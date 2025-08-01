Situation Report Horn of Africa: SAF states it destroyed UAE airplane carrying mercenaries

Situation in Sudan (per 7 August)

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) repelled a coordinated assault by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) in northern North Kordofan state. They captured and executed dozens of SAF prisoners.

The RSF launched a counteroffensive from Umm Sayyala, reportedly inflicting heavy losses on the SAF and forcing a full retreat, with claims of over 100 SAF soldiers killed and several vehicles and equipment captured.

RSF cut off all water sources east of the cities of Nahud and El Khawi in the West Kordofan State, states the Dar Hamar Emergency Room.

Over 1500 civilians may have been killed in the April attack by RSF and allies on the Zamzam displacement camp, according to a committee set up to investigate. At least 2000 residents are still missing, so the actual number of deaths could be higher.

A report accuses RSF and allied forces of committing war crimes and orchestrating ethnic cleansing in the Nuba Mountains region in Sudan.

There is concern over the fate of local traders from Nyala, South Darfur, who have been kidnapped by the RSF. Traders who do not support RSF with finances or supplies risk being targeted. 20 local traders and two pharmacists are currently missing.

Situation in South Sudan (per 7 August)

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) suspended all activities in Yei River and Morobo counties in South Sudan’s Central Equatoria State for at least six weeks, following the abduction of an MSF staff member. The staff member was released some hours later.

The incident occurred during an evacuation due to deteriorating security conditions. The evacuation convoy was stopped by armed men and the MSF staff member was pulled into the thickets.

Health ministry staff was also abducted from an MSF ambulance four days earlier in the same location.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 7 August)

Opponents of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) stationed in the Afar region receive support from the federal Ethiopian government and the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF), states Africa Intelligence.

The Prosperity Party in Ethiopia is reportedly holding an emergency meeting in Addis Ababa since Friday. The meeting is closed with no access to the media.

Lt. Gen. Tsadkan Gebretensae stated that Tigray opposition parties Tigrai Independence Party (TIP), Baytona, and Arena Tigray had formed a coalition with the newly formed Simret Party led by Getachew Reda.

TIP denied involvement in the coalition. The other parties mentioned confirmed they were involved.

Ongoing clashes between Ethiopian federal forces and Fano militia in Amhara continue to cause great harm to civilians, according to a new report by the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC).

The report, covering the period of June 2024 to May 2025, records dozens of incidents involving extrajudicial killings, abductions, and indiscriminate attacks, perpetrated by both sides.

Large cuts in humanitarian aid are threatening the lives of mostly South Sudanese refugees in the Gambella region of Ethiopia, warns MSF. Four out of seven refugee camps have seen nutrition services suspended.

Drought is killing tens of thousands of cattle and causing failed crops in central Tigray. Starvation is threatening lives.

Regional Situation (per 7 August)

A new paper discusses the Ximdo alignment between the TPLF and Eritrea’s People’s Front for Democracy and Justice (PFDJ) as a potential destabilizing factor in the Horn of Africa region.

The authors state that initiative could possibly serve as a diplomatic cover for realignment that could lead to renewed conflict.

International Situation (per 7 August)

The SAF state they have destroyed a United Arab Emirates (UAE) aircraft carrying dozens of Colombian mercenaries as it landed in Nyala, South Darfur. The SAF state the airplane was carrying around 40 mercenaries and weapons and equipment for RSF.

The UAE responded by banning Sudanese airplanes from its airports.

Sudanese Army spokesperson Brigadier General Nabil Abdallah stated that “thousands of mercenaries” from neighbouring African countries, but also from Colombia, are active in the conflict. SAF posted videos reportedly showing Colombian mercenaries.

Ethiopian Airlines denied that it had been approached or was in discussion with Russian authorities about cooperation regarding aircraft leasing and maintenance.

This comes after the Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority (ECAA) reported about a meeting with a Russian delegation on 29 July to discuss aviation cooperation. The social media post of the ECAA has since been removed.

Refugee and Migration Situation (per 7 August)

The leaders of Turkey, Italy, and Libya met in Istanbul last week Friday to discuss migration and other cooperation areas, with a focus on the migration route from Libya across the Mediterranean to Europe.

Details of the suspension of registration for Eritrean and Ethiopian refugees in Kenya shows that refugees are also no longer allowed to reside outside of designated areas.

Links of interest

Assault on Sudan’s Zamzam refugee camp may have killed more than 1,500 civilians

RSF repulses Sudanese army offensive in North Kordofan

Report: RSF cuts off all water sources in West Kordofan

South Darfur: Deep concern for twenty local traders/merchants and two pharmacists abducted in Nyala city, an RSF-controlled area

New report details RSF atrocities in Sudan’s Nuba Mountains, calls for international probe

South Sudan: MSF suspends medical activities in Yei and Morobo counties following abduction of staff amid rising insecurity

Addis Ababa backs creation of armed Tigrayan opposition in Afar region

News: Tigrai Independence Party denies joining new alliance unveiled by Lt. Gen. Tsadkan as Baytona, Arena, Simret confirm participation

EHRC: Amhara Clashes Between Government Forces and Fano Claim High Civilian Toll

Aid cuts threaten refugee lives in Ethiopia’s Gambella region

Drought Kills 27,000 Livestock, and Starvation Threatens Lives in Yaqer Vicinity of Kola Temben District in Central Tigray

The Ximdo Gamble: TPLF-Eritrea Alliance and the Fragile Peace in Tigray and the Horn of Africa

Sudan’s army says it destroyed UAE plane carrying mercenaries in Nyala

UAE bans Sudanese airlines amid heightened political tensions

Sudan Accuses RSF of Deploying Foreign Mercenaries, Including Colombians, in Escalating Conflict

Russia seeks ACMI with Ethiopian Airlines, airline denies

Turkey, Italy and Libya leaders discuss Mediterranean migration route, cooperation

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.

Europe External Programme with Africa is a Belgium-based Centre of Expertise with in-depth knowledge, publications, and networks, specialised in issues of peacebuilding, refugee protection, and resilience in the Horn of Africa. EEPA has published extensively on issues related to the movement and/or human trafficking of refugees in the Horn of Africa and on the Central Mediterranean Route. It cooperates with a wide network of universities, research organisations, civil society, and experts from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, and across Africa. The Situation Reports can be found here. To receive the situation report in your e-mail, click here. You can unsubscribe at any moment through the link at the bottom of each e-mail.