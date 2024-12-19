Internet Governance Forum Weighs Pros and Cons of AI

By Bernhard Schell

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia | 19 December (IDN) — More than 11,000 participants gathered at the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) in Riyadh from 15 to 19 December 2024 and addressed the transformative opportunities and risks posed by rapid advancements of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other digital technologies.

They agreed that while AI presents groundbreaking opportunities to address the world’s most pressing issues, it also carries the potential for harm. The ‘era of AI’, it was pointed out, could lead to increased disinformation and worsen existing inequalities, undermining progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals. Participants heard that urgent action was essential to mitigate these risks while harnessing its full potential.

In his closing remarks, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, Mr. Li Junhua, reaffirmed the enduring relevance of the foundational aspiration in the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Declaration of Principles calling for unwavering respect for peace, equality, solidarity, and human dignity: “to build a people-centred, inclusive, and development-oriented Information Society.”

Participants also recognized this and stressed the need to respect peace, equality, solidarity, and human dignity online—as well as offline—during the Forum’s five days. “This aspiration remains at the heart of our collective efforts,” Mr. Li emphasized, underscoring the vital role these principles play in shaping the ethical dimensions of today’s ever-evolving digital world.

The IGF also recognized the critical role of international cooperation in addressing the challenges presented by the digital age. It was further mentioned that 2025 will mark 20 years since the inception of WSIS and that the overall WSIS review by the UN General Assembly taking place in 2025 will take stock of progress on the outcomes of the Summit and identify both areas of continued focus as well as challenges.

Multistakeholder participation

The Internet Governance Forum 2024, held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh, brought key digital concerns to the forefront including enhancing trust in digital systems, combating misinformation, and leveraging digital identity for secure e-processes.

Notable speakers included the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Eng. Abdullah Alswaha, who said: “As one of the fastest-growing countries in the digital sector, Saudi Arabia is not only focused on facilitating access to the Internet and harnessing technological advancements to drive progress and achieve sustainable development, but places great importance on enhancing digital cooperation with all nations.”

Across over 300 sessions, participants heard how digital technology is revolutionizing our world, driving economic growth and improving lives. From smart cities to sustainable agriculture, these innovations are reshaping industries and societies. However, the benefits are not evenly distributed. The digital divide—with 2.6 billion people in the world offline – threatens to leave many behind.

Riyadh IGF Messages

Speakers highlighted that the momentum for digital governance is increasingly growing. For example, United Nations Member States made significant strides towards a more inclusive digital future by adopting the Global Digital Compact this past September, as well as adopting the first-ever universal agreement on AI governance to help ensure that these powerful tools are developed and used responsibly for the benefit of all.

The Riyadh IGF Messages reaffirmed the collective vision of global stakeholders, offering insights and recommendations that will guide policymaking over the coming years. The Messages are a statement from the IGF’s participants, more than 11,000 strong in-person and online, providing action-oriented policy recommendations around issues of digital governance, human rights online, digital innovation and risks, and the contribution of digital technologies to peace, sustainability and development.

Mr Li emphasized in his closing statement that “The Riyadh IGF Messages reflect the collective wisdom of this forum, distilling insights and recommendations, and will serve as a guiding light for our shared journey ahead.”

The Forum heard that we stand at a critical juncture in the digital age, where technology has the power to both connect and divide. Digital trust is under threat from misinformation, disinformation and malicious content spreading rapidly, sowing discord and making it harder to tackle. Generative AI has further exacerbated the challenge, enabling the creation of highly convincing—yet false—content. This particularly impacts the younger generations who more than ever rely on digital platforms for information and social interaction.

In his opening message to the Forum, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres recognized the IGF as a vital platform for discussing Internet governance issues and called for collective efforts to build an open, free, and safe Internet for all. He further praised the adoption of the Global Digital Compact as a crucial milestone, emphasizing its role as a blueprint for humanity’s digital future.

In closing, Norway was announced as the next host of the 20th IGF, to be held on 23-27 June 2025. [IDN-InDepthNews]

Image credit: IGF2024