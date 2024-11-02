Tigray War 2020-2022 Documented

BRUSSELS (IDN) — A comprehensive three-volume series documenting the 2020-2022 Tigray War has beenreleased just ahead of the upcoming commemoration on November 3-4, marking both the start and ceasefire of this devastating conflict.

This groundbreaking series explores how the war has irrevocably transformed the Tigray region. Drawing oncollaborative research between universities within and outside Ethiopia, these volumes are edited by Mirjam van Reisen, Araya Abrha Medhanyie, and Munyaradzi Mawere, and published by Langaa RPCIG. The books employ ethnographic and interdisciplinary approaches to reveal the war’s harrowing impacts and the resilienceof the Tigrayan people.

Volume 1: “Tigray. The Hysteresis of War”

This volume delves into the war’s timeline, uncovering the deliberate planning behind it, as well as themassacres and targeted sexual violence inflicted on civilians. It highlights the use of hate speech as a weapon of war, suggesting that the atrocities committed may amount to genocide. The researchers call for an international investigation into these crimes, emphasizing the need for accountability. Using the concept ofhysteresis, the book describes how the war has left a mark on Tigray that may prove difficult to reverse. Volume 1: “Tigray. The Hysteresis of War”

Volume 2: “Tigray. The Panarchy of War”

In this volume, the authors examine the devastation of Tigray’s cultural heritage and identity, including the destruction of ancient cultural sites and the systematic assault on Tigrayan identity. The book provides insight into Eritrea’s hidden involvement in the conflict and argues that the war has reshaped the dynamics of theentire Horn of Africa. Through the lens of Panarchy, the authors explore how the ripple effects of this conflict extend beyond Tigray’s borders, affecting regional stability and social cohesion. Volume 2: “Tigray. ThePanarchy of War”

Volume 3: “Tigray. War in a Digital Black Hole”

The final volume investigates the consequences of the communication blackout and siege, which left Tigray isolated from the world. The war’s invisible nature—during a time when international support was crucial—created immense obstacles for researchers, humanitarian organizations, and healthcare workers attempting to address the escalating crisis. The book highlights Eritrea’s role as a hidden perpetrator in the assault onTigray’s healthcare system. Yet, amid these hardships, it celebrates the resilience and creativity of the people of Tigray, who developed innovative methods to stay connected and retain agency despite the digital isolation. Volume 3: “Tigray. War in a Digital Black Hole”

Background:

The Tigray War (2020-2022) may have claimed as many as 700,000 lives. Fought between the Ethiopian and Eritrean national defense forces and the Tigray defense forces, the conflict unleashed horrific violence on civilians, including massacres, sexual violence, and the widespread destruction of infrastructure. The war wasmarked by a communications blackout and siege, which prevented much of the world from understanding the full extent of the atrocities as they unfolded. This series brings to light the scope and depth of the suffering endured and calls for urgent international attention and action.

These volumes are an essential resource for anyone seeking to understand the impact of the Tigray War andthe resilience of a people who, despite unimaginable hardship, have fought to retain their identity and hope for the future.

The research was supported by grants, including OKP-ETH-104886, OKP-EAR-104672 and A-AFM-2021-5293. [IDN-InDepthNews | 02 November 2024]

Photo: Playground in Mekelle destroyed by an airstrike (26 August 2022). Source: Wikimedia Commons.