bond that unites us; it’s buried deep in our history. But you feel it in your bones. You taste it in the food. You feel it in the music. Just go to a fiesta. It’s there” (p. 399).

Reference

Marie Arana, LatinoLand. A Portrait of America’s Largest and Least Understood Minority, Simon & Schuster, New York, 2025, 573 pages (ISBN 978-1-9821-8490-2)