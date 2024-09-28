Sudan Conflict Triggers Humanitarian Crisis

By J Nastranis

NEW YORK | GENEVA | NAIROBI | 28 September 2024 (IDN) — The Sudan conflict has generated the largest internal displacement crisis in the world since the Syrian civil war in 2011. It has also had catastrophic impacts on women and girls.

“Women and girls in Sudan are facing unimaginable challenges, yet their strength and resilience continue to inspire us. We cannot let Sudan become a forgotten crisis. Now, more than ever, the international community must rally together to support women in Sudan, ensuring they have the resources and protection they need to survive and rebuild their lives,” said Hodan Addou, acting Regional Director for UN Women’s East and Southern Africa office.

A Gender Alert published on September 27 by UN Women said, the number of people in need of gender-based violence related services has increased by 100 percent since the beginning of the crisis, up to 6.7 million by December 2023, and this figure is estimated to be even higher today.

While men and boys are also victims of gender-based violence, most of these cases involve women and girls. The ongoing violence, particularly in Khartoum, Darfur, and Kordofan, has exacerbated the risks faced by women and girls, with rising reports of conflict-related sexual violence, sexual exploitation, and abuse.

The nearly 5.8 million internally displaced women and girls are particularly vulnerable, with many cases of abuse going unreported due to a lack of adequate support and fears of stigma and retribution.

Sudan is facing the worst levels of acute food insecurity ever recorded in the country. With 64 per cent of female-headed households experiencing food insecurity compared to 48 per cent of male-headed households in ten states, women and girls are eating least and last.

Access to health care services is another challenge: 1.63 million women of reproductive age are without adequate services. Among them, over 160,000 are pregnant, and an estimated 54,000 childbirths are expected in the next three months.

Women and girls also continue to be disproportionately impacted by the lack of safe, easily accessible, and affordable water, sanitation, and hygiene. At least 80 per cent of the internally displaced women are unable to secure clean water due to affordability, safety concerns, and distance.

The education crisis in Sudan is another devastating result of the conflict. Over 2.5 million girls, representing 74 per cent of school-aged girls, are currently out of school, increasing their risk of being subjected to harmful practices such as child marriage and female genital mutilation.

Women and girls need protection

Action must be taken urgently to ensure the physical protection of women and girls as well as secure access to food, safe water, and sexual and reproductive health services. UN Women is supporting community-based initiatives, in partnership with women-led organizations, building resilience and ensuring access to critical humanitarian services for women, men, girls, and boys affected by the crisis.

UN Women urges the international community, donors, and humanitarian partners to prioritize the protection and empowerment of Sudanese women and girls, including through the increase of funding for local women-led organizations, which received only 1.63 per cent of the Sudan Humanitarian Fund’s financial resources in 2023.

UN Women stands with the people of Sudan during this deteriorating humanitarian crisis and calls for an immediate halt to the war and a return to the negotiating table for peace dialogues. [IDN-InDepthNews]

Photo source: UN Women Sudan Country Office