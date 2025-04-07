Situation Report Horn of Africa: Videos show executions of people in Khartoum

Europe External Programme with Africa is a Belgium-based Centre of Expertise with in-depth knowledge, publications, and networks, specialised in issues of peacebuilding, refugee protection, and resilience in the Horn of Africa. EEPA has published extensively on issues related to the movement and/or human trafficking of refugees in the Horn of Africa and on the Central Mediterranean Route. It cooperates with a wide network of universities, research organisations, civil society, and experts from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, and across Africa. The Situation Reports can be found here. To receive the situation report in your e-mail, click here. You can unsubscribe at any moment through the link at the bottom of each e-mail.

Situation in Sudan (per 7 April)

Videos have emerged showing the execution of people in Khartoum, Sudan, by people in uniform and civilian clothing. Emergency Lawyers warns that Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) is executing civilians that are suspected of having supported the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The situation in El Fasher, North Darfur, is catastrophic, human rights activists state. Amidst the ongoing fighting, there is no food in the markets and no aid that is reaching civilians.

The Sudanese Sovereign Council asked the UN to intervene with aircraft and transporters to save starving civilians from the besieged city. Several armed groups announced their readiness to support evacuation corridors.

Renewed clashes between SAF and RSF in west Omdurman have killed at least 15 people, including three emergency responders, activists state.

SAF has renewed operations to capture RSF strongholds in west and south Omdurman.

RSF fighters are reportedly committing abuses, including killing and looting, against civilians in the Hara 17 Abu Zeid area in Omdurman.

Situation in South Sudan (per 7 April)

The US is revoking all visas and stopping issuance of new visas for South Sudanese passport holders in response to South Sudan’s failure to accept the return of its citizens. The measure is effective immediately.

At least nine people were killed and four injured in attacks in the disputed Abyei region. The attacks were reportedly done by armed youth from Twic County in Warrap on 4 and 6 April.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 7 April)

Over 40 civilians, including children, were allegedly killed in the Gojjam zone of the Amhara region on 31 March, according to witnesses. They stated that government security forces were doing house-to-house searches following an exchange of gunfire between Ethiopian National Defense Forces and militia.

Following the fighting, the forces came to Brakat town and started indiscriminately killing people. Residents were prohibited from collecting the bodies, which were left out overnight.

Ethiopia’s Official Creditor Committee (OCC) expects to finalise a debt restructuring programme within months, which gives the Ethiopian government more time to pay. The programme would give $2.5 billion in debt service relief until the end of Ethiopia’s International Monetary Fund programme in 2028.

Situation in Tigray (per 7 April)

Getachew Reda stated in an interview that he continues to oversee administrative affairs in Tigray and sign official documents from abroad. He states that he plans to return soon, despite concerns over his safety in Tigray.

Getachew accuses his former Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) colleagues of sabotaging the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement and Tigray’s interim administration by focusing only on consolidating their control.

A group of Tigrayans has filed a complaint with the German Federal Public Prosecutor over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the Tigray war. 12 senior Ethiopian and Eritrean government officials and military officers are targeted in the complaint.

The complaint is launched on the basis of universal jurisdiction, given that the officials are unlikely to face justice in Ethiopia.

Situation in Eritrea (per 7 April)

Getachew Reda stated in an interview that he initiated talks with Eritrea in the early days of Tigray’s interim administration to keep Tigray safe. He states that “Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki was alarmed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s rhetoric about access to the Red Sea”.

He added that Isaias assumed that Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed was not pushing for disarmament of the Tigray Defense Forces, as Abiy planned to use them against Eritrea.

Regional Situation (per 7 April)

South Sudan President Salva Kiir and President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda met on Thursday last week in relation to the tensions in South Sudan.

Kiir also met with the African Union (AU) Panel of Wise that was dispatched last week. The panel aims to secure concrete steps towards dialogue in relation to the peace agreement.

The panel was reportedly denied a meeting with Riek Machar, which was planned for Friday morning. Machar remains under house arrest.

International Situation (per 7 April)

There is confusion in African countries regarding the new tariffs implemented by US President Donald Trump. The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) has tariff-free arrangements on certain goods, but the new tariffs nullify these arrangements, countries like South Africa believe.

Others such as Kenya’s Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs believe that the new tariffs will not be immediately applicable, until AGOA expires or is repealed.

Countries in the Horn of Africa were subjected to the lowest range of Trump’s tariffs, namely 10%.

The UN has condemned the reports of extrajudicial killings in Khartoum, Sudan, warning that such killings are serious offenses, and that the perpetrators must be brought to justice.

The UK is organising an international conference on Sudan on 15 April.

The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an official protest to the UK for not inviting representatives of the Sudanese government.

The Kenyan high court allowed a case against Meta for inciting violence in Ethiopia to go ahead. Meta had argued that the Kenyan court did not have jurisdiction over the case.

The case was started by two Ethiopians who are seeking modification in Facebook’s algorithm to stop promoting violence, and more content moderators in Africa. They are also seeking to obtain a $2.4bn restitution fund for victims.

Links of interest

Sudan activists sound alarm on ‘catastrophic’ situation in besieged Darfur city

Sudan urges UN intervention to save lives in besieged El Fasher

Sudan gov’t accuses states of arming RSF for El Fasher ‘air siege’

Renewed Omdurman clashes leave civilians dead; RSF accused of abuses

Defending America’s Security through Visa and Travel Restrictions on South Sudan

9 killed, 4 wounded in separate attacks in Abyei

News: Over 40 civilians, including children, allegedly killed by “gov’t security forces” in Amhara’s North Gojjam zone

Exclusive: Official creditors grant Ethiopia more time to pay debt, no write-down

bird Interview: A conversation with ousted TPLF leader Getachew Reda on war, politics, and the fate of Tigray

Tigrayan survivors seek justice in German courts

AU panel’s request to meet Machar declined

Trump’s tariffs could be death knell for US-Africa trade pact

UN raises alarm over civilian executions in Sudan

Sudan condemns UK for excluding gov’t representative from conference on Khartoum

Meta faces £1.8bn lawsuit over claims it inflamed violence in Ethiopia

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.