Persistent School Dropout Issue in Majengo: A Community Call to Action

By Whitney Atieno

30 June 2025 (IDN) — Despite numerous government interventions aimed at promoting free and compulsory education for all children, the community of Majengo continues to struggle with a high rate of school dropouts. This worrying trend undermines national education goals and threatens the future of our children.

Recently, I encountered a troubling case involving several children who had abandoned their schooling. I took the initiative to report the matter to the Children’s Department, hoping for immediate action. The department was responsive and issued summons to the parents involved. Unfortunately, the parents did not respond or appear as directed, raising concerns about parental accountability and the enforcement of children’s rights.

Undeterred, I returned to the department to follow up, and they referred me to the area chief for further action. The chief received the report with concern and acted swiftly by summoning the parents to his office. His response was firm yet compassionate, expressing his commitment to addressing the issue. He acknowledged that the dropout crisis is a growing menace in the location and emphasized the need for a united community effort to resolve it.

The chief highlighted several underlying causes contributing to the dropout rate, including poverty, lack of parental involvement, child labor, early pregnancies, and ignorance about the importance of education. He stressed the need for community sensitization programs, stronger enforcement of laws protecting children’s right to education, and support mechanisms for vulnerable families.

This experience underscored a critical truth: solving the education crisis in Majengo requires more than government policy—it demands collective responsibility. Parents must prioritize their children’s education, community leaders must remain vigilant, and local authorities must enforce existing laws without fear or favor.

It is imperative that we all take ownership of this issue. Children are not only the responsibility of their parents but of the entire society. They are our future, and their education is our shared investment. We must break the cycle of neglect and ensure that every child in Majengo not only attends school but is supported to stay and succeed.

Let us come together—community members, leaders, educators, and government agencies—to safeguard the right of every child to quality education.