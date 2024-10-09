European Maritime Industry: Environmental Performance is now a Requirement

By Antidia Citores

The author is Project Manager of Green Marine Europe and Spokesperson for Surfrider Foundation Europe

BRUSSELS | 9 October 2024 (IDN) — The European maritime industry is at a turning point in its environmental transition, as the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) comes into force, and the Ocean Pact looms on the European agenda. With the need for sustainable transformation more urgent than ever, the industry faces a stark reality: environmental responsibility is no longer optional.

The sector stands at the crossroads of economic growth and environmental responsibility. The next stage, essential for the long-term health of our planet and the industry’s role, is the sustainable transformation of maritime transport. Green Marine Europe offers an invaluable framework to meet this challenge, enabling the entire sector to take meaningful steps toward reducing its environmental footprint.

Green Marine Europe: A roadmap for progress, not just compliance

Green Marine Europe, the environmental certification program dedicated to the maritime industry, has emerged as a key driver for change. While the program’s technicalities may seem daunting at first glance, its purpose is clear: it provides measurable and actionable benchmarks for companies to improve their environmental practices.

With rising regulatory demands and increasing scrutiny from both consumers and policymakers, participation in Green Marine Europe is not just a badge of honor; it’s a strategic move for long-term viability.

Since 2020, the program’s framework supports continuous improvement across various environmental areas, including air and water pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, and biodiversity conservation.

With 66 members spread across 10 European countries (Belgium, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden), including 31 active participants, 26 supporters and 9 partners, the program fosters collaboration between shipping companies, ports, shipyards, and other stakeholders, to collectively raise the standards

The past 15 years have seen a sea change in the regulatory landscape of maritime transport. Environmental performance is no longer a choice; it’s a requirement. The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference are set to bring even more rigorous standards.

Maritime companies will be required not only to comply but to report transparently on their sustainability efforts. Meeting these new obligations demands considerable financing, which in turn requires innovative funding mechanisms.

In this context, Green Marine Europe is an indispensable tool for companies seeking to attract investment by demonstrating their commitment to sustainability. By adhering to its guidelines, participants can easily showcase tangible environmental progress, making it easier to secure investments and demonstrate a commitment to the green transition.

The strength of Green Marine Europe lies in its collaborative approach. This initiative encourages all industry players—shipowners, ports, and suppliers—to work together on shared goals. It’s not just about ticking regulatory boxes; it’s about creating a culture of continuous improvement beyond compliance.

Every company that joins the program is committing to a rigorous process of evaluation, transparency, and measurable progress.

The way forward: from compliance to leadership

As the maritime industry braces for the next wave of environmental regulations, Green Marine Europe offers a clear path forward. The program has already proven its effectiveness, but the journey is far from over. With ports becoming eligible to join from 2025, the scope for collaboration and impact will only increase.

Now is the time for all stakeholders to come together, to not only comply with regulations but to exceed them. The greening of the European maritime industry is a shared responsibility. It’s a question of leadership that calls for the joint mobilisation of regulation on the one hand and industry on the other.

The example of the Ocean Pact is a good illustration of this, since it is designed to act as a guide for the maritime industry’s environmental policies. It is therefore important that it finds a strong echo in the commitment of the industry and all stakeholders.

Therefore, let’s continue to raise the bar and ensure that our oceans—and the industries that depend on them—remain sustainable for generations to come. [IDN-InDepthNews]

Image source: Surfrider Foundation.