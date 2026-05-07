EEPA Reports on Sudan accusing Ethiopia and UAE of drone attack

BRUSSELS | 7 May 2026 (IDN | EEPA) — The following are the situation reports on the region and how the EU and the UN view it, Ethiopia, Sudan and the refugee and migration situation.

International and regional situation (per 7 May)

Sudan accused Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of coordinating drone strikes on Khartoum International Airport and other targets, presenting what it called “conclusive evidence” that UAE drones were launched from Bahir Dar, Ethiopia. In the aftermath, Sudan recalled its ambassador to Ethiopia.

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) spokesperson Brigadier General Asim Awad Abdelwahab called the attack “direct aggression against Sudan”.

Ethiopia rejected Sudan’s allegations with the Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) calling it “baseless” accusation. In return, the MoFA blamed the SAF for providing support to “TPLF mercenaries”.

The US condemned a drone attack on Khartoum Airport and other civilian sites, with senior adviser Massad Boulos warning that attacks on civilian infrastructure obstruct humanitarian access.

The US is reportedly considering lifting sanctions imposed on Eritrea to improve relations and secure strategic influence over Red Sea trade routes.

Easing sanctions on Eritrea without setting proper accountability for documented abuses committed in Eritrea as well as in Ethiopia during the 2-year Tigray war runs a risk of normalising future violations and impunity, warned Human Rights Watch.

UN experts warned that Sudan’s healthcare system is nearing collapse due to systematic attacks on hospitals, medical personnel, and health infrastructure, citing 217 attacks documented by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Security experts warn that Al-Shabaab and other extremist groups are rapidly expanding across the Horn of Africa, raising the risk of wider regional instability.

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir dismissed army chief General Paul Nang and Finance Minister Salvatore Garang Mabiordit, who had been in the office for less than two weeks, appointing General Santino Deng Wol as the new army chief and Kuol Daniel Ayulo as the new finance minister.

South Sudan’s December elections may not take place if political, security, and technical conditions remain unchanged, warned European Union (EU) Head of Delegation Pelle Enarson, citing insecurity, lack of political consensus, insufficient preparations, and missing election dispute mechanisms.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 7 May)

Debretsion Gebremichael was elected as a President of Tigray’s regional government, as the Tigray State Council resumed its operation for the first time since signing the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA).

The Council also elected Kiros Hagos as a speaker, and Mihret Berhe a deputy speaker, and unanimously approved the report on the implementation of the CoHA and current situation.

The federal government has not responded to the reinstatement of Tigray Council yet, while Tigray opposition parties and analysts warn that this move may jeopardize the peace and stability.

Many journalists in Tigray are reportedly leaving their jobs in fear of retaliation, sources report. Increasing weaponisation of media over the past months has been reported, citing harassment from the police, political officials instructing media on what to publish.

Situation in Sudan (per 7 May)

The Sudan Doctors Network accused the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of carrying out the attack on two fuel stations in Kosti, White Nile State, and warned that repeated strikes on civilian infrastructure are worsening humanitarian and health conditions.

Medical personnel killed across Sudan rose to 235 after drone strikes on Kosti and Rabak, White Nile, with the Sudan Doctors Network adding that 511 healthcare workers have been injured and 84 remain detained, including 20 in El Fasher, North Darfur, and 64 in Nyala, South Darfur.

Sudan’s foreign ministry warned United Nations (UN) officials that any engagement with the RSF’s newly formed National Authority for Humanitarian Access in Nyala, South Darfur, would be considered a violation of national sovereignty.

It also stated that registration or technical agreements with the body would support parallel entities and threaten Sudan’s unity.

Refugee and migration situation (per 7 May)

Two young Sudanese women died, reportedly from suffocation, after a small boat carrying 82 people, including pregnant women and children, attempted to cross from northern France to Britain near Neufchâtel-Hardelot.

During the incident, 17 people were rescued at sea, 65 reaching the beach, and several others were injured, including one pregnant woman in critical condition.

Nearly one in four first-time asylum applicants in the European Union (EU) in 2025 were children, with Eurostat reporting 158,400 minor applicants, including 13.3% unaccompanied minors, while Afghan, Syrian, and Venezuelan children made up the largest groups of child asylum seekers.

Countries that fail to readmit rejected asylum seekers and economic migrants could lose tariff-free trade access to the European Union (EU) after Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) adopted a new readmission conditionality rule under the Generalised Scheme of Preferences.

Jordan has begun deporting approximately 800 Sudanese asylum seekers despite UN warnings of persecution risks in Sudan, claiming they entered on medical visas ineligible for protection, while the UN insists most are registered refugees mainly from Darfur.

The Eastern Migration Route from the Horn of Africa to Yemen via Djibouti remains one of the world’s deadliest migration paths, with over 900 Ethiopian migrants dying or disappearing in 2025, and survivors facing extreme risks, overcrowding, and abuse by smugglers.

Two Sudanese asylum seekers are legally challenging the UK Home Office plan to extend the refugee settlement period from 5 to 20 years and impose stricter family reunion rules, arguing it is discriminatory and harmful to integration despite high approval rates for Sudanese claims.

Links of interest

Sudan blames Ethiopia, UAE for recent drone attacks: What we know | Conflict News | Al Jazeera

US condemns Khartoum airport attack, renews call for Sudan truce

US to lift Eritrea sanctions as Red Sea tensions reshape alliances, document says

UN experts condemn attacks on Sudan healthcare system – JURIST – News

Al-Shabaab’s Tactics Evolving

South Sudan’s President Kiir sacks army chief, finance minister in latest reshuffle | Arab News

EU says South Sudan not on track for December elections – Radio Tamazuj

The sixth session of the sixth regular session of the House of Representatives

TPLF move to restore leadership raises tensions in Ethiopia’s Tigray

5 killed in drone strike on fuel stations in southern Sudan, doctors group says

Sudan medical death toll rises to 235 after drone strike in Kosti

Sudan warns UN against dealing with RSF-linked humanitarian body

Two Sudanese women die in overcrowded migrant boat crossing from northern France | Africanews

Nearly one in four EU asylum seekers in 2025 were children

MEPs vote to slap tariffs on countries that refuse to take back migrants – EUobserver

Jordan begins deporting Sudanese asylum seekers

Migrants risk hunger and drowning on route from Horn of Africa to Yemen

Sudanese asylum seekers challenge Home Office rule changes for refugees

Europe External Programme with Africa is a Belgium-based Centre of Expertise with in-depth knowledge, publications, and networks, specialised in issues of peacebuilding, refugee protection, and resilience in the Horn of Africa. EEPA has published extensively on issues related to the movement and/or human trafficking of refugees in the Horn of Africa and on the Central Mediterranean Route. It cooperates with a wide network of universities, research organisations, civil society, and experts from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, and across Africa. The Situation Reports can be found here. To receive the situation report in your e-mail, click here. You can unsubscribe at any moment through the link at the bottom of each e-mail.

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