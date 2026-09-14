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EEPA reports on RSF advances in Blue Nile state

InDepthNews

 

BRUSSELS | 14 September 2026 (IDN | EEPA) — The following are the situation reports on Ethiopia, Sudan, the international and regional situation, 300 Amharic political prisoners released, RSF advances in Blue Nile state, Houthi militia take control of Bab el-Mandeb strait

Situation in Ethiopia (per 14 September)

  • The head of the Tigray’s People Liberation Front (TPLF), Debretsion Gebremichael,  has announced that an alliance between TPLF-aligned forces and other opposition groups has been formalised and is now “irreversible” as tensions with Ethiopia’s federal government continue to rise. 
  • The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC) has announced that it will submit around 400 recommendations to Parliament by 20 September. 
  • Tigray-related decisions of the ENDC will not be submitted to regional bodies, but to the federal government, until more favourable conditions arise in the future. 
  • Nine heavy truck drivers were abducted and four oil-landed trucks were set alight by an armed group in West Wallega, Oromia region. 
  • 300 political prisoners associated with the conflict in the Amhara region were released by Ethiopian authorities following the completion of federal government-administered “rehabilitation training” and the signing of pardon documents. 
  • A group of 30 political figures and journalists refused to sign the pardon documents and undergo rehabilitation, as a result they continue to be held in custody. 

Situation in Sudan (per 14 September)

  • The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) together with the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) have captured several areas in the Blue Nile region, including Madal Abiqo, Beli Bong, and Kambarda in Kurmuk locality. They are now moving towards Ed Damazin, the regional capital
  • A series of drone attacks were deployed by the RSF on multiple locations across Ed Damazin on 13 September in the evening.
  • Six localities across Sudan’s West Kordofan face serious famine due to severe drought, damaged harvests, and spiralling prices. The situation has deteriorated dramatically in those areas under the control of the RSF. 
  • Over 665,000 displaced people face famine, shelter shortages and diseases like cholera at the Daba Naira camp in Tawila, west of El Fasher, North Darfur. The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) is struggling to keep up with the number of people being displaced and entering the camp each day. 
  • The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have stated that they will advocate for the head of the Sovereign Council and military chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, to remain the head of state in Sudan for several electoral rounds in order to prevent insecurity. 
  • The leaders of Sudan’s civilian alliance, Somoud, and the UN’s personal envoy, Pekka Haavisto, met and discussed the importance of respecting Sudanese civilians’ ownership in international interventions to help stop the war. 

International and regional situation (per 14 September)

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