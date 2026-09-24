EEPA reports on renewed fighting in Ethiopia opens 3 new fronts

BRUSSELS | 24 September 2026 (IDN | EEPA) — The following are the situation reports on the situation in Tigray and Ethiopia, the migration and refugee situation, the regional and international situation, renewed fighting in Ethiopia opens 3 new fronts, statement condemns US for lifting sanctions on Eritrea, US denies visa to Al-Burhan

Fighting broke out between Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF) and Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and its allied forces across several fronts this week, with both sides accusing each other of launching offensives.

Three fronts are known to have opened up on 23 September.

The first front is along Kobo-Tumuga line, Tigray-Amhara border, with clashes between the ENDF, TPLF and TPLF-allied Amhara Fano National Movement (AFNM). Military movement was also seen towards the road to Lalibela with fighting reported near Hagere Maryam in Amhara, close to Weldiya.

The second front opened along the Zata, Dinqa and Sekota line, Tigray-Amhara border.

The third front has been seen along the route from Tonsa to Magala, along the Tigray-Afar border.

In Afar, ENDF and Tigray Peace Forces (TPF) have joined forces. TPF is a splinter faction of the TPLF.

21 airstrikes were seen in Alamata, involving drones and MiG aircraft, killing 14 civilians. 22 others were injured and brought to Alamata General Hospital for medical treatment.

TPLF seized control over 3 regional airports in Mekelle, Axum and Shire, with flights being suspended from and to all three locations.

Two drone strikes were carried out on 22 September in Tahtay Adiyabo Woreda, Ademeiti Tabia, Kokob Kebele, in the Sheraro area. The strikes targeted an area between the Enda Selassie church and residential houses. The drones landed in an agricultural area and did not cause any casualties.

This morning intense fighting is reported from the southern Tigray-Afar border area.

New fighting started along Tekeze river near the Eritrean border and central area.

It remains unclear which forces exactly are fighting in the various locations.

Last night, the ENDF conducted several drone strikes in the area along the Eritrean border in Western Tigray. It seems the ENDF was expecting offensives there.

Eritrean troops have advanced into Western Tigray.

Eyewitnesses in Addis Ababa report that uniformed security patrols are carried out in Addis Abeba, and forcibly detaining ethnic Tigrayans, specifically in the Ayat 49 and Semit neighborhoods. Those that were captured stated that they were released only after paying ransom money to their captors.

People on social media are sharing information warning Tigrayans in Addis Ababa to be cautious and stay alert within public spaces such as coffee houses and roads.

Getachew Reda, the Advisor to the Prime Minister on East African Affairs, accused Eritrea and Egypt of backing Ethiopian armed groups, including TPLF, Amhara Fano, and Oromo Liberation Army, through a proxy campaign aimed at weakening the Ethiopian federal government and expanding regional influence.

TPLF, Fano and OLA alliance is seen to be tactical rather than strategic due to unresolved disagreements, with Eritrea and Sudan backing the alliance, according to Jawar Mohammed, adding that Egypt and Saudi Arabia are supporting the Eritrea–TPLF side, and the UAE and Israel supporting the federal government.

The Ethiopian Media Authority (EMA) suspended the license of Tigray TV indefinitely stating its content “threatens national and public security”.

Security personnel guarding the residence of General Tadesse Werede, former head of Tigray Interim Regional Administration, were replaced, leaving his family unable to enter or leave the property. Gen. Tadesse has been under house arrest since TPLF removed him from his office in May.

Relatives described the change as unexpected and said they had received no explanation.