Haiti Situation Report: Gran Grif attack kills 50 in Petite-Rivière

Situation in Haiti

The Gran Grif gang launched a new wave of attacks on Petite-Rivière de l’Artibonite on 30 April, following an earlier assault on 28 April. Residents fled across the Artibonite River to escape the violence. At least 50 people were killed, 60 others were injured, and 20 houses were set on fire.

The renewed violence came just days after police claimed to have gained control of the area, prompting criticism of both the Haitian National Police (PNH) and the Multinational Security (MSS) mission.

Around the same time, the PNH arrested a nurse, Jordany Jean, in Savien after he was allegedly found treating a wounded gang member. Jean is accused of having treated several Gran Grif members and is now being questioned.

The Gran Grif and Kokorat San Ras gangs continue to extort drivers by operating illegal toll checkpoints along National Road #1, Haiti’s main northern corridor. The PNH later confirmed it had regained control of the area as of 2 May.

The PNH killed five Koulou gang members, including the gang’s second-in-command, during a raid in Cap-Haïtien’s Nan Zonbi neighborhood on 3 May. One police officer sustained a gunshot wound, and illegal guns and ammunition were seized.

Haiti extended the state of emergency for three months during a Council of Ministers meeting held on 30 April.

In addition, the government announced the launch of a new National Security Agency, which will oversee intelligence and counterintelligence operations to safeguard the national interest.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) warns its trauma hospital in Tabarre, Port-au-Prince, may soon reach maximum capacity. Makeshift rooms in meeting spaces are being used to accommodate the overflow.

The Inter-American Development Bank has raised funding for Cap-Haïtien’s Justinien University Hospital renovation from $85 million to $100 million and signed a $125 million water and sanitation program.

While residents welcome the support, past failures spark concerns about unfinished or ineffective projects.

The Haitian Midwives Association (ASFH) provided free medical care during a mobile clinic on 3 May. The ASFH midwives provided essential care to some of Haiti’s most vulnerable women, not just those who are pregnant.

The Anti-Corruption Unit (ULCC) uncovered over $1 million in embezzled state funds across several public institutions. Despite the scale of these offenses, Haiti’s justice system has rarely pursued legal action. Only one case has resulted in a conviction in the past 20 years.

Situation on the Transitional Presidential Council (CPT)

The CPT dissolved its disarmament commission, which was part of a rebooted effort to disarm gangs and reintegrate child soldiers, amid backlash over the reappointment of Jean Rebel Dorcénat, who has been accused of gang ties, delaying the initiative.

CPT President Fritz Alphonse Jean denied rumors of a possible extension of the CPT’s mandate until 2028 during a radio program on 7 May. He described the claims as part of a disinformation campaign aimed at increasing political instability and creating mistrust among the public.

Situation on the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission

The family of missing Kenyan officer Benedict Kabiru, unaccounted for in Haiti since 26 March, says the government has ignored them. Struggling emotionally and financially, they demand answers and have formally written to the Attorney General.

Kenya and the Dominican Republic signed an agreement on 12 May to support Kenyan officers deployed in the MSS mission. The agreement establishes a Memorandum of Understanding covering medical evacuation and repatriation for wounded or deceased personnel.

They also called on the international community to fulfill and increase funding for the MSS mission, warning it lacks resources to fight gang violence effectively. The MSS mission remains only partially deployed due to unmet funding pledges.

International situation

A U.S. State Department plan to label gangs as foreign terrorist organizations could worsen aid delivery, further isolate Haiti, and justify deportations. It lacks a clear strategy and risks exacerbating the country’s humanitarian crisis, say lawmakers.

The Trump administration designated the Viv Ansanm and the Gran Grif gangs as terrorist groups, citing threats to U.S. national security.

The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to reinstate its plan to end the humanitarian parole program for migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela (CHNV), which has allowed over 500,000 people from those countries to stay in the U.S. for up to two years.

A federal judge blocked the mass termination, requiring case-by-case reviews instead. The administration argues this oversteps judicial authority and harms immigration enforcement efforts.

The Dominican Republic deployed 800 additional soldiers to its border with Haiti on 13 May, in addition to the 300 sent earlier this month. An estimated 13,000 to 15,000 troops are currently stationed along the border.

Senator Shaheen urged Secretary Rubio to restore funding and support for the MSS mission, warning that, without stronger U.S. leadership, gang violence and state failure could worsen, threatening regional stability and U.S. interests.

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. Haiti Matters does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. Haiti Matters does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@haiti-matters.org any additional information and corrections.

