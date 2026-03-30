Situation Report: Somali federal forces clash with Southwest State forces

Situation in Sudan (per 30 March)

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their allies in the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement–North (SPLM-N) shelled residential areas in Dilling city, South Kordofan, for several hours, resulting in at least 14 deaths, including children, and at least 23 wounded.

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) claim to have repelled an attack by the RSF and the SPLM-N targeting the Al-Kaili area in the Blue Nile region, by destroying four combat vehicles, killing 94 opposition fighters and capturing several others.

Civilians are fleeing Geissan in Sudan’s Blue Nile region toward Roseires amid fears of an imminent assault by RSF and SPLM-N forces, creating a rapidly worsening humanitarian crisis marked by mass displacement.

The SPLM-N accused the SAF of the airstrike on a funeral gathering in Al Sunut, South Kordofan, on Friday, which killed seven civilians and injured 39 others.

Thousands of Sudanese university professors have launched a near-total nationwide strike over low pay and poor working conditions. They are facing security crackdowns and arrests over the strikes, but are vowing to continue until salary reforms are implemented.

Sudan’s National Forces Alliance has rejected participation in the upcoming Berlin International Conference on Sudan taking place on 15 April, arguing that the exclusion of the interim government and inclusion of rival factions undermines legitimacy and risks imposing external political solutions.

Sudan’s Prime Minister Kamil Idris has ordered an immediate freeze on new border fees on Saturday after public backlash and transport disruptions at the Argeen crossing with Egypt, where rising costs stranded thousands of travelers.

On the same day the Al-Amal Committee for the Voluntary Return of Sudanese from Egypt introduced a new free transport route for returnees.

Staple crop prices in Sudan’s El Gezira state are surging due to reduced cultivation, damaged irrigation, and lack of financial support, raising serious concerns about worsening food insecurity.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 30 March)

The Reporter Magazine’s chief editor Bewket Abebe was detained for three days in Setit Humera, Tigray region, without formal charges after entering the Wolqait area without a specialized permit.

Ethiopia’s ruling Prosperity Party has not fielded any candidates for parliamentary or regional council seats in Tigray ahead of the June 2026 elections, while only 101 candidates from six opposition parties and two coalitions have registered.

Ethiopia’s National Dialogue Commission relocated its Tigray agenda-gathering forum to Addis Ababa, citing the absence of “favorable and enabling conditions” in the region.

Ethiopia’s government ordered public institutions and state-owned enterprises to place non-essential staff on mandatory leave and shift to remote work as fuel shortages driven by Middle East supply disruptions triggered long queues at filling stations across Addis Ababa and other cities.

Ethiopia’s Nuclear Energy Commission and United Nations Development Programme aligned on strategic cooperation to advance Ethiopia’s peaceful nuclear energy program.

Situation in Somalia (per 30 March)

Somali federal forces have reached Baidoa, the largest city in Southwest State, with the stated goal of removing the regional president, whom they accuse of having links to Al-Shabaab. Heavy fighting erupted today between the federal forces and Southwest State forces. The fighting has spread to different parts of the city. Local authorities in Baidoa have accused Turkey of backing the federal offensive.



The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) called for restraint and inclusive dialogue after tensions sharply escalated between Somalia’s federal government and Southwest State.

International and Regional situation (per 30 March)

The US is pushing for a UN Security Council resolution to enforce an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Sudan, according to US diplomatic sources. The resolution aims to curb escalating violence and enable aid access amid a worsening displacement and humanitarian crisis.

The UN warns that escalating fighting along Sudan’s borders, particularly near Ethiopia and Chad, is causing civilian casualties, displacement, and major disruptions to humanitarian access.

Swedish prosecutors are seeking prison sentences for two former Lundin Oil executives accused of complicity in war crimes in Sudan, claiming their company’s operations between 1999 and 2003 contributed to military attacks on civilians during the civil war. The trial is expected to finalise in May.

Ethiopia and India agreed to expedite the conclusion of their bilateral market access negotiations on the sidelines of the 14th World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ministerial Conference, with India pledging to finalize talks within a week as Ethiopia pushes to complete its WTO accession process by 2026.

Government representatives of 11 East African countries have committed to expanding legal labour migration pathways in the Horn of Africa following the Regional Ministerial Forum on Migration (RMFM) in Kampala on Friday.

A South Sudanese delegation led by Vice President for the Economic Cluster Dr. James Wani Igga attended the UN tribute honouring the late head of UNMISS, Nicholas Haysom, to deliver the official message of condolence to the family.

Links of interest

RSF attack on Sudan’s South Kordofan kills at least 14, including children

Sudan army says repels attack in Blue Nile region

Residents flee Sudan’s Blue Nile state as RSF and allies mass near Geissan

SPLM-N says Sudanese army airstrike kills seven at South Kordofan funeral

Sudanese university professors launch nationwide strike over pay

Sudan national forces alliance to boycott berlin conference

Sudan PM freezes border fees after passenger backlog at Egypt crossing

Sudanese repatriation committee introduces new travel route from Egypt

Crop prices surge in Sudan’s El Gezira as cultivated land shrinks

Editor of The Reporter Magazine Detained for ‘Entering Wolqait Without Permit,’ Taking Photos

Will elections be held in the Tigray region where the Prosperity Party has not fielded a candidate?

National Dialogue Commission moves Tigray agenda-gathering forum to Addis Abeba

News: Ethiopia enforces fuel-saving measures as shortages disrupt transport, mandates annual leave for non-essential staff

Ethiopia and UNDP align on strategic cooperation for peaceful nuclear energy program

Somalia accuses Southwest state leader of jihadist links as forces near Baidoa | Somali Guardian

Heavy fighting starts on outskirts of Baidoa between federal troops and Southwest State forces

Somalia’s Southwest state says Turkish drones aid federal govt offensive toward Baidoa | Somali Guardian

Somalia: IGAD urges ‘restraint’ amid SouthWest State standoff

US moves to impose an urgent humanitarian truce in Sudan

News: UN warns escalating hostilities along Sudan’s borders, including with Ethiopia, threaten civilians and disrupt aid operations

Swedish prosecutors seek prison for oil execs over alleged Sudan war crimes

Ethiopia and India move to conclude WTO bilateral negotiations swiftly

Kampala Forum Marks Shift Toward Safer Labour Migration Across East and Horn of Africa

South Sudan Delegation Represents President Kiir at UN Tribute for Nicholas Fink

Europe External Programme with Africa is a Belgium-based Centre of Expertise with in-depth knowledge, publications, and networks, specialised in issues of peacebuilding, refugee protection, and resilience in the Horn of Africa. EEPA has published extensively on issues related to the movement and/or human trafficking of refugees in the Horn of Africa and on the Central Mediterranean Route. It cooperates with a wide network of universities, research organisations, civil society, and experts from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, and across Africa. The Situation Reports can be found here. To receive the situation report in your e-mail, click here. You can unsubscribe at any moment through the link at the bottom of each e-mail.

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.