EU-UNESCO Dialogue on Human Rights-based Digital Transformation

Photo: EU and UNESCO participants to the strategic dialogue, including Stella Ronner-Grubačić, EEAS Deputy Managing Director for Global Affairs and EU Ambassador for Gender and Diversity, Zazie Schafer, UNESCO Director Bureau of Strategic Planning, Christina Kokkinakis, Permanent Representative of the European Union to the OECD and UNESCO and Louise Haxthausen, UNESCO Brussels Office Director. Credit: UNESCO - Photo: 2024

By Reinhard Jacobsen

BRUSSELS | 7 July (IDN) — At a pivotal dialogue, leaders from the European Union and UNESCO have committed to “responsibly harness” digital innovation for sustainable development, cultural diversity, human rights and gender equality.

The event on 5 July was co-chaired by Zazie Schafer, Director of UNESCO’s Bureau of Strategic Planning, and Stella Ronner, Deputy Managing Director for Values and Multilateral Relations at EU External Action Service. It marked a significant collaboration aimed at addressing the ethical dimensions and opportunities of digital technologies in today’s global landscape.

The digital transformation has created new spaces of human invention, imagination and expression and it holds significant potential to leapfrog progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

At the same time, there are growing digital divides, including digital gender divides, cyber threats, the rapid spread of disinformation and hate speech, or challenges to social and economic rights of artists.

The participants agreed that technologies have set a stage where the quest for equality, social justice and respect for human rights takes on entirely new dimensions, including in crisis situations.

They consider it as a priority to ensure that technological development, including artificial intelligence and new frontier technologies, are used for the common good and that rights are guaranteed and respected.

This work is anchored in that of the broader UN family to which we contribute and benefit from, including in the priorities identified by the EU-UN dialogue, where “digital” is one of the six thematic priorities for joint EU-UN impact.

The dialogue began with an introductory session emphasizing the importance of shared principles in navigating the digital transformation era. Discussions underscored the impact of digital technologies, including AI, on governance, information integrity, and online freedom of expression for journalists and artists. Key themes such as combating online disinformation, promoting media information literacy, and ensuring an inclusive digital transformation were central to the dialogue.

Intersection of digital transformation and SDGs

An important focus was on the intersection of digital transformation and sustainable development goals (SDGs). Participants explored risks and opportunities in leveraging digital technologies to accelerate progress across education, science, and cultural preservation. Mentioned examples included the role of AI in science, digital solutions for open science, and innovative approaches like the Digital Twin of the Ocean to support environmental sustainability.

Looking ahead, the dialogue highlighted ongoing cooperation initiatives between the EU and UNESCO sectors, identifying opportunities for deeper collaboration in the coming year. Key milestones such as the Summit of the Future and the Global Digital Compact were identified as critical platforms for joint advocacy and policy advancement.

Over the past 10 years, since the signature of our EU-UNESCO MoU in 2022, partnership between the two has grown significantly. The UNESCO-EU partnership now encompasses a wide range of joint endeavours across diverse sectors, from education, culture, freedom of expression, the blue and green transitions to human rights-based digital transformation. Having engaged in more than 70 countries on various areas, UNESCO and the EU aim at supporting the acceleration of the 2030 Agenda. [IDN-InDepthNews]

