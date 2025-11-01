Situation Report Horn of Africa: Walid hearings conclude- verdict expected on 27 January

Situation in Sudan (per 27 November)

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied Sudan People’s Liberation Movement–North (SPLM-N) have reportedly been forcibly recruiting men in the Nuba mountains, South Kordofan.

70 gunmen are reported to have kidnapped hundreds of men in Tibsa village on Saturday, killing one who resisted, releasing some after ransom payments, and transporting the remaining persons to the frontline in Moreib.

Atrocities committed by the RSF against civilians in El Fasher constitute “war crimes and may also constitute other crimes under international law,” said Amnesty International, citing mass killings, including children and elderly, as well as widespread sexual violence.

Satellite imagery reveals ongoing body disposals, as well as no detectable market activity in 7 key market areas of El Fasher, North Darfur, since the RSF captured the city on 26 October, according to a new report of Humanitarian Research Lab and Yale School of Public Health.

Over 106,000 people have been displaced from El Fasher as of 24 November, with an estimated 260,000 residing in the city before it was captured, reports IOM.

A Ministry of Health staff member was killed outside the Zalingei hospital in Central Darfur last week, reports Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), calling on the RSF to protect health workers and health facilities.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 27 November)

Over 40 civilians including children have reportedly been killed in door-to-door attacks in Bakuji Kebele of Bulen Woreda, Benishangul-Gumuz, with most of the residents having fled the town, said witnesses to Addis Standard.

Residents attribute the attack to the Oromo Liberation Army militants referred to as “Shene”. Neither Benishangul Gumuz nor Federal authorities have commented on the attack.

At least 3 Orthodox Christians have been killed and 3 others were kidnapped in an attack in Arsi, Oromia region, with “Shene militants” accused as perpetrators on Saturday.

121 unlawfully detained persons were released in the Somali region, confirmed the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, urging other regions to follow this example.

Former State Minister Taye Dendea is facing three additional charges based on statements he made in a recent interview, including, spreading propaganda for Fano and Shene militias, spreading false information against the Ethiopian National Defense Force, and undermining the government.

The National Election Board of Ethiopia has announced the allocation of 10 billion Birr, aiming to ensure free, fair and credible elections scheduled for June 2026.

Regional & International Situation (per 27 November)

The US envoy for Africa, Massad Boulos, urged the RSF and SAF to accept the humanitarian truce as presented to them by the ‘Quad’ consisting of the US, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt, on Tuesday. The truce proposal has not yet been released publicly.

The SAF leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had stated earlier that the proposal is unacceptable due to the involvement of UAE, whereas the RSF announced a unilateral ceasefire on Monday, though it was followed by attacks on Babanusa in West Kordofan on Tuesday.

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir has sacked the undersecretary of the petroleum ministry, Deng Lual Wol, marking the fourth time the position has been reassigned in under two months, without providing further explanation.

The African Union and the European Union have agreed on increased multilateral collaboration on among others ‘illegal’ migration, human trafficking, trade, and green investments, at their 7th AU-EU summit in Luanda, Angola on Tuesday.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held talks with US military General Dagvin Anderson on the Red Sea access, and security cooperation, with the US official having allegedly stated that “if Ethiopia gains access to the Red Sea, it will contribute more significantly to the peace of the region”.

The Federal Government of Somalia declared a drought emergency, calling for international assistance as four consecutive failed rainy seasons have left 130,000 people in the Puntland region alone in immediate, life-threatening need.

Refugee and Migration Situation (per 27 November)

The lawyers of alleged Eritrean human trafficker Tewelde Goitom “Walid” have pleaded for his acquittal, on the grounds of lacking jurisdiction under the Dutch law, lack of evidence for the charges, and the suspect having a different identity than accused ‘Walid’.

The prosecutor replied to the plea stating that all of the evidence has been substantiated adding that the defense misrepresented the arguments. The verdict is expected to be delivered on 27 January 2026.

Alleged trafficker ’Kidane’ is expected to testify in court upon extradition from the UAE to the Netherlands.

The Libyan Humanitarian Foundation has announced the launch of a relief program to assist Sudanese refugees in the south-east Kufra district, Libya, including delivery of urgent material and medical aid, and support for voluntary returns.

The rights of Sudanese children fleeing the war are being systematically violated on a large scale, and the European Union is complicit, concludes a new report by Save the Children.

The responsibility of closing deals with third countries functioning as ‘return hubs’ lies with the EU member states rather than the European Commission, stated the EU commissioner for migration Magnus Brunner.

Links of interest

Forcible Recruitment Sparks Unrest in Nuba Mountains

Sudan: El Fasher survivors tell of deliberate RSF killings and sexual violence – new testimony

DTM Sudan Flash Alert: Al Fasher, North Darfur

ATROCITY ALERT Empty Markets, Ongoing Body Disposal in El-Fasher

RSF must protect health facilities and staff following death of health worker in Central Darfur

ሶማሊ፦ በኢሰመኮ የተሰጡ ምክረ ሐሳቦችን ለመፈጸም ክልሉ የወሰዳቸውን ተጨባጭ እርምጃዎች በተመለከተ

News: Over 40 civilians, including children, killed in latest attack in troubled Metekel Zone, Benishangul-Gumuz region

Three Followers Of Ethiopian Orthodox Church Reportedly Killed In Fresh Attack In Arsi

News: Prosecutor files three additional charges against former State Minister Taye Dendea based on media interview

ምርጫ ቦርድ ለሰባተኛው አገራዊ ምርጫ አሥር ቢሊዮን ብር መመደቡን አስታወቀ – ሪፖርተር

US envoy urges Sudan rivals to accept ceasefire plan

Sudan’s Military Ruler Attacks Trump’s Envoy in Fiery Speech

Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces to enter into a three-month humanitarian truce

X: Addis Standard

South Sudan again shakes up petroleum ministry, adding to constant government churn

Somalia declares drought emergency as millions face hunger after failed rains

Joint declaration of the 7th African Union – European Union summit 2025, 24-25 November 2025

Situation Report – Walid hearings No. 683 – 24 November 2025

Situation Report – Walid hearings No. 684 – 26 November 2025

Campaign launched to aid Sudanese refugees to Libya

EU border rules put migrant children in harm’s way, Save the Children warns

Commission won’t lead talks on ‘return hubs,’ EU migration chief says

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.

Europe External Programme with Africa is a Belgium-based Centre of Expertise with in-depth knowledge, publications, and networks, specialised in issues of peacebuilding, refugee protection, and resilience in the Horn of Africa. EEPA has published extensively on issues related to the movement and/or human trafficking of refugees in the Horn of Africa and on the Central Mediterranean Route. It cooperates with a wide network of universities, research organisations, civil society, and experts from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, and across Africa. The Situation Reports can be found here. To receive the situation report in your e-mail, click here. You can unsubscribe at any moment through the link at the bottom of each e-mail.