Situation Report: Jajaweed leader sentenced to 20 years by ICC

Situation in Sudan (per 11 December)

Seven tribal leaders and dozens of Rapid Support Forces (RSF) fighters were killed in a drone strike in the Fama area near Heglig, South Kordofan, on Tuesday with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) accused of the attack. The Heglig oilfield was captured by the RSF on Monday.

The South Sudanese army has been deployed in the Heglig oilfield in Sudan’s South Kordofan state on Wednesday in order to protect the energy infrastructure.

The deployment comes after President Salva Kiir, SAF and RSF reached a tripartite agreement, mandating the withdrawal of Sudanese troops and placing the site under South Sudan’s neutral authority to avert further damage or sabotage.

Ali Kushayb, former Janjaweed leader, has been sentenced by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to 20 years in prison for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Darfur in 2003-2004.

The ICC said Kushayb was responsible for ordering the crimes committed by the paramilitary group that killed an estimated 300,000 Sudanese people of African descent.

About 19,000 people are reportedly being held in RSF detention centres across West Darfur, including around 5,000 civilians, and groups of politicians, journalists, medical professionals, police officers and military prisoners, reports Sudanese Doctors Network (SDN).

Conditions are allegedly extremely harsh, with a lack of food, water, medical care, and the regular deaths among the detainees. The SDN called upon the international community to pressure the RSF to release civilians, and treat detainees in accordance with international humanitarian law.

Over 1,000 people have been displaced from the South Kordofan region over two days this week, amidst intensified fighting, reports IOM.

Situation in South Sudan (per 11 December)

South Sudan’s healthcare system is near collapse, crippled by medicine and staff shortages as communities face conflict, flooding and disease crises, amidst shrinking international aid, concludes a new Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) report.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 11 December)



Four people have been killed and eight injured in separate incidents by unidentified gunmen in and around Gambela city on Tuesday. Vehicles were targeted in three incidents, which underscores ongoing security problems in Gambela targeting public transport in the region.

In response to the violence, the Gambela City Administration imposed a night-time curfew to restrict movement.

The Tigray Democratic Solidarity (Simret) party, led by Getachew Reda, was issued a political certificate of recognition by the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia on Monday.

Regional & International Situation (per 11 December)

The High Court of Kenya has suspended the 1.6 billion USD healthcare deal with the US, signed on 4 December, until the Court rules on the petition filed by the Consumers Federation of Kenya concerning citizens’ health data safety.

Uganda and Rwanda have signed similar healthcare deals with the US this week, worth around 1.7 billion USD, and 228 million USD respectively.

The US has imposed sanctions on four Colombian companies and four individuals that are part of a transnational network which recruits former Colombian military personnel to train, provide intelligence and fight alongside the RSF in Sudan.

Eritrea’s president Isaias Afwerki has visited Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, discussing bilateral relations on Wednesday.

The US and the UK have intensified their commitment to restrict external financial and military backings of the SAF and RSF in order to increase pressure on accepting a humanitarian truce, said UK foreign minister and the US senior advisor for Africa during a meeting in Washington.

Meanwhile, Sudanese diplomatic sources state that prospects for indirect peace talks between the warring parties are on hold, as both sides are reliant on intensifying military operations to gain diplomatic leverage.

Refugee and Migration Situation (per 11 December)

EU interior ministers have sealed the deal on a new law package which includes creating possibilities for establishing ‘return hubs’ outside the EU, enabling deportations to ‘safe third countries’ through which people transited, and redistributing 21,000 migrants annually under a burden-sharing mechanism.

The new package is part of the returns regulations of the EU’s pact on migration and asylum.

Human rights organisations raised concerns about the implications of the new regulations, with authorities allowed to conduct home raids and “legitimising offshore prisons, racial profiling, and child detention”, said Sarah Chander, director at the Equinox Initiative for Racial Justice.

At least 150 Eritrean nationals have reportedly been deported by Egypt, most of whom have first been detained for 1-3 months including civilians with permits. The deportations have been carried out in a campaign in collaboration with the Eritrean embassy over the past two years, reports BBC Tigrigna.

The deportations stem from close ties between the two governments and growing rhetoric that Eritreans and other refugees are hurting Egypt’s economy and are clashing with cultural norms.

The commander of the Libyan army, Khalifa Haftar, has held talks with senior EU officials on addressing irregular migration and human trafficking networks, according to Haftar’s media office.

The prime ministers of the UK and Denmark have called for a reinterpretation of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) for it to align more with ‘migration management policies’.

A measle outbreak among Sudanese refugees in Abyei special Administrative Area has been reported, with incoming unvaccinated children increasing the risk of wider spread.

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.

