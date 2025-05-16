How to Enable G20 To Address Major Challenges

By Danny Bradlow and Robert Wade*

PRETORIA | LONDON | 16 May 2025 (IDN) — The G20 comprises 19 countries

including: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India,

Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa,

Türkiye, United Kingdom, and United States and two regional bodies, namely the

European Union and the African Union. As chair of the G20 in 2025 South Africa should

take the lead on reform of the group.

The G20 claims to be “the premier forum for international economic cooperation”. But is

it?

As scholars of global economic governance, we are sceptical of this claim. Here are our

main reasons.

 The G20 is insufficiently representative of the 193 member states of the United

Nations plus the small number of non-member states.

 It is a self-selected group of 19 countries and the European and African Unions.

 It has no mandate to act or speak on behalf of the international community.

 It has no transparent or formal mechanisms through which it can communicate

with actors who do not participate in the G20 but have a stake in its deliberations

and their outcomes.

The growing tensions in the world make it more urgent to improve the efficacy of the

G20. Firstly, because there is growing evidence of the loss of interest in global

cooperation. Secondly, because rich states are cutting their official development

assistance and are failing to meet their commitments to help countries deal with loss

and damage from climate impacts and make their economies more resilient to shocks.

And thirdly, because rich countries are also reluctant to discuss financing sustainable

and inclusive development in forums like the upcoming Fourth Financing for

Development Conference or the UN, where all states can participate. They prefer

exclusive forums like the G20.

Here, after briefly describing the structure of the G20, we argue that its lack of

representation is a major problem. We offer a solution and argue that, as chair of the

G20 this year, South Africa is well placed to promote this solution.

What is the G20 and how does it function?

The G20 was established in the late 1990s in the wake of the East Asian financial crisis.

Its members were invited by the US and Germany based on a proposal from the

Canadian government. Initially only finance ministers and central bank governors of

major advanced and emerging economies were involved. After the financial crisis of

2008-2009 it was upgraded to summit level with the same membership.

A summit is held annually, under the leadership of a rotating presidency.

The group accounts for 67% of the world’s population, 85% of global GDP, and 75% of

global trade. The membership comprises 19 of the “weightiest” national economies plus

the European Union and the African Union.µ

The 19 national economies are the G7 (US, Japan, Germany, UK, France, Italy,

Canada), plus Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Republic of Korea, Russia, Turkey,

Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina. These countries are

permanently “in”. The remaining 90% of countries in the world are excluded unless

invited as “special guests” on an ad hoc basis.

Representatives of a select group of international organisations including the

International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the Organization for Economic

Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the World Trade Organization also

participate, together with those from some UN entities.

The G20’s work is managed by a troika consisting of the current president with the

assistance of the past president and the incoming president. In 2025 this troika consists

of South Africa as the current chair, Brazil as the past chair and the US, which will

become the G20 president in 2026. The G20 has no permanent secretariat.

The consistency in G20 membership has proven to be an advantage because it helps

foster a sense of familiarity, understanding and trust at the technical level among the

permanent members. This is helpful in times of crisis and in dealing with complex

problems.

But its exclusivity and informal status have limited its ability to address major challenges

such as the global response to the economic and health consequences of the COVID

pandemic. This is because an effective response required agreement and coordinated

action by all states and not just those in the G20.

A solution

We think that the governance model of the Financial Stability Board offers a solution.

The Financial Stability Board was established under the umbrella of the G20 in 2009. Its

job is to coordinate international financial regulatory standard-setting, monitor the global

financial system for signs of stress, and to make recommendations that can help avert

potential financial crises.

It is also an exclusive club. Its membership consists of the financial regulatory

authorities in the G20 countries plus those in a few other countries that are considered

financially systemically important.

However, unlike the G20, the Financial Stability Board has made a systematic effort to

learn the views of non-members. It has established six Regional Consultative Groups,

one each for the Americas, Asia, Commonwealth of Independent States, Europe,

Middle East and North Africa, and sub-Saharan Africa.

The objective is to expand and formalise the Financial Stability Board’s outreach

activities beyond its membership and to better reflect the global character of the

financial system.

The regional consultative groups operate in a framework which promotes compliance

within each region with the Financial Stability Board’s policy initiatives. The framework

enables the group members to share among themselves and with the board their views

on common problems and solutions and on the issues on the board’s agenda.

Importantly, each regional group is co-chaired by an official from a Financial Stability

Board member and an official from a non-member institution.

Applying this model to the G20 would allow the current G20 membership to continue,

while obliging the members to establish a consultation process with regional

neighbours. This would create a limited form of representation for all the world’s states.

It would also empower the smaller and weaker members of the G20 because it would

enable them to speak with more confidence and credibility about the challenges facing

their region.

This arrangement would also establish a limited form of G20 accountability towards the

international community.

Next steps

As chair of the G20 chair for 2025, South Africa is well placed to promote this solution to

the group’s representation problem. It should work with the African Union to establish an

African G20 regional consultative group. South Africa and the African Union could invite

each African regional organisation to select one representative to serve on the initial

consultative group.

South Africa could also commit to convey the outcomes of G20 regional consultative

group meetings to the G20.

South Africa can then use this example to demonstrate to the G20 the value of having a

G20 regional consultative group and advocate that other regions should adopt the same

approach. (IDN-InDepthNews)

Source: https://theconversation.com/g20-is-too-elite-theres-a-way-to-fix-that-though-

economists-255783

Image source: G20SouthAfrica