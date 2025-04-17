Haiti Situation Report: Viv Ansanm members killed in drone strike

Haiti Matters is a collaboration under EEPA+, a Belgium-based Centre of Expertise with in-depth knowledge, publications, and networks, specialised in issues of peacebuilding, refugee protection, and resilience. Haiti Matters is a network of people and organisations supporting the Haitian people. The Situation Reports can be found here. To receive the situation report in your e-mail, click here. For the Situation Report on the Horn of Africa, click here. You can unsubscribe at any moment through the link at the bottom of each e-mail. The Situation Report is published bi-monthly.

Situation in Haiti

Several members of the Viv Ansanm gang coalition were killed in a targeted explosive drone strike by the Haiti National Police (PNH) near Cassandra Market in Tabarre on 3 April.

Clashes between bandits and law enforcement continued on 6 April around Clercine and the Butte Boyer neighborhood, turning the area into an urban guerilla zone. Several bandits were arrested while attempting to attack a house near the Motorized Intervention Brigades base.

Around 60 bandits have been killed by law enforcement since the 31 March Mirebalais prison raid by Canaan gangs, which freed over 500 inmates, reports the Departmental Director of the PNH Center. Five others have been executed, and about 15 civilians were killed.

Several gang members were killed in a shootout during a police operation in Léogâne over the weekend of 5-6 April, says the deputy spokesperson of the PNH. Authorities seized assault rifles, a 9mm pistol, along with other equipment. Several specialized units were deployed to the area.

Armed individuals set fire to Storm TV, a Haitian television station, in Delmas 19, Port-au-Prince, on 14 April.

A flight organised by the World Food Programme (WFP) delivered 20 tons of vital aid in Port-au-Prince, including medicine, sanitation equipment, shelter, and laboratory equipment. The aid supports seven organisations responding to displacement and the cholera outbreak.

The government reinforced the capabilities of the Haitian Armed Forces (FAd’H) with the delivery of two troop transport trucks and 25 new vehicles to improve soldier mobility. A first military garage was also installed at the Vertières base in Tabarre. Armored vehicles are also on order.

The WFP provided over 100,000 meals to 15,000 newly displaced people following the attacks in Mirebalais.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) suspended operations at two key medical facilities in Port-au-Prince on 8 April due to gang violence and attacks on its staff and vehicles. They will continue trauma and sexual violence care, but safety must improve for full operations to resume.

Haiti banned trucks carrying imported goods through Dominican ports, requiring them to use Haitian ports instead. This move aims to enhance security and combat drug trafficking.

Situation on the Transitional Presidential Council (CPT)

Thousands protested in Port-au-Prince on 2 April, demanding action from the CPT against rising gang violence. Protesters accused the CPT of neglect and complicity. They blocked streets and clashed with police. Tear gas was used to disperse the crowd.

Protesters also demanded the resignation of the country’s transitional authorities and the head of the PNH.

CPT President Fritz Alphonse Jean reaffirmed the council’s commitment to fighting gang violence and insecurity on 3 April. He announced new measures, including integrating vetted agents from the Protected Areas Surveillance Brigade (BSAP) into law enforcement efforts.

Human rights groups, however, oppose this plan, citing the BSAP’s criminal activities, human rights abuses, and last year’s attempt to topple the government of then-Prime Minister Ariel Henry

The CPT announced a $275,000 “war budget” to alleviate the crisis amid gang violence, with funds directed toward the police, military, border fortification, and social programs.

Situation on the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission

The PNH carried out an operation in coordination with the MSS mission on 3 April, in Tabarre and the Cul-de-Sac plain. During the operation, several roads were cleared and areas used as hideouts by gang members were destroyed.

Police operations continued in the Cul-de-Sac plain on 4 April, with several gang members killed the day before, the PNH reported. Armored units demolished hideouts in Clercine, Butte Boyer, and other areas, and seized a generator used by the gangs.

International situation

Around 125 Haitians were detained on 3 April, in El Hoyo de Friusa, Dominican Republic, following a nationalist march. A total of 236 arrests were made over two days, involving the army, police, and other agencies, reports the General Directorate of Migration.

Authorities say the operations aim to uphold national security and enforce Law 285-04, which serves as a legal basis for detaining and deporting undocumented immigrants.

The Dominican Republic is strengthening its border security with 1,500 additional troops, on top of 9,500 already deployed, and expanding its border wall amid rising violence in Haiti. President Abinader also announced tougher migration laws and mass deportations.

US President Trump imposed 10% tariffs on Haitian imports as part of broader trade measures. Experts fear this could undermine the HOPE/HELP trade benefits, harm Haiti’s key export sectors, especially textile/subcontracting, and worsen the country’s economic crisis.

France and the UK vowed to maintain pressure on Haiti’s gang through sanctions, expressing concerns over attempts to destabilize the CPT. They urged full enforcement of UN sanctions, which currently target seven gang leaders.

President Macron announced plans to establish a joint Franco-Haitian commission to explore the shared history between France and Haiti and propose recommendations for a peaceful future. He also noted Haiti’s financial indemnity imposed for recognising its independence.

Weapons trafficked from the US to Haiti were traced by the BBC, revealing how lax laws and corruption enable smugglers to bypass embargoes. A 2024 seizure exposed links to US manufacturers and alleged gang connections. Experts say little is being done to stop the flow.

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. Haiti Matters does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. Haiti Matters does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@haiti-matters.org any additional information and corrections.