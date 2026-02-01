Situation Report Horn of Africa: Ethiopia accused of training RSF

In an EU parliament debate on Sudan, EU Commissioner Hadja Lahbib stated that millions of people are in need of support and face severe access constraints. She emphasized that the EU is responding through funding, humanitarian aid, and diplomatic pressure.

Fighting between the RSF and Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) has driven large‑scale civilian displacement across North and South Kordofan, according to the latest ACAPS briefing.

There have been multiple recorded drone strikes by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in recent days. One on 7 February near Rahad in North Kordofan killed 24 people including 8 children. Another on 11 February killed 2 people and injured 13 in a boarding school.

Leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) Minawi called upon French representatives to visit Sudan and witness the ongoing humanitarian crisis in an effort to raise awareness among French politicians, in a meeting of the French Parliament on 10 February.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has launched emergency activities in El Obeid in response to the continuous attacks on humanitarian organisations and the precarious living conditions in that region.

Chairman of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council al-Burhan dissolved the high committee tasked with restoring services to Khartoum to facilitate the return of residents and transferred its mandate to the Prime Minister’s office.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, urges Ethiopia and Eritrea to de-escalate tensions in Tigray. He emphasises the need for political dialogue and confidence-building measures.

Ethiopia and France signed a bilateral debt restructuring agreement, together with a new financing package consisting of €81.5 million. Most will go to Ethiopia’s Homegrown Economic Reform, while €1.5 million will constitute a technical assistance grant.

Eritrea denied the presence of Eritrean troops in Ethiopia and stated it did not want to participate in “meaningless acrimony”, following Ethiopia’s accusation of Eritrean troop presence and support to armed groups in Ethiopia this weekend.

The Amhara Regional State Peace and Security Bureau, on 10 February, accused Eritrea and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) of involvement in the fighting in the Amhara region via leadership and logistical support to various armed groups.

Reports indicate that Ethiopia is hosting, training, and financing a secret RSF training camp in the Benishangul‑Gumuz region. Sources told Reuters it was financed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), although the agency could not verify it.

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman said that if the RSF training camps are confirmed, it “would be escalatory and further reason to designate the RSF as a Foreign Terrorist Organization”

An EU Commission spokesperson stated that it raised ‘concerns’ with the UAE over its role in Sudan.

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric commented on the intensification of airstrikes on civilians in Sudan, saying it was “deeply alarmed” by the escalation.

The Kenyan government says it will talk to Russia over reports that its citizens are being illegally recruited to fight in the Ukraine war. Kenya believes at least 200 nationals are fighting for Russia.

UN Peacekeeping chief Pierre Lacroix stated in a UN Security Council meeting on South Sudan on Tuesday that the situation in South Sudan has worsened in the last weeks, due to intensified fighting, attacks on humanitarian personnel and cost-cutting measures of the UNMISS.

Following this briefing, France’s Deputy political coordinator to the UN Charlotte Saudin issued a statement to the Security Council emphasising the critical role of the UNMISS to safeguard the country’s stability. She also calls upon South Sudanese authorities to cooperate with the mission.