Situation Report: PM Abiy acknowledges Eritrean troop atrocities

Situation in Ethiopia (per 5 February )

Ethiopian Airlines resumed the flights to and from Tigray on Tuesday, following the suspension of flights due to conflict in western Tigray a week ago.

Key private-sector bondholders of Ethiopia’s $1 billion international bond have protested after the Official Creditors Committee, led by China and France, blocked a debt restructuring agreement, citing that it did not comply with the G20’s Comparability of Treatment principle.

The bondholders state that they have “no other option but to take legal action in the English court to enforce payment of the outstanding principal and interest due.” Ethiopia stated on Friday that it would reopen negotiations on the deal.

African experts under the African Union’s Monitoring, Verification and Compliance Mechanism (AU-MVCM) arrived in Mekelle, Tigray, on Wednesday, to resume their mandate on the implementation of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement.

Situation in Sudan (per 5 February)

The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) forces, allies of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), advanced toward Sudanese army positions near the southeastern border with Ethiopia.

A statement by SPLM-N claimed they have taken control over Deim Mansour and areas of Bashir Nuqu and Khor al-Budi.

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) stated they have broken through the RSF siege of South Kordofan state capital of Kadugli on Tuesday.

A drone strike by the RSF on the Al-Shartai Health Center killed eight civilians, including five children, and injured 11 others on Tuesday. Another strike on the Kalba neighborhood had no casualties.

Another drone attack carried out by the RSF on the l in Kadugli killed at least one person and wounded eight others yesterday, according to medical sources.

Situation in South Sudan (per 5 February)

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) suspended all activities in Baliet County, Upper Nile State, after several attacks and looting disrupted a major UN food convoy.

One of the Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) hospitals in Lankien, Jonglei state, was hit by a government air strike on Tuesday, MSF says.

The hospital was evacuated hours before the attack, but one MSF staff member was injured. MSF states that critical medical supplies were lost, as the warehouse was destroyed.

An MSF health facility in Pieri was looted on Tuesday.

International and regional situation (per 5 February)

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed acknowledged the involvement of Eritrean troops in the 2020 – 2022 Tigray war for the first time on Tuesday, while addressing parliament.

He accused the Eritrean troops, which fought alongside Ethiopian troops in the war, of committing mass killings in Aksum.

Eritrea’s Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel dismissed the accusations as lies.

The UN Special Rapporteur on Eritrea is calling for submissions to inform the report of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Eritrea to the 62nd session of the Human Rights Council.

The UK Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper visited Ethiopia on Sunday, where the key focus was on setting out new cooperation on “illegal migration” from the Horn of Africa.

She met with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos. The meetings also focused on bilateral and regional issues, including cooperation between the two countries.

US diplomats are reportedly working towards a peace initiative to end the conflict in Sudan with the aim to reach a permanent ceasefire before the end of March, according to officials. The initiative is situated in the American-led Board of Peace which was established on 15 January.

Türkiye and Saudi Arabia issued a joint commitment to Somalia’s national unity during a high profile visit of Erdogan to Riyadh. The two leaders rejected “separatist agendas and parallel structures”, emphasizing their unwavering support for Somalia’s sovereignty and the stability of the Horn of Africa.

Kenya and Ethiopia held the first three-day Kenya–Ethiopia Joint Defence Committee meeting in Nairobi this week. This follows the signing of a Defence Cooperation Agreement last year.

The Somali government states it will push for completing the constitutional review process despite disagreements from parliament and some regional leaders. Members of parliament have protested far-reaching constitutional amendments.

Refugee and Migration Situation (per 5 February)

Italian NGO Mediterranea Saving Humans states that up to 1,000 refugees and migrants may have gone missing in the Central Mediterranean Sea during the extreme weather conditions caused by cyclone Harry in mid-January.

The NGO condemns Italian and Maltese authorities for inadequate search and rescue operations, lack of information and silence in the light of what might be one of the deadliest tragedies in the last years.

At least 15 people died following a collision between a speedboat carrying refugees and migrants from Afghanistan and a Greek coastguard patrol boat on Tuesday, off the eastern Aegean island of Chios. 24 people were rescued.

The Greek government has announced plans to build three new migration facilities on the southern island of Crete after record numbers of refugees and migrants arrived there in the summer of 2025.

Migration Minister Thanos Plevris states he wants to introduce other measures to control migration to Greece later this week as well.

Links of interest

Ethiopian Airlines resumes flights to Tigray

Aksum massacre: Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed hits out at Eritrea over atrocities in Tigray

Bondholders prepare to sue Ethiopia over $1bn debt default

News: AU monitoring team returns to Mekelle after tensions renew focus on Pretoria agreement

Kenya, Ethiopia deepen defence cooperation

Sudan paramilitary advances near Ethiopia border

Sudan military claims to break siege of key Kordofan city of Kadugli

5 children among 8 killed in RSF drone strike on health center in Sudan’s South Kordofan: Medics

1 killed as RSF drone hits hospital in Sudan’s South Kordofan

UN forced to suspend food aid after ‘unacceptable’ attacks on convoy

South Sudan Hospital hit by government air strike

Foreign Secretary sets out new cooperation on illegal migration from Horn of Africa on visit to Ethiopia

Greece: Three new migrant centers to be built in Crete as part of migration bill

Call for Inputs on the Human Rights Situation in Eritrea

US peace council sets March deadline to end war in Sudan

Somalia Lawmaker Notes Opposition Concerns on Constitution

Erdogan, Saudi Crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia’s unity

Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing in Mediterranean after Cyclone Harry: NGO

Collision between Greek coastguard patrol and migrant boat kills 14

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.

Europe External Programme with Africa is a Belgium-based Centre of Expertise with in-depth knowledge, publications, and networks, specialised in issues of peacebuilding, refugee protection, and resilience in the Horn of Africa. EEPA has published extensively on issues related to the movement and/or human trafficking of refugees in the Horn of Africa and on the Central Mediterranean Route. It cooperates with a wide network of universities, research organisations, civil society, and experts from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, and across Africa. The Situation Reports can be found here. To receive the situation report in your e-mail, click here. You can unsubscribe at any moment through the link at the bottom of each e-mail.