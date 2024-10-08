Sri Lankans Waiting for their Messiah: Further Thoughts of an Insomniac

By Seevali Abeysekera*

LONDON | 8 October 2024 (IDN) — When our Messiah arrives, we who do not know how to stand in a queue, will miraculously transform ourselves into the most orderly citizens the world has ever seen.

When our Messiah arrives, we who fight our way into overcrowded buses and trains will miraculously learn how to enter the overcrowded buses and trains in an orderly manner.

When our Messiah arrives, we who do not believe in giving up a seat on a bus or train to the elderly, women or children will miraculously learn such etiquettes overnight.

When our Messiah arrives, we who ignore the disabled and turn a blind to those less fortunate than us will miraculously become the most benevolent of humans.

When our Messiah arrives, we whose road rage whilst driving like lunatics and tooting our horns on city streets is akin to wild elephants on the rampage will miraculously become the most law-abiding motorists the world has ever known.

When our Messiah arrives, we who treat those who attend to our domestic chores as lessor humans will miraculously start to treat them as equal.

When our Messiah arrives, we who do not allow those who do our domestic chores to sit at our tables and chairs or use our washrooms will miraculously invite them to eat with us, sit with us and use our toilet facilities.

When the Messiah arrives, we who require someone else to wash the plate we have eaten from in our own homes will miraculously learn the art of washing our own plate.

When our Messiah arrives, we who take anything and everything we can from government offices as our own will miraculously stop being kleptomaniacs and learn to respect government property.

When our Messiah arrives, we who sit in government offices waiting for bribes and commissions just to do our jobs will miraculously learn what an eight-hour working day actually means.

When our Messiah arrives, we who have systematically taken bribes and commissions and destroyed the country will miraculously learn to adhere to rules and follow due process.

When our Messiah arrives, we who use the black market to transfer money in and out of the country will miraculously start using the legitimate money transfer protocols.

When the Messiah arrives, we who don’t make an effort to teach the children in our classes will miraculously become the most hardworking educators and teachers.

When our Messiah arrives, we who treat our patients with contempt, disdain, insult them and fleece them of whatever funds they have will miraculously transform ourselves into the caring healing professionals who abide by our hippocratic oath.

When our Messiah arrives, we who have made the legal profession a de-facto mafia and who treat our clients with contempt and disdain will miraculously transform ourselves into beacons of liberty and justice.

When our Messiah arrives, we who have stolen other people’s properties and lands and made ourselves into multimillionaires and billionaires will miraculously confess to our industrial scale thieving and return the stolen properties and lands.

When our Messiah arrives, we who have made misogyny and gender-based violence acceptable and fashionable will miraculously transform ourselves into true secular citizens who respect women.

When the Messiah arrives, we who have used our entitlement culture and racism to champion equality.

When our Messiah arrives, we who have been given jobs due to our family, political or social connections will miraculously learn what meritocracy means and how it works.

When our Messiah arrives, we who use our political or social connections to escape justice will miraculously allow ourselves to follow due process and abide by the law of the land.

When our Messiah arrives, we who use false addresses or bribes to get our children into the schools we want to will miraculously start using only our actual address and allow due process to happen.

if the Messiah finally arrives, what he or she will tell us is what we really need is not a new Messiah but a complete paradigm shift in our own thinking and values!

*Seevali Abeysekera is a retired businessman based in London. [IDN-InDepthNews]

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Image by svklimkin from Pixabay