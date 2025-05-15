Situation report Horn of Africa: TPLF’s legal status withdrawn by electoral board

Situation in Sudan (per 15 May)

Drone strikes by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) hit two power stations, including Al-Markhiat substation and a distribution station in the city of Omdurman on Wednesday evening. The strike led to significant fires and widespread power outages across Khartoum.

Port Sudan has faced renewed drone attacks for twelve consecutive days, leading to the displacement of at least 550 families and significant disruptions to marine traffic in the area.

Despite ground-based defenses intercepting some drones, the ongoing attacks raised concerns about civilian protection as well as increased shipping costs and the overall impact on the local economy.

Approximately 1,000 critically ill patients in El-Fasher, North Darfur, have lost access to safe drinking water after artillery fire hit a water tanker at a hospital, one of the few operational medical facilities in the area, reports UNICEF.

More than 638,000 people in Sudan are currently facing famine conditions, with the situation expected to worsen as the lean season approaches, warned the UN.

With nearly half of the population experiencing acute food insecurity and ongoing conflict hindering aid efforts, the UN is urging immediate humanitarian assistance and increased international support to address the escalating crisis.

The Adre border crossing with Chad will remain open to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Darfur region after the Sudanese government announced a three-month extension.

The UN World Food Programme has dispatched a convoy of essential food supplies to El Fasher, highlighting the urgent need for safe passage amid severe shortages and widespread humanitarian needs in Darfur.

Situation in South Sudan (per 15 May)

A coalition of the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) and Agwelek militia has reportedly taken control of New Fangak in Jonglei State from the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLA-IO) forces after clashes.

President Salva Kiir announced the formation of a committee to reform the government-owned Nile Petroleum Operations Company, aiming to align its structure and human resources with national laws and industry best practices.

The committee, led by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Petroleum, is expected to report back to the President within 90 days.

South Sudan is currently holding discussions with Sudan to avert a potential halt in its vital oil exports that pass through Sudanese territory, with officials reporting positive developments from high-level negotiations so far.

Amnesty International has called on the UN Security Council to renew and enforce the arms embargo on South Sudan which expires on 31 May. The presence of Ugandan military and satellite images of helicopters used by South Sudanese forces suggest clear violations of the embargo, said Amnesty.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 15 May)

The National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has revoked the legal status of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) due to its failure to meet required corrective measures and requirements of the national legislation. The NEBE’s decision became effective as of 5 May.

The TPLF disputes this decision, seeking to regain pre-war legal status, while NEBE maintains that the party must re-register under existing laws.

Getachew Reda, former president of the Tigray Interim Regional Administration, said in an interview that illegal gold mining in Tigray was ongoing even during the conflict, contrary to the belief that it started after signing the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement, alleging the involvement of high military officials.

Getachew further stated that high-ranking officials have been involved in human trafficking for ransom which started with trafficking of Eritreans and then expanded to the Tigrayan population as well.

Health professionals across Ethiopia have been on strike since Tuesday demanding better salaries, benefits, and working conditions. Despite some disruptions in outpatient services in major hospitals, essential care continued to be provided by medical staff.

There are reports of several medical professionals and students being detained amid strikes with some people reportedly facing intimidation from local authorities.

Regional Situation (per 15 May)

Over 55,000 children in Somalia will lose access to essential nutrition services by June due to a significant reduction in foreign aid, leading to the closure of 121 nutrition centers, reports Save the Children.

This funding cut, combined with ongoing conflict and drought, is exacerbating a humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 1.8 million children facing acute malnutrition this year.

Refugee and Migration Situation (per 15 May)

Human rights groups are raising concerns about potential US plans to transport migrants and refugees to Libya, where conditions are described as extremely dangerous and life-threatening.

Reports from the US State Department and UN investigations highlight severe human rights abuses in Libyan detention centers, raising alarms about the safety of any migrants sent to the country.

Humanitarian workers have shared distressing accounts from refugees in Libya affected by the violence, highlighting the dire need for assistance as many remain trapped and in fear amidst the ongoing fighting in Tripoli, which erupted following the assassination of a militia leader.

Two young children, aged 3 and 4, and one adult lost their lives when their boat’s engine failed, leaving them stranded at Mediterranean sea.

The German charity RESQSHIP reported that they rescued 59 survivors from the vessel, which had been adrift for an extended period, adding that many of the rescued refugees and migrants sustained critical injuries.

