Situation Report Horn of Africa: Details emerging of fighting in Tigray as situation calms

Situation in Ethiopia (per 2 February )

Negotiations are reportedly ongoing between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) following the fighting in western Tigray.

Flights to and from Tigray are expected to resume soon, and the TPLF has ordered a stop to any fighting, sources state.

One person was killed and another injured in a drone strike on two trucks in the Enticho area, Central Tigray, on Friday evening.

Details are emerging of the fighting that took place in Tigray last week. It appears that three groups, Amhara Tekkeze Guardians, Hara Meret (also known as TPF), and the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) fought against the Tigray Defense Forces’ (TDF) advance into Tselemti.

The Amhara Tekkeze Guardians reportedly heavily attacked TDF forces moving into Tselemti.

The Hara Meret, an armed Tigrayan group funded by PM Abiy Ahmed which is fighting for the autonomy of their lands, attacked the TDF forces which were moving into western Tigray on the Raya and Tselemti fronts. They were joined by defected army members of TDF.

It appears that much of Tselemti is currently under TDF control.

TDF was reportedly stopped from moving into the Dedebit area with drone attacks.

The ENDF reportedly fought against the TDF advance, but not heavily.

There was reportedly no full confrontation, but rather a series of quick attacks.

The Eritrean army and the Fano militia have reportedly supported the advance. The Eritrean army reportedly was consulted on the advance, and supported the TDF on some fronts.

Eritrean forces have heavily increased their presence near Humera with tanks.

There were mixed feelings among the TDF after they were called to retreat by Gen. Tadesse Werede. Some wanted to advance despite the order to retreat, but many did not want to risk their lives further.

Werede said in an interview Saturday that the movements were solely intended to dissolve territories in Tselemti, in line with an agreement with the federal government, “to get our land handed over to us”

He said it was not a move intended for war, but a gesture that they had come so the government could hand over the territory, allowing internally displaced persons to return home.

Situation in Sudan (per 2 February)

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and an allied group retook control over the strategic Al-Dashol area, South Kordofan, on the highway connecting Dilling and Kadugli, on Sunday, reports Sudan Tribune.

Following this move, SAF is possibly set to advance on breaking the siege of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and Sudan People’s Liberation Movement–North (SPLM-N) on South Kordofan’s capital Kadugli.

SAF Military positions in El-Obeid, North Kordofan, were attacked by drones allegedly from RSF, Friday.

The Khartoum international airport has been reopened for up to four civilian flights per day on Sunday, after two years of closure.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), was granted four hours of access to El Fasher, North Darfur, describing the city as largely destroyed, and depopulated, with few civilians remaining.

SAF leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Friday urged displaced Sudanese to return to their homes, and help rebuild the nation, calling the situation as “safe and stable”.

Over 10 trucks with aid have reached Dilling, South Kordofan, after the SAF broke the siege the previous week.

Situation in South Sudan (per 2 February )

Anita Kiki Gbeho, Officer in Charge of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has called the intensified fighting in Jonglei state as a “flashpoint for military confrontations”, with civilians caught in the crossfire “losing their lives and their homes”, in a press conference on Friday.

She further proclaimed that at least 7 humanitarian facilities in Jonglei have been looted and damaged, and restrictions have prevented deliveries of life-saving supplies, saying that “all the conditions for a human catastrophe are present.”

Over 200,000 people have been displaced this month by the renewed conflict.

Cholera cases have risen to 97,000, with medical centres overwhelmed and facing critical shortages.

Regional Situation (per 2 February )

Peace talks between the warring parties in South Sudan will start on 9 February, mediated by Kenyan President William Ruto, aiming to establish a “National Consensus Charter for Peace and Democracy” within four weeks, according to Radio Tamazuj.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has condemned for the first time solely the violations committed by the RSF, without also mentioning the Sudanese army, and has reiterated its readiness to welcome the de-facto government in Khartoum back into the trade bloc.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Djiboutian President Omar Guelleh, have visited Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Jigjiga, discussing regional issues, on Saturday.

Turkey has deployed F-16 fighter jets to Somalia, supporting the fight against Al Shabaab.

International Situation (per 2 February )

Sudanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohieddin Salem, has visited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, discussing a new strategic partnership in the reconstruction of the nation.

Yvette Cooper, the UK’s Secretary of State, visited Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, on Sunday, discussing bilateral relations, countering smuggling networks and illegal migration, peace and security issues, and signing different cooperation frameworks.

The UK has expanded its travel warnings to advise against any travel in the Tigray, Amhara and Gambella regions of Ethiopia, and avoid travel to most border areas.

