The Democrats Need a Concrete Governing Agenda

By Alon Ben-Meir*

NEW YORK | 12 February 2026 (IDN) — Since President Donald Trump reassumed office, the Democratic rank and file have been relentless in criticizing what many view as his unhinged exercise of power. Given Trump’s sweeping challenges to political norms, democratic institutions, and long-established economic and cultural frameworks, there is no shortage of grounds for criticism. As the midterm elections approach, it may seem natural for Democrats to intensify their denunciations, amplify outrage narratives, and even threaten impeachment should they regain control of the House.

That would be the wrong — and ultimately counterproductive — strategy.

Anger alone is not a governing strategy.

Instead of focusing primarily on Trump’s transgressions, Democrats must galvanize broad, issue-based support across the country. They need to reach every ethnically, politically, socially, and racially diverse American who feels deeply disenchanted with the current direction of the country.

The polarization engulfing the United States has reached dangerous levels. Trump thrives on division, following a classic divide-and-conquer playbook. Democrats must not fall into the trap of responding in kind.

They should de-escalate rhetoric, condemn political violence unequivocally, and foster cross-partisan dialogue through town halls and deliberative forums nationwide. Reframing polarizing media narratives is essential. Voters are exhausted by hostility; they are hungry for solutions.

The Democratic Party must challenge Trump’s economic and social policies not just rhetorically, but substantively. It must develop a clear, actionable agenda — bipartisan whenever possible — that addresses the concerns of working families, independents, and even moderate Republicans who are dissatisfied with chaos and uncertainty.

Common ground is still possible, but it requires disciplined focus on the issues that matter most.

An Economic Plan That Delivers

Economic anxiety is the dominant concern for millions of Americans. Rising costs of housing, food, healthcare, and education have created a pervasive sense of instability.

Democrats must present a concrete economic plan centered on affordability and opportunity.

First, they should advocate for an automatic child benefit, including expansion of the child tax credit to reduce child poverty and prevent evictions. Economic disparity continues to widen, and affordability has become a national outcry.

Second, they must pursue fair taxation and reduce corporate welfare. Efficient tax expenditures and targeted relief for low- and middle-income families can help restore balance without undermining work incentives.

Investments in public education and meaningful student debt relief are critical. Protecting Social Security and Medicare must remain non-negotiable. Infrastructure and clean energy projects can create good-paying jobs in every region, strengthening communities that feel left behind.

Most importantly, Democrats should present this economic blueprint alongside a clear comparison to Trump’s policies, allowing voters to see the contrast between chaos and credible governance.

Reform Without Polarization

Immigration reform is long overdue.

The United States was built by immigrants and continues to depend on them for economic vitality. A bipartisan immigration framework is both necessary and possible.

A two-track approach could offer a realistic starting point:

Modernized Legal Immigration — Skills-based visas and streamlined agricultural and service-sector visas should align with labor shortages across industries, regardless of country of origin or ethnicity. Secure and Humane Enforcement — Border security must incorporate advanced technology and fair enforcement mechanisms. Clear standards for asylum seekers, humane deportation processes, and a permanent solution for DACA recipients should be established. An earned path to citizenship for law-abiding undocumented immigrants would strengthen the rule of law rather than undermine it.

Healthcare reform also demands bipartisan pragmatism.

Healthcare is not a privilege; it is a necessity. Democrats should propose a bipartisan technical board to strengthen and depoliticize the Affordable Care Act, focusing on measurable outcomes rather than ideological battles.

State-run “choice compacts” could allow flexibility — whether through regulated private competition, a public option, or hybrid models — provided national coverage standards are met. Capping out-of-pocket costs, especially for prescription drugs, and preserving protections for preexisting conditions are essential.

On climate policy, Democrats should frame action as economic opportunity rather than partisan warfare. A race-to-the-top energy agreement among states could reward those meeting carbon-intensity benchmarks with tax incentives and transition funds.

Conservative states may prioritize nuclear energy, carbon capture, or small modular reactors. Progressive states may emphasize renewables. What matters is standardized emissions reporting and economic incentives that reduce costs and expand clean energy jobs.

Home energy efficiency investments and support for farmers and small towns adapting to climate impacts would lower utility bills — a tangible benefit for voters.

Rebuilding Trust in Government

Addressing systemic racism must remain central to a forward-looking agenda.

Democrats should design programs that combine race-conscious and race-neutral criteria to target disadvantaged communities effectively while broadening public support. Community-based violence reduction, expanded mental health services, and investment in neglected neighborhoods and schools can reduce inequality across racial lines.

Voting rights protections and enforcement of anti-discrimination laws must be strengthened, especially in anticipation of any interference in future elections.

Trump’s chaotic domestic and foreign policy approach may give Democrats a political advantage heading into the midterms. But advantage alone does not win elections.

Voters are not merely looking for opposition; they are seeking stability, competence, and a sense of shared national purpose.

The Democratic Party must listen closely to the public’s desire for economic security, dignity, and a better future. It must demonstrate that government can work — not as an instrument of grievance, but as a vehicle for progress.

Rebuilding trust in government will not happen through denunciation alone. It will happen when voters see practical policies improving their lives.

That is the path to victory — and to governing effectively once elected. [IDN-InDepthNews]

*Dr. Alon Ben-Meir is a retired professor of international relations, most recently at the Center for Global Affairs at NYU. He taught courses on international negotiation and Middle Eastern studies.