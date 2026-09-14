EEPA reports on RSF advances in Blue Nile state

BRUSSELS | 14 September 2026 (IDN | EEPA) — The following are the situation reports on Ethiopia, Sudan, the international and regional situation, 300 Amharic political prisoners released, RSF advances in Blue Nile state, Houthi militia take control of Bab el-Mandeb strait

A group of 30 political figures and journalists refused to sign the pardon documents and undergo rehabilitation, as a result they continue to be held in custody.

300 political prisoners associated with the conflict in the Amhara region were released by Ethiopian authorities following the completion of federal government-administered “rehabilitation training” and the signing of pardon documents.

Nine heavy truck drivers were abducted and four oil-landed trucks were set alight by an armed group in West Wallega, Oromia region.

Tigray-related decisions of the ENDC will not be submitted to regional bodies, but to the federal government, until more favourable conditions arise in the future.

The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC) has announced that it will submit around 400 recommendations to Parliament by 20 September.

The head of the Tigray’s People Liberation Front (TPLF), Debretsion Gebremichael, has announced that an alliance between TPLF-aligned forces and other opposition groups has been formalised and is now “irreversible” as tensions with Ethiopia’s federal government continue to rise.

The leaders of Sudan’s civilian alliance, Somoud, and the UN’s personal envoy, Pekka Haavisto, met and discussed the importance of respecting Sudanese civilians’ ownership in international interventions to help stop the war.

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have stated that they will advocate for the head of the Sovereign Council and military chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, to remain the head of state in Sudan for several electoral rounds in order to prevent insecurity.

Over 665,000 displaced people face famine, shelter shortages and diseases like cholera at the Daba Naira camp in Tawila, west of El Fasher, North Darfur. The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) is struggling to keep up with the number of people being displaced and entering the camp each day.

Six localities across Sudan’s West Kordofan face serious famine due to severe drought, damaged harvests, and spiralling prices. The situation has deteriorated dramatically in those areas under the control of the RSF.

A series of drone attacks were deployed by the RSF on multiple locations across Ed Damazin on 13 September in the evening.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) together with the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) have captured several areas in the Blue Nile region, including Madal Abiqo, Beli Bong, and Kambarda in Kurmuk locality. They are now moving towards Ed Damazin, the regional capital

Yemen’s Houthi militia have seized control of several strategic locations on the Bab el-Mandeb strait, one of the world’s busiest shipping routes. Regional tensions have escalated further as Saudi Arabia has temporarily closed the East-West oil pipeline near Riyadh and Medina, following a drone attack.

The Swiss Federal Council has prohibited the trade of gold originating in Sudan, which is one of the key resources funding the ongoing war. This prohibition also applies to the sale to Sudan of certain chemicals used in gold mining. By doing so, the Federal Council is aligning itself with EU’s equivalent decisions.

At the UN Human Rights Council, a coalition of 41 countries issued a collective statement voicing serious alarm about the persistent security threats and human rights abuses across Ethiopia’s Tigray, Oromia, and Amhara regions.

The UN Security Council voted unanimously to extend the arms embargo on Sudan’s Western Darfur region for one month. Discussions are still ongoing regarding the US initiative to impose a nationwide ban.

Sudan’s UN Ambassador, Al-Harith Mohamed, affirms that a total arms embargo would contravene the UN Charter’s guarantee of the right to self-defence.

The leaders of the BRICS group of nations urged an immediate ceasefire in Sudan and expressed a deep concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis and the risk of extremism and terrorism spreading.

The 18th BRICS Summit concluded with member nations explicitly supporting Ethiopia’s current efforts to join the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The summit also recognized Ethiopia’s diplomatic ambitions by supporting its candidacy for a seat on the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council, as well as its bid to host the UNFCCC COP32 conference.

SAF’s leader, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, met with the British special envoy, Richard Crowder, on 12 September in order to discuss efforts to end the war in Sudan and address the recent report from a UN Human Rights Council fact-finding mission.

The UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan has warned that the country’s upcoming elections in December could lead to further armed violence and unrest unless appropriate security, political and human rights measures are implemented.

Somali pirates hijacked a vessel sailing under the flag of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines off the coast of Yemen.

Eritrea’s Foreign Minister, Osman Saleh, has stated that there is no military remedy for the conflict in Yemen and that littoral states must decide on navigation in the Red Sea, though this is complicated by the fact that Yemen is not unified under a single government.