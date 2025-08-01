Situation in Haiti

The nonprofits Our Little Brothers and Sisters and the St. Luke Foundation shut down all operations in Haiti, including hospitals and orphanages, after gunmen abducted seven staff members and a 3-year-old child from the St. Helene Orphanage in Kenscoff on 3 August.

Three police officers were killed in an ambush by the Gran Gif gang in Liancourt, a commune in the lower Artibonite, on 22 July.

One officer was killed and two others wounded during an ambush by the Viv Ansanm criminal coalition on 25 July. The attack occurred near an anti-gang operation base, where police and the Haitian Armed Forces (Fad’H) have been stationed since gangs seized Kenscoff.

At least 11 children have gone missing in Ouanaminthe since January, including a 6-year old last seen on 18 June, amid fears of organ trafficking. Some returned traumatized with signs of abuse, while others remain missing. Hospitals and NGOs reported injuries consistent with organ removal.

Despite rising alarm, the Institute of Social Welfare and Research (IBESR), Haiti’s child protection agency, has eased off its investigation, giving conflicting accounts on and off the record about what may have happened.

Public transport has resumed between Port-de-Paix and Port-au-Prince after three years due to gang-controlled road blockades. However, gangs charge drivers up to $3,000 in ransoms per trip.

Five UNICEF employees were released on 5 August after being held for three weeks by a gang in Port-au-Prince during an authorized mission. The agency did not say whether a ransom was paid.

The Haiti National Police (PNH) seized over 425 kg of cannabis and arrested three suspects in Petite-Anse, near downtown Cap-Haïtien, during a raid on 27 July.

Former senator Nenel Cassey was arrested in Pétion-Ville on 2 August for allegedly conspiring with gangs and financing attacks on Kenscoff.

The World Food Program (WFP) delivered over 26 tons of food to Fontaine Foundation Hospital in Cité-Soleil during the week of 14 to 20 July, with support from Japan and the United States, to help prepare meals for hospitalized children.

Situation on the Transitional Presidential Council (CPT)

Politician and lawyer André Michel announced his presidential bid on X on 27 July, hours after being barred from a flight to Miami, reportedly due to a revoked U.S. visa. He pledged to fight gangs and restore national sovereignty.

CPT President Fritz Alphonse Jean announced new protocols on 28 July to investigate Haitian deportees flagged by the U.S. for financial crimes or gang ties. The measures include immediate handovers to judicial authorities, case reviews, and evidence collection.

Jean also emphasized Haiti faces transnational crime, not just local gang violence, that includes arms trafficking, money laundering and highly organized operations.

Situation on the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission

The MSS mission and the PNH reported on 5 August that they have made progress in restoring order in Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas.

The MSS is also guarding key infrastructure while working to keep major transport routes open. Forward Operating Bases in downtown Port-au-Prince are improving patrol reach, cutting response times, and solidifying control in previously unstable areas, according to officials.

Haiti has sent 150 soldiers to Mexico for training as part of efforts to revive its military and strengthen its response to escalating gang violence. A total of 700 soldiers are to be trained under a bilateral agreement with Mexico. Upon return, they will support the PNH and the MSS mission.

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Organization of American States (OAS) are renovating police stations and donating 32 vehicles to boost police mobility and infrastructure. Station rehabilitations took place in Champs-de-Mars, Kenscoff, and Borgne.

The OAS presented a $1.37 billion plan for Haiti’s recovery at the inaugural Friends of Haiti meeting on 30 July, focusing on humanitarian aid, sustainable development, elections, political consensus-building, and security stabilization.

International situation

A group of Haitians with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) filed a lawsuit in the U.S. on 30 July, challenging the Trump administration’s attempt to terminate deportation protections, which they argue is unlawful, discriminatory, and endangers lives.

A U.S. immigration judge ordered Haitian businessman and former presidential hopeful Pierre Réginald Boulos to remain in custody. Boulos was arrested earlier in July over alleged gang support and destabilization efforts in Haiti.

The U.S. will launch a one-year pilot program on 20 August, targeting B-1 and B-2 visa applicants from countries with high overstay rates, including Haiti. Bonds of $5,000 to $15,000 will be required based on applicants’ circumstances and refunded to those who comply with visa terms.

Nine Democratic senators sent a letter to both Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem demanding clarification on what they called the Trump administration’s “inconsistent” Haiti policies.

They raised concerns about the legality and oversight of drone-assisted operations by Erik Prince’s private military contractors and questioned why Haiti is both on a travel ban list and deemed “safe” enough to end TPS.

The U.S. announced a $52 million emergency food aid package through the WFP during a press briefing on 31 July. The aid targets four countries facing severe food insecurity, including Haiti, and will be sourced from American farmers and producers.

Links of interest

Nonprofits NPH and St. Luke Foundation shut down hospitals over staff kidnapping in Kenscoff

Gang attacks kill 3 police officers, 9 civilians in Artibonite, sparking outrage over government inaction

Haiti’s police killings continue to mount as gang terror spreads beyond Port-au-Prince

Haiti-Investigation: Child disappearance near border reignites fears of organ trafficking in Haiti amid stalled investigation

Road transport resumes in Haiti’s northwest as gangs ‘tax’ drivers to reach Port-au-Prince

UNICEF Employees Held Hostage for 3 Weeks in Haiti

Major drug bust in Cap-Haïtien exposes growing Caribbean trafficking network

WFP Haiti (PAM) on X

Haitian police arrest ex-senator over alleged gang ties, including financing attacks on KenscoffAndré Michel announces presidential run hours after being barred from US-bound flight

Haiti to probe US deportees over gang and financial crime ties, CPT president says

Kenyan Police in Haiti Celebrate Major Wins So Far as Mission Enters Operations Stage

Haiti sends 150 soldiers to Mexico for training as gang violence surges

UN and OAS support Haiti’s security with station renovations and new police vehicles

Haitians file class-action lawsuit to stop Trump administration from ending TPS

A US judge says arrested Haitian businessman and former presidential hopeful will remain in custody

US plans visa bond rule: Up to $15,000 for business, tourist applicants

Senators demand answers from Trump administration on ‘contradictory’ Haiti policies

U.S. Adds Djibouti to $52 Million Emergency Food Aid Package

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. Haiti Matters does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. Haiti Matters does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@haiti-matters.org any additional information and corrections.

Haiti Matters is a collaboration under EEPA+, a Belgium-based Centre of Expertise with in-depth knowledge, publications, and networks, specialised in issues of peacebuilding, refugee protection, and resilience. Haiti Matters is a network of people and organisations supporting the Haitian people. The Situation Reports can be found here. To receive the situation report in your e-mail, click here. For the Situation Report on the Horn of Africa, click here. You can unsubscribe at any moment through the link at the bottom of each e-mail. The Situation Report is published bi-monthly.