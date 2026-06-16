EEPA reports on meditation efforts between TPLF and federal government resume

BRUSSELS | 16 June 2026 (IDN | EEPA) — The following are the situation reports on Ethiopia, Sudan and The 62nd session of the Human Rights Council taking place in Geneva.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 16 June)

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has resumed mediation efforts between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and Ethiopia’s federal government to preserve the Pretoria agreement. The mediation efforts have been ongoing for two weeks.

Senior Ethiopian Officials, including Ethiopia’s intelligence chief, warned that the TPLF is mobilising for an offensive against the federal government in coming days.

The TPLF is divided into three factions, one of which staged the coup against the Tigray Interim Regional Administration (TIRA) and is also pushing for a renewal of hostilities, according to Professor Kindeya Gebrehiwot, former Head of the Cabinet Secretariat of the first TIRA.

The Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC) has rejected the results of the elections held on 1 June in a post-election statement. The statement called for “genuine and all-inclusive political dialogue” as the only way forward.

A National Dialogue Forum is being organised to kick off on 15 July, according to the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission. Dialogue agendas from 1,234 districts were collected, as well as from members of the diaspora.

Situation in Sudan (per 16 June)

Eight villages in Um Baru locality, North Darfur, were looted and burned on 14 June by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), killing at least 5 residents. The death toll is not confirmed.

There have been daily drone strikes launched by the RSF in El Obeid, North Kordofan, since 10 July. The drone strikes target fuel stations.

The drone strikes in Sudan killed 35 people last week, 23 of which were killed in El Obeid.

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) repelled an attack by the RSF and Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) in Blue Nile on 13 June.

SAF has accused the RSF of organ trafficking, as well as torture and starvation in mass detention centres in Darfur. The detention centres collectively hold over 20,000 people, including children. The poor conditions, including a cholera outbreak and food shortage result in dozens of deaths each week.

There have been 2,200 documented cases of rape, 14,999 cases of detention and enforced disappearance, and 30,971 killings in Sudan since the start of the conflict, according to a Sudanese national investigative committee.

The number of internally displaced people in Sudan has reduced by 24% since January 2025.

International and regional situation (per 16 June)

The 62nd session of the Human Rights Council was held on 15 June. The session included discussions on human rights in Sudan and Eritrea.

The report of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Eritrea was presented to the Human Rights Council. The report outlines ongoing human rights violations, including enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention, and political, journalistic and religious persecution.

The report discusses the inhumane situation in Eritrean prisons, describing severe conditions.

The report also discusses the lack of adequate protection measures for Eritrean refugees, persistent failure to implement recommendations and lack of cooperation from some Member States in addressing the human rights situation in Eritrea.

A French journalist had their accreditation and residence permit revoked by Ethiopian authorities and was ordered to leave the country following a trip to Shire, Tigray, to report on growing concerns related to the possibility of renewed conflict with rising tensions in the region.

The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Cirro), arrived in Israel for a state visit on 14 June. The visit includes discussions on security cooperation, trade, agriculture, water management and technology, as well as the opening of the Somaliland embassy in Jerusalem.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud criticised Israel’s decision to recognise Somaliland, describing the decision as one of the darkest days in Somalia’s history.

Somali intelligence has seized hundreds of barrels of bomb-making chemicals buried near the Jilib Marka area, allegedly destined for Al-Shabaab.

Former Somali President, Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, accused Somalia’s federal government of political intolerance and of carrying out attacks against opposition politicians and civilians.

Hundreds of health centres have closed in Somalia due to aid cuts, further increasing concern of famine in the country, as drought, rising prices and severe funding shortages deepen the country’s humanitarian crisis.

1,655 Ethiopian nationals were released from Saudi Arabian prisons. The Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs attributed their release to sustained diplomatic efforts.

The All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi was attacked on 12 June by hired assailants during a post-budget review forum. Kenya’s National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) reacted to the attack stating concern over increasing political intolerance and organised violence in the country.

An Ebola Simulation Centre has been established in Nairobi, Kenya, by Médecin Sans Frontières (MSF) to strengthen regional preparedness and response capacity.

An investigation within MSF found 59 allegations of abuse and sexual violence against local and foreign MSF staff working in Chad along the Sudanese border, leading to the dismissal of 18 staff members. The MSF report indicated there were also signs of organised sexual trafficking.

Links of interest

Obasanjo Resumes Mediation as Tensions Rise Between TPLF and Federal Government

News: Ethiopia intelligence chief, PM advisor accuse TPLF of imminent offensive in ‘coming days’; claim escalates mutual war warnings

TPLF Faction Threatening to Push Northern Ethiopia Back into Conflict, Former Tigray Interim Administration Official Warns

News: Oromo Federalist Congress rejects Ethiopia’s election as ‘Sham,’ warns of deepening legitimacy crisis

Ethiopia’s National Dialogue Enters Historic Phase with Landmark Forum Set to Convene July 15

Darfur governor condemns international silence after RSF attacks burn villages

RSF drone strikes target fuel supplies in Sudan’s El Obeid for fifth day

Dozens killed in drone attacks across Sudan as El Obeid toll reaches 23

Sudanese army repels fresh attack by RSF and SPLA-N in Blue Nile

Sudan accuses RSF of organ trafficking, mass abuses in Darfur prisons

Sudan documents 2,200 rapes and 31,000 killings during conflict, attorney general says

Sudan internal displacement drops to 8.8 million as returns rise, UN says

62nd session of the Human Rights Council

Report of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Eritrea

French journalist expelled from Ethiopia following reporting trip to Tigray

Somaliland President Arrives Israel, Joining Small List Muslim Leaders Visit State

Somalia’s president calls israel’s recognition of somaliland a dark day

Somali Intelligence Seizes Over 100 Barrels of Bomb-Making Chemicals Allegedly Bound for Al-Shabaab

Former Somali president accuses Somali government of targeting opposition, civilians in Mogadishu

Hundreds of Health Centers close in Somalia as aid cuts raise famine fears

Ethiopia secures amnesty for 1,655 nationals imprisoned in Saudi Arabia

The Attack On All Saints Cathedral: An Assault On Kenya’s Democracy, Security And National Values

NCIC warns of rising political violence, condemns All Saints Cathedral attack

MSF sets up Ebola simulation centre in Nairobi to boost regional outbreak response

AP exclusive: Doctors Without Borders report found cases of abuse and exploitation by staff in Chad

Europe External Programme with Africa is a Belgium-based Centre of Expertise with in-depth knowledge, publications, and networks, specialised in issues of peacebuilding, refugee protection, and resilience in the Horn of Africa. EEPA has published extensively on issues related to the movement and/or human trafficking of refugees in the Horn of Africa and on the Central Mediterranean Route. It cooperates with a wide network of universities, research organisations, civil society, and experts from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, and across Africa. The Situation Reports can be found here. To receive the situation report in your e-mail, click here. You can unsubscribe at any moment through the link at the bottom of each e-mail.

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