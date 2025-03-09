Entrenched Patriarchal Structures Hindering Women’s Political Participation’

Lingalireni Mhowa (second from left) and three other activists on the launch of a campaign to end violence against women during elections Credit: Oxfam Malawi - Photo: 2025

Joseph Kayira interviews Oxfam Malawi country director, Lingalireni Mihowa

LILONGWE, Malawi | 9 March 2025 (IDN) — The persistent challenge in increasing women’s participation in politics, decision-making, and the broader economy in Malawi stems from deeply entrenched patriarchal structures that have not been effectively dismantled, despite the existence of progressive policies and legal frameworks, said Ms. Lingalireni Mihowa.

They also delve into Gender Based Violence (GBV), women’s economic role and other critical issues, as Malawi prepares for the 16 September 16 General Elections, she added.

The interview follows:

Q: Since 1994, we, as a nation, have highly talked about — and formulated policies that are progressive about increasing women participation in politics and decision-making. However, a critical reflection on this journey reveals that we are still struggling to promote women in many sectors of the economy? Where are we missing the point?

The persistent challenge in increasing women’s participation in politics, decision-making, and the broader economy in Malawi stems from deeply entrenched patriarchal structures that have not been effectively dismantled, despite the existence of progressive policies and legal frameworks. While we have made strides in enacting gender-responsive policies, such as the Gender Equality Act (2013) and commitments under the SADC Protocol on Gender and Development, the actual implementation and societal transformation remain slow. The paper barriers have gone down but the behavioral barriers are still high.

One critical gap is the lack of sustained economic empowerment programmes for women. In the 1990s, following the Women in Development (WID) era and the 1995 Beijing Conference and adoption of the Platform for Action, we saw establishment of progressive initiatives such as like the National Association of Businesswomen (NABW), and the Women World Banking (WWB) which provided loans, business training, and had a phased graduation model to uplift women entrepreneurs.

This resulted in many women transitioning from subsistence activities to running small and medium enterprises. However, in recent years, there has been a decline in such structured interventions, leaving women with limited access to credit, markets, and capacity-building opportunities. According to the 2023 UNDP Gender Social Norms Index, over 85% of Malawians still hold at least one bias against women in economic or political leadership, reflecting persistent barriers to meaningful participation.

Another major challenge is gender-based violence (GBV), which remains widespread and deeply normalized within Malawian society. A 2021 Malawi Demographic and Health Survey (MDHS) report indicated that nearly 34% of women aged 15-49 have experienced physical violence, while 14% have faced sexual violence. Such high levels of GBV not only deter women from actively engaging in public and political spaces but also reinforce societal perceptions that women should not take up leadership roles. Addressing GBV through stronger enforcement of laws, community sensitization, and support services for survivors is essential in ensuring women’s full participation.

Additionally, women’s economic roles remain largely confined to the agriculture sector, where over 70% of women are engaged, yet they have limited control over land and resources. Without secure land tenure, access to modern farming technologies, and market linkages, women remain trapped in subsistence farming, unable to generate substantial economic power. The informal sector, where many women operate, is also unstable, with limited social protection and legal safeguards. Without a deliberate push to formalize women-led businesses, provide financial inclusion, and ensure equitable access to markets, economic empowerment will remain elusive.

Finally, deep-seated gender biases continue to exclude women from leadership. Despite constitutional guarantees of equal representation, women’s political participation remains low—only 23% of parliamentary seats are held by women, falling short of the 50:50 target. Societal perceptions still favor men as leaders, and political parties do not fully implement inclusive nomination and support mechanisms for female candidates.

To address these gaps, we need a multi-pronged approach that includes strengthening women’s economic empowerment programs, enforcing anti-GBV measures, increasing access to credit and markets, and shifting societal attitudes through education and advocacy. More investment in affirmative action policies, targeted leadership training, and economic programs that prioritize women will be key in ensuring that gender equality is not just a policy on paper but a reality in practice.

Q: Why slow women progress despite our to instruments and protocols such as the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), Beijing Declaration and its Platform of Action, The Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) whose Goal Number 5 is to “Achieve gender equality and empower women and girls?”

Despite the existence of strong international and regional frameworks such as Convention for the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), the Beijing Declaration, the Maputo Protocol, and SDG 5, progress on gender equality remains slow due to entrenched structural and systemic barriers. Social norms continue to play a significant role in limiting women’s advancement, as deeply rooted patriarchal beliefs dictate gender roles and reinforce discrimination. In Malawi, harmful practices such as child marriage, which affects 42% of girls before the age of 18, persist despite legal prohibitions, highlighting the gap between policy and practice.

A major obstacle is the persistent underfunding of national gender machinery – the Gender Ministry. Budget tracking exercises have consistently shown that the Ministry of Gender receives an inadequate share of national resources, making it difficult to implement gender-responsive programs. With gender-focused initiatives often receiving less than 1% of the national budget, efforts to translate international commitments into tangible support for women remain weak. This financial neglect means that programs aimed at increasing women’s participation in politics, improving access to justice for survivors of gender-based violence, and advancing economic empowerment remain underfunded and largely ineffective.

Accountability structures, which are crucial in ensuring progress, are also weak. Malawi previously had the National Commission for Women in Development, which played a role in monitoring gender-related policies, but it no longer exists. In contrast, countries like Zimbabwe have maintained a National Gender Commission, ensuring oversight and enforcement of gender laws. In Malawi, the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) is mandated to oversee the implementation of the Gender Equality Act, yet it remains underfunded, limiting its ability to track progress and hold duty bearers accountable. Without adequate resources and institutional support, commitments to gender equality remain largely symbolic, with little real impact on the lives of women and girls.

The lack of political will further exacerbates these challenges. While Malawi has enacted progressive gender laws, implementation remains weak due to limited coordination and insufficient prioritization at policy and decision-making levels. The absence of gender-responsive budgeting across critical sectors means that gender commitments are often deprioritized, leaving women and girls without the necessary support to advance their rights. As a result, despite the existence of international and regional instruments designed to protect and promote gender equality, meaningful progress remains frustratingly slow.

Q: We all agree, somewhat, that women’s full participation in governance and public policy making is essential to democratic and sustainable development, yet across the African continent they hold only 27.3% of parliamentary seats (Inter-Parliamentary Union, 2023). What exactly should we be doing in Malawi to improve the situation — and at a faster rate?

To accelerate progress, electoral reforms must take center stage. The recent electoral law reform proposal to introduce 28 reserved seats for women (one per district) is a crucial step. This needs to be seen to conclusion. Countries like Rwanda (61.3%), Senegal (44.2%), and South Africa (46.5%) have demonstrated that gender quotas significantly boost women’s representation. Malawi must explore how to reform its electoral system — the first-past-the-post system often disadvantages women, whereas proportional representation systems have proven to be more inclusive.

Political parties play a gatekeeping role in women’s political participation, yet most lack internal policies that mandate women’s inclusion. We need parties to adopt quotas for women candidates and introduce incentives for those parties that successfully increase women’s representation — a recommendation that part of ongoing Oxfam research is exploring under the EU funded project on Gender Transformative and Youth Inclusive Democracy we are implementing with WOLREC.

Beyond structural reforms, investing in women’s political empowerment is key. This includes expanding mentorship programs, leadership academies, and visible role models to inspire and equip women to run for office. Financial and technical support must also be prioritized to reduce the economic barriers that often deter women from contesting.

The urgency is clear: if Malawi wants to close the gender gap in leadership at a faster rate, we must tackle systemic barriers through legal reforms, political party transformation, and sustained investments in women’s leadership development.

Q: When Dr Joyce Banda ascended into power in 2012, everyone thought support for gender fairness in politics was finally inching upward. The next election in 2014 proved otherwise. Should we say the electorate is still unsure of women representation in key political positions?

Dr. Joyce Banda’s ascension to power in 2012 was a historic moment for Malawi and a significant step for women’s leadership in the country. However, the 2014 election results indicated that deep-seated perceptions about women in politics remained a major barrier. While she faced immense scrutiny — often harsher than her male counterparts — her tenure demonstrated that women can effectively lead, particularly in times of crisis.

During her short but impactful presidency, she spearheaded economic recovery efforts, launched key social protection programs, and worked to restore donor confidence in her tenure. Yet, societal attitudes towards women in leadership meant that her achievements were often overshadowed by criticism that male leaders might have easily escaped. This reflects a broader global pattern where women leaders are judged more harshly, particularly in contexts where politics is still viewed as a male-dominated space.

That said, we are seeing gradual shifts. More women are being entrusted with leadership roles in Parliament, political parties, and local governance structures. This is a testament to changing societal attitudes, but progress remains slow. To accelerate this shift, deliberate efforts are needed — stronger campaigns, policy reforms, and capacity-building initiatives — to ensure that more women are accepted and supported in leadership positions. Dr. Joyce Banda’s tenure helped demystify the idea that women cannot lead, but the work to normalize women’s political leadership is far from over.

Q: Despite challenges and barriers in mainstream politics or political parties to support women candidates, there seems to be a ray of hope in government where some women hold key decision-making positions. How do we sustain this important step?

There is indeed a ray of hope, and it is crucial to recognize the strides that have been made. We now see women occupying key decision-making positions, such as the Secretary to the President and Cabinet, the Inspector General of Police, the Speaker of Parliament, the Executive Secretary of the Human Rights Commission, and the Ombudsman. Beyond the public sector, women are also making significant contributions in academia, the private sector, and civil society.

However, sustaining and expanding this progress requires deliberate and sustained efforts. Civil society organizations (CSOs) advocating for women’s leadership must receive adequate support — both financial and technical — to continue their campaigns and lobbying efforts. These organizations play a vital role in ensuring that every time appointments are made, there is a strong push for gender-inclusive leadership.

Additionally, leadership development programs must be scaled up to build a robust pipeline of young women prepared to step into these roles. Women’s leadership academies, mentorship programs, and skills-building initiatives should be institutionalized to equip women with the confidence, networks, and competencies necessary to thrive in political and decision-making spaces. That is why in 2001, Dr Joyce Banda and I co-founded the Young Women Leader’s Network which sought to build a pool of young women to take up leadership role and facilitated intergenerational dialogues between emerging and established leaders as part of sustaining women’s leadership.

Equally important is the creation of strong, supportive networks among women in leadership. Women in high-level positions must be deliberate about mentoring and sponsoring emerging leaders, fostering a culture of solidarity, and amplifying each other’s voices. Sustained advocacy efforts should also focus on media and community-based campaigns to challenge deep-seated gender biases and shift public perceptions about women’s capacity to lead.

Finally, systemic, and policy-level interventions — such as Temporary Special Measures (TSMs), gender quotas, and affirmative action policies — must be enforced and expanded to institutionalize gender balance in leadership. Without these structural safeguards, progress remains vulnerable to political shifts and institutional inertia.

Q: Why can’t Malawi introduce quotas to have deliberate representation of women — say a single parliamentary seat in every district should be reserved for a woman?

Malawi has indeed made strides in recognizing the importance of increasing women’s representation in political spaces, and an electoral law reform once recommended the introduction of quotas. However, this reform has not yet been fully realized. The challenge has been in pushing it through the necessary legislative and policy channels to secure its adoption.

Currently, women’s representation in Malawi’s Parliament remains low. In the 2019 elections, only 23 out of 193 seats — approximately 12% — were won by women, a stark underrepresentation in a country where women make up more than 50% of the population. This is even though studies have consistently shown that gender quotas are one of the most effective tools for increasing women’s participation in decision-making spaces.

Across the world, quotas have proven successful in ensuring gender-balanced governance. Rwanda, for instance, has implemented a 30% constitutional quota for women in Parliament, and today, it boasts the highest representation of women in any national legislature globally, with 61% of its parliamentary seats occupied by women. Similarly, Uganda and Tanzania have adopted reserved seats for women, which have significantly boosted female political participation.

Malawi can follow suit by ensuring that the quota system is not only included in policy discussions but actively championed by CSOs, the Ministry of Gender, and the Parliamentary Women’s Caucus. A key step is ensuring this reform reaches the Cabinet level and is introduced as a government bill, making it easier for Parliament to pass it into law.

Q: Over the years Oxfam and others, has played a crucial role in supporting aspiring women candidates in elections. How has the initiative helped these candidates?

Over the years, Oxfam, in collaboration with other stakeholders, has played a pivotal role in strengthening the participation and leadership of women in Malawi’s political landscape. Recognizing the systemic barriers that women face in politics — including limited financial resources, inadequate media representation, and societal biases—we have implemented a multifaceted approach to support aspiring women candidates, and we have our Elect Her and Retain Her Campaign.

A key pillar of our initiative has been capacity building. Through tailored training programs, we have worked closely with the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus, the Caucus for Women Councillors, and various local government structures to equip women with the skills and knowledge they need to navigate the political arena. Our support has covered critical areas such as media engagement, fundraising, resource mobilization, and strategy development for cross-party collaboration. By strengthening their ability to articulate policy issues, manage campaigns, and effectively engage with their constituencies, we have empowered women to become not just candidates, but formidable political leaders.

Visibility and public acceptance are crucial for any political aspirant, particularly for women who often face entrenched cultural and institutional biases. To address this, we have supported women leaders in profiling their work and increasing their presence in both mainstream and social media. Additionally, we have facilitated constituency visits and advocacy campaigns where these women have championed pressing social issues such as ending child marriage, promoting girls’ education, and addressing teenage pregnancies. This has helped position them as credible leaders who are deeply invested in their communities’ welfare.

The impact of this initiative is evident in tangible leadership advancements. For example, within the latest cohort of supported women leaders, we have seen significant elections of Women MPs as Chairpersons of Committees of Parliament. Hon. Joyce Chitsulo, was the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Affairs Committee, before being appointed Deputy Minister of Local Government.

Hon. Gladys Ganda chairs the Budget and Finance Committee, playing a critical role in shaping national fiscal policy, while Hon. Susan Dossi chairs the Media Committee, influencing how key governance issues are communicated to the public. These achievements demonstrate not only the growing confidence in women’s leadership but also the systemic shifts that our interventions are fostering within Malawi’s political structures.

While progress has been made, there is still much to be done. Women remain underrepresented in key decision-making roles, with the 2019 elections seeing only 22.8% of parliamentary seats occupied by women, a figure still below the 50-50 campaign target. Through continued advocacy, training, and strategic partnerships, we aim to bridge this gap and ensure that more women ascend to positions of influence, contributing to a more inclusive and representative democracy in Malawi.

Q: How do you ensure that political parties’ level the playing field, so that a woman is not see as just another candidate; or someone who should play second fiddle to their male counterparts?

Ensuring that women are not merely seen as “another candidate” or relegated to secondary roles in politics requires a multifaceted approach. My organization Oxfam and other stakeholders such as Women’s Legal Resources Center (WOLREC), Malawi Human Rights Resource Centre (MHRRC), Centre for Civil Society Strengthening (CCSS), Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC), Youth and Society (YAS) and National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust have actively engaged with political parties to address Violence Against Women in Elections (VAWE) and promote gender equality. This includes strategic meetings with party officials—such as Secretaries General, Directors of Women, and Directors of Youth—to discuss and implement measures that support women’s, young people’s and marginalized political participation.

In addition to these engagements, we have conducted research to build evidence on how political parties can transform themselves to support more women. This research has been instrumental in informing our advocacy efforts and providing concrete recommendations for policy changes.

At the district level, we have organized sensitization and awareness-raising sessions on VAWE, Civic and Voter Education (CVE), and supporting women in politics. These sessions aim to educate both political aspirants and the general public on the importance of women’s participation in political processes and the need to create a safe and inclusive environment for all candidates.

Our collaboration with Oxfam and the Women’s Legal Resources Centre (WOLREC) under the “Promoting Gender Transformative and Youth Inclusive Democracy” project has been particularly impactful. This initiative, funded by the European Union, seeks to enhance the inclusion of women, youth, and marginalized groups in political and decision-making structures. Through this partnership, we have conducted capacity-building training for Technical Working Groups, equipping them with skills to deepen meaningful participation of women, youth, and persons with disabilities in political decision-making processes.

Furthermore, we have facilitated dialogues among political party leaders to foster a safer environment for women in politics. For instance, a high-level meeting in Lilongwe brought together key political leaders from the country’s major parties, where they strongly condemned political violence and pledged to support women’s participation in politics. We also supported Directors of Women from 7 big political parties namely (not in any order) Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), UTM Party, Peoples Party (PP), United Democratic Front (UDF), Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to hold a cross party solidarity press conference against Violence Against Women in Elections (VAWE) and supported their interface with the Inspector General of Police on this matter.

These combined efforts aim to create a political landscape where women are not just candidates but are empowered to lead and make decisions at all levels of governance.

Q: Is the country investing enough in women to give them skills, confidence and knowledge in active politics? What should be the way forward in this?

While there have been commendable investments in women’s political participation in Malawi, these efforts remain insufficient to create a transformative and sustainable shift in the political landscape. Several stakeholders, including the European Union (EU), Irish Aid, the Embassy of Iceland, and the Ministry of Gender, have contributed to initiatives such as the launch of the Political Empowerment of Women (PEW) Strategy. This strategy presents a crucial framework for building a pipeline of women leaders, not only during the electoral cycle but also in the post-election period, ensuring that women have continuous access to resources, training, and mentorship.

One notable initiative is Oxfam in Malawi’s support to the Parliamentary Women’s Caucus through post-election support. This has been instrumental in equipping female parliamentarians with the skills and networks necessary to navigate legislative processes, advocate for gender-responsive policies, and mentor aspiring women leaders. However, for such efforts to yield long-term impact, they must be institutionalized and consistently funded beyond donor project cycles.

Despite these efforts, structural barriers persist. Women currently hold only 44 out of 193 parliamentary seats in Malawi, representing approximately 22.8% — far below the 50-50 representation goal. This reflects the ongoing challenges of financial constraints, cultural biases, and systemic exclusion from political spaces. Many aspiring women candidates face difficulties in mobilizing campaign resources, navigating political party structures, and overcoming societal perceptions that discourage their participation.

To move forward, there is a need for sustained and multi-sectoral investment in women’s political empowerment. This includes:

Increased Government Funding – The Ministry of Gender requires additional, predictable funding to expand programs that build women’s leadership capacity, strengthen mentorship structures, and provide civic education for young women and marginalized groups.

Private Sector and Civil Society Involvement – More players, including corporate entities, should be encouraged to fund leadership training, media visibility campaigns, and economic empowerment initiatives that enable women to compete effectively.

Political Party Reforms – Political parties should implement internal policies that promote gender inclusivity, such as financial support for female candidates and quotas for leadership positions.

Post-Election Support and Leadership Incubators – Establishing leadership development hubs and continuous capacity-building for women beyond election cycles can create a strong pipeline of future leaders.

Q: What’s your comment on the current political terrain and the role of women in politics? Any hope that the numbers of winners could increase in parliament and local government polls?

Malawi’s political terrain remains challenging for women, with systemic barriers such as limited financial resources, entrenched patriarchy, and weak political party support continuing to hinder their participation. However, there is growing momentum for change. The implementation of the Political Empowerment of Women (PEW) Strategy, support from development partners, and increasing advocacy from civil society, including Oxfam’s post-election support to the Parliamentary Women’s Caucus, and the Women Councilors Caucus signal progress.

While women currently hold 22.8% of parliamentary seats, the upcoming elections present an opportunity to increase these numbers—if structural and financial barriers are addressed. Targeted investments in leadership training, campaign financing, and party reforms could significantly improve women’s electoral success at both parliamentary and local government levels.

Q: Your final comments?

As we look ahead of the 16 September 2025 elections, it is important for Malawi’s to strive for an inclusive Democracy. Women, youths, marginalised groups should actively engage in the governance of Malawi as citizens, as voters and as aspirants and candidates for elected positions. Tikufuna demokalase yokomera aliyense [We want democracy for all]. And the women, young people and people with disability are saying2025 Ndi Ifeyo [We are 2025]. [IDN-InDepthNews]

Image: Lingalireni Mihowa and three other activists on the launch of a campaign to end violence against women during elections. Credit: Oxfam Malawi