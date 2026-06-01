EEPA reports on Ethiopia’s 7th general election

BRUSSELS | 1 JUNE 2026 (IDN | EEPA) — The following are the situation reports on the region and how the EU and the UN view it, Ethiopia, Sudan and Somalia.

SITUATION REPORT – HORN OF AFRICA & NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

No. 732 – 1 June 2026

Situation in Ethiopia (per 1 June)

Ethiopia’s 7th general election is underway, with more than 50,000 of the 52,000 polling stations opening on time across the country. Voters are casting ballots for over 10,900 candidates representing 47 parties, despite delays at about 700 stations due to online registration issues.

The National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) confirmed that 143 polling stations in the Amhara and Oromia regions did not open because of security concerns, while some stations in areas like Kersa, Kutaber, Gilolopa, and Gosache were interrupted and forced to close early.

The elections may worsen instability in the country, according to a policy brief by Clingendael.

Press freedom in Ethiopia has been severely restricted ahead of the election according to Amnesty International, with the election board imposing an oath for journalists to receive official accreditation to cover the election. The oath is largely viewed as a tool to control the discussions held in public.

A local bus traveling from Amhara to Addis Ababa was attacked by gunmen in the Oromia region on 28 May. 12 passengers were killed while still on the bus, with the rest of the passengers abducted.

The Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) announced a region-wide ban on transportation and movement until 4 June to disrupt the election process, which they have called illegal.

Situation in Sudan (per 1 June)

An attack by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) killed at least 30 civilians in the Um Saadoun and Al-Murra areas of North Kordofan State on 28 May.

A second wave of assaults took place on 29 May, killing dozens more civilians. During the attack, local Starlink satellite internet devices were confiscated, limiting information flow.

Fighting has erupted between the Salamat and Beni Halba tribes in South Darfur and Central Darfur states, leading to the burning of villages and thousands of displaced residents. Both sides are using vehicles from the RSF.

Two vehicles were hit by a drone strike on 30 May in West Kordofan State, killing 10 people, eight of which were children. The drone was reportedly launched by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

RSF drone strikes on 30 May in Rabak, Kosti, and Kenana, in White Nile State, caused extensive damage, including to a hospital and airport. The SAF was able to shoot down one of the long-range drones.

Local Emergency Response Rooms in Sudan are struggling to sustain humanitarian assistance as international funding remains inflexible, increasingly scarce, and driven by donor priorities rather than community needs. Local leaders are calling for direct funding and better protections.

Situation in Somalia (per 1 June)

A senior Al-Shabaab Commander, Abu Abdalla, was killed by the Somali National Army during a targeted operation in Hanti Wadaag, Lower Shabelle.

Nearly 6.5 million people in Somalia face acute food insecurity and over 1.8 million children are acutely malnourished, while 3.3 million Somalis are internally displaced and over 50,000 have crossed into Ethiopia’s Somali region. Only 15% of the humanitarian response is currently funded.

Humanitarian funding cuts and rising fuel prices linked to the Middle East conflict are forcing aid organisations to scale back services.

Somalia’s federal health ministry has issued a public warning over the risk of Ebola spreading into the country. Health experts warn that Somalia is particularly vulnerable due to its porous borders with Kenya and Ethiopia and the near-total absence of screening facilities at land borders and airports.

International and regional situation (per 1 June)

A deal between the United States (US) and Kenya to treat American citizens who have contracted Ebola in Kenya has sparked outrage both in the US and Kenya, with Kenyan medical workers stating that the country is unprepared for an Ebola outbreak and that Kenyan citizens would be put at risk.

The EU is allocating €15 million in humanitarian funding to support areas in DRC and Uganda impacted by the Ebola outbreak.

IGAD has pledged one million US dollars to help member states fight Ebola.

The “Tsimdo” alliance between Eritrea and several Ethiopian opposition groups have reportedly held meetings in Sudan, as well as Ethiopia. The meetings in Sudan reportedly included SAF representatives.

The UN Security Council renewed sanctions on South Sudan for another year on 29 May, extending an arms embargo, travel bans, and asset freezes. China, Russia, and several African members abstained, arguing the measures hinder the peace process and limit the government’s capacity to protect victims.

Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on the international community to take decisive action to hold the perpetrators of the massacre in North Kordofan State accountable.

The Greater Horn of Africa Climate Outlook Forum (GHACOF) has predicted that the rainfall during the June-September rainy season will be below-average in the Greater Horn of Africa, with above-average temperature.

The WFP warned on 30 May that 7.2 million people in South Sudan urgently require food assistance, with hundreds of thousands in Jonglei state facing catastrophic hunger.

A fire in a school in the Kenyan rift valley has resulted in the death of 16 students.

Kenyan president, William Ruto, has apologised to the people of Northeastern Kenya on the historical injustices and marginalisation by previous governments.

A Turkish delegation is set to arrive in Somalia this week to mediate between the Somalia’s Federal Government and opposition politicians.

Links of interest

Security Issues Keep 143 Polling Stations Closed

47 Ethiopian Political Parties Registered for the Upcoming Election

Managed elections, unmanaged conflicts

Ethiopia: International community must act to safeguard press freedom ahead of national election

Ethiopia: Gunmen kidnap passenger bus

News: Oromia police assure ‘voters’ security’ as Oromo Liberation Army imposes transport ban ahead of Ethiopia election

RSF renews deadly attacks on villages in North Kordofan’s Bara

Villages burned and civilians flee as tribal clashes erupt in South Darfur using RSF vehicles

Drone strike on civilian vehicles kills 10, including eight children, in West Kordofan

Sudan army shoots down long-range RSF drone carrying eight missiles over White Nile

‘Some people’s lives matter more than others’: local responders in Sudan feel ignored as the world focuses on other crises

Somali National Army Kills Senior Al-Shabaab Commander in Lower Shabelle Operation.

Somalia, on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe

Disease, displacement and destitution: Deadly drought hits Somalia and Ethiopia

Somalia Faces Rising Ebola Threat As Us Imposes Temporary Travel Restrictions

US Ebola quarantine plan for Kenya sparks nationwide outrage

EU and WHO scale up action to respond to the Ebola outbreak in DRC and Uganda

IGAD pledges $1m to fight Ebola as health ministers meet on regional outbreak

UN Security Council renews South Sudan sanctions

Sudan calls for international action after RSF massacre kills dozens in North Kordofan

Below normal rainfall expected for norther Greater Horn of Africa

More than 7 million South Sudanese face acute hunger, UN says

16 students killed as fire tears through Kenya school dormitory

Ruto Issues Landmark Apology Over Northern Kenya’s Longstanding Exclusion

High-Level Turkish Delegation to Arrive in Mogadishu for Government-Opposition Mediation

Europe External Programme with Africa is a Belgium-based Centre of Expertise with in-depth knowledge, publications, and networks, specialised in issues of peacebuilding, refugee protection, and resilience in the Horn of Africa. EEPA has published extensively on issues related to the movement and/or human trafficking of refugees in the Horn of Africa and on the Central Mediterranean Route. It cooperates with a wide network of universities, research organisations, civil society, and experts from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, and across Africa. The Situation Reports can be found here. To receive the situation report in your e-mail, click here. You can unsubscribe at any moment through the link at the bottom of each e-mail.

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.