Situation Report Horn of Africa: Machar replaced as SPLM-IO leader

Europe External Programme with Africa is a Belgium-based Centre of Expertise with in-depth knowledge, publications, and networks, specialised in issues of peacebuilding, refugee protection, and resilience in the Horn of Africa. EEPA has published extensively on issues related to the movement and/or human trafficking of refugees in the Horn of Africa and on the Central Mediterranean Route. It cooperates with a wide network of universities, research organisations, civil society, and experts from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, and across Africa. The Situation Reports can be found here. To receive the situation report in your e-mail, click here. You can unsubscribe at any moment through the link at the bottom of each e-mail.

Situation in South Sudan (per 10 April)

Senior members of the main opposition party in South Sudan Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLM-IO) have appointed Stephen Par Kuol as the interim party leader, temporarily replacing Riek Machar, who remains under house arrest.

Several top SPLM-IO officials strongly disagreed with the replacement.

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has removed Foreign Affairs Minister Ramadan Abdallah Goc from his position, appointing Monday Semaya Kumba as his successor through a presidential decree without providing a specific reason for the change.

Eight people, including five children, died from cholera in South Sudan due to the freezing of USAID programs, which forced patients to travel long distances, says Save the Children. Health centers in the area have been closed, while those still operational are under-resourced.

South Sudan faces the worst levels of food insecurity since its independence, states the UN World Food Programme. Almost 7.7 million people face severe food insecurity.

Situation in Sudan (per 10 April)

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) conducted a drone strike on Dongola Airport in Sudan, targeting a fuel depot and causing a significant explosion that prompted the evacuation of airport staff, though no casualties were reported.

The RSF used sexual violence, including gang rape and slavery, as a war tactic, reports Amnesty International. The abuses, which have caused widespread suffering since the start of the war, were all committed in four Sudanese states, including Khartoum, Al Jazirah, and North and South Darfur.

The UN has corroborated these claims, though the RSF denies the accusations as propaganda.

The Red Cross has raised concerns over the growing use of drone attacks on hospitals and infrastructure in Sudan. With 70-80% of hospitals non-operational and damaged water systems, there are fears of a cholera outbreak. Both the Sudanese army and the RSF have been accused of blocking aid.

The “Peace for Sudan” platform, comprising 49 women-led organizations, is advocating for women’s equal participation in peace processes and calling for urgent legal reforms to address issues such as sexual violence, emphasizing that women’s involvement is crucial for achieving lasting peace.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 10 April)

Lt. Gen. Tadesse Werede was appointed by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday as the interim president of the Tigray interim regional government, succeeding Getachew Reda.

Lt. Gen. Tadesse, who previously served as deputy president, is expected to address key issues of the implementation of the Cessation of Hostilities agreement such as the return of displaced individuals and the demobilization of combatants.

Ethiopian police have arrested seven journalists from the private Ethiopian Broadcasting Service network on terrorism charges after airing a documentary featuring a woman who later retracted claims of being assaulted by men in military uniforms.

The Committee to Protect Journalists has called for Ethiopian authorities to release the journalists and drop the charges.

Ethiopia’s National Security Council, led by the PM Abiy Ahmed, emphasized the importance of advancing diplomatic efforts to secure the country’s access to the sea, asserting that such access is vital for national interests and should be pursued through legal and peaceful means.

Five sites for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in North and South Wello Zones, Amhara Region, are facing worsening conditions, warns a Cluster field assessment report.

Many of the IDPs lack access to essential services and items, and face security concerns like gender-based violence. Only around a quarter of people targeted for aid were reached in 2024.

Regional & International Situation (per 10 April)

Sudan has accused the UAE of complicity in genocide in Darfur before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), claiming its support for the RSF has fueled violence against the Masalit community. The UAE denies the accusations, calling Sudan’s case “political theatre” designed to distract from its own atrocities.

Legal experts suggest jurisdictional issues may undermine Sudan’s case at the ICJ, due to the UAE’s reservation to the Genocide Convention.

The Distributed AI Research Institute (DAIR) warns that social media is spreading violent content encouraging war between Ethiopia and Eritrea, risking a repeat of the Tigray war. DAIR calls on international bodies to de-escalate tensions and urges social media platforms to curb harmful content.

The US and Saudi Arabia have called for renewed peace talks between Sudan’s army and the RSF, following the SAF takeover of Khartoum. They emphasized protecting civilians, opening humanitarian corridors, and restoring civilian governance.

The EU pledged €74.5 million in aid to Chad to support Sudanese refugees fleeing the war. This follows a rise in humanitarian aid for Chad and surrounding regions, as fear grows over cuts in US support.

Refugee and Migration Situation (per 10 April)

Severe reductions in global humanitarian funding are critically affecting Sudanese refugees in Chad, leading to the closure of essential services such as health clinics and schools, particularly impacting reproductive health and education for displaced children.

With over 1.3 million displaced individuals in Chad, community leaders are attempting to fill the gaps.

Libyan authorities have accused several aid organizations, including Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), UNHCR, and Norwegian Refugee Council, of attempting to alter the country’s ethnic composition by encouraging African migrants to remain in the country.

MSF stopped its work in Libya last week citing harassment from the state authorities.

Eritrean refugees represent the highest number among the people attempting to cross the channel to the UK. There were 1,200 Eritreans who travelled through the channel in the first quarter of 2025. Authorities are linking the increase to activity of Eritrean human traffickers.

Links of interest

Peace minister replaces detained Machar as ‘interim leader’

South Sudan: Conflict and hunger push millions to the brink

8 people die from cholera in South Sudan as funding cuts force longer walks to clinics

For lasting peace in Sudan, women must lead peace efforts

RSF drone attack hits airport fuel depot in Sudan’s Northern State

Sudan: Rapid Support Forces’ horrific and widespread use of sexual violence leaves lives in tatters

Red Cross concerned by drone attacks on critical infrastructure in Sudan

Ethiopia’s PM Abiy appoints new leader of Tigray administration

At least 7 journalists detained in Ethiopia on terror allegations

News: Ethiopia’s right to sea access must advance with ‘diplomatic, legal clarity’: National Security Council

Ethiopia: Amhara Region North Wello and South Wello Zones IDP Site Living Conditions

US and Saudi Arabia push for resumption of Sudan peace talks

EU commits 75m euros extra to help Chad manage Sudanese refugee crisis

News: AI research institute warns of “unchecked” warmongering on social media fueling Ethiopia-Eritrea tensions

Sudan tells top court UAE ‘driving force’ behind ‘genocide’

Aid cuts shut down critical services for Sudanese refugees in Chad

Libya expels aid groups accused of ‘African’ population plot

Largest number of Channel migrants no longer come from Afghanistan

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.