Life in a Lawless Nuclear World

Radiological Consequences of Military Attacks on Bushehr and Barakah Atomic Power Plants

By Tariq Rauf

The writer is a former Head of Verification and Security Policy at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

VIENNA | 30 March 2026 (IDN) — In 1975, the US-based RAND Corporation published a seminal report entitled “Moving Toward Life in a Nuclear Armed Crowd?”, written by Albert Wohlstetter and co-authors on the dangers of a lawless world dominated by nuclear-armed States. Sadly, since June 2025, that state of world affairs has come to pass. Nuclear facilities under full-scope safeguards under the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), that is, verification, by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), have been attacked with the biggest conventional high-explosive bombs by a nuclear-weapon State (permanent member of the UN Security Council) in partnership with a nuclear-armed State not party to the NPT.

The 1968 NPT does not prohibit uranium enrichment and reprocessing of plutonium for peaceful purposes under IAEA full-scope safeguards — of course, use of these nuclear materials for nuclear weapons is strictly prohibited under the NPT.

The 31 May 2025 IAEA report on Iran’s nuclear programme stated that, “The Agency has no credible indications of an ongoing, undeclared structured nuclear programme….” Following the unprovoked and illegal under international law rogue military attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities by Israel and the US in June 2025, the IAEA report of 3 September 2025, stated clearly that the Agency had inspected on: 27 May, the Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP) at Natanz on 27 May; the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant (FFEP) on 10 June and the Natanz Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plan (PFEP) on 11 June 2025 — just hours before the attacks commenced.

The IAEA also reported on the stocks of enriched uranium under safeguards in Iran. The IAEA Director General, in his statement to the Agency’s Board of Governors on 13 June 2025, recalled the relevant General Conference resolutions on the subject of military attacks against nuclear facilities, which provided, inter alia, that “any armed attack on and threat against nuclear facilities devoted to peaceful purposes constitutes a violation of the principles of the United Nations Charter, international law and the Statute of the Agency”.

The Director General also reiterated that he had repeatedly stated that nuclear facilities must never be attacked, regardless of the context or circumstances, as this could harm both people and the environment, and that such attacks have serious implications for nuclear safety, security and safeguards, as well as regional and international peace and security.

As a result of the bombing and the damage inflicted on the bombed nuclear facilities in June 2025 and in the current (March 2026) bombing campaign, the Agency lost continuity of knowledge on inventories of nuclear material in Iran, including low-enriched uranium (LEU) and highly enriched uranium (HEU), which urgently needs to be addressed.

Restoring IAEA verification at bombed nuclear facilities is no trivial matter as I have noted in my assessment, “Is There a Way to Rebuild IAEA Safeguards in Iran?”. On 10 September 2025, the IAEA Director General stated that, “Resuming this indispensable [inspection] work would not be an automatic, or a simple bureaucratic process, after what happened.”

While the IAEA Board of Governors has held numerous meetings, including extraordinary meetings, on the situation of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine, which has not been directly bombed, but currently under internationally illegal occupation by Russia since 4 March 2022, and condemned Russia; the Board has yet to condemn the illegal bombing of safeguarded nuclear facilities in Iran – it should do so forthwith and implement its obligations under the Agency’s Statute and nuclear safety and security guidance.

Radiological Consequences of Attacks on NPPs

This assessment examines the potential radiological consequences of military attacks on safeguarded nuclear energy installations in the Middle East: the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran and the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). These two nuclear facilities comprise one Russian-design operating power reactor in Iran, a four-unit South Korean (ROK)-design commercial power plant, and present similar but distinct radiological hazard profiles in the event of military attacks.

Key Findings at a Glance

BUSHEHR (Iran): A 1,000 MWe VVER-1000 operating power reactor holding approximately 80 tonnes of irradiated low-enriched uranium fuel. A serious attack causing core damage could release a Chornobyl/Fukushima-scale inventory of volatile fission products over the Persian Gulf and surrounding States. Spent fuel pools compound the hazard. The Persian Gulf’s enclosed geography would concentrate marine contamination for years.

BARAKAH (UAE): Four APR-1400 reactors with a combined thermal output of ~12,000 MWth — the largest concentration of nuclear power in the Middle East. A simultaneous or sequential attack on all four units could release 4–5 times the radioactive inventory of a single Chornobyl reactor. Proximity to Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Iran creates an extraordinary transboundary risk. Dependence on desalination infrastructure amplifies the humanitarian consequences.

SHARED RISK: Both facilities are located on or near the Persian Gulf or in a densely interconnected regional environment. Contamination from any one facility would cross multiple international borders within hours to days. The Persian Gulf’s limited ocean exchange with the Indian Ocean makes marine contamination particularly persistent.

LEGAL DIMENSIONS: Attacks on these safeguarded nuclear installations inter alia fall under the prohibitions established in the Geneva Convention Article 56 AP I, UNSC resolution, IAEA GC resolutions, and customary international law.