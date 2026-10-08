EEPA reports on Eritrean forces seen in Adigrat, Tigray

BRUSSELS | 8 October 2026 (IDN | EEPA) — The following are the situation reports on the situation in Ethiopia, the migration and refugees situation, the situation in Sudan, the regional and international situation, Eritrean forces seen in Adigrat, Tigray, PM Abiy Ahmed sworn in for a new term, Commemoration of shipwreck in Lampedusa

Situation in Ethiopia (per 8 October)

Eritrean Defence Forces (EDF) crossed over into Tigray through Zalambessa. The EDF troops were seen to be moving towards the Adigrat-Idaga Hamus route on 7 October.

Residents of Adigrat reported two trucks with Eritrean soldiers passing through the town, distinctly recognisable by their uniforms.

Eritrean minister of Information, Yemane Geberemeskel, has denied EDF’s presence in Ethiopia.

EDF troops traveling to Idaga Hamus were targeted by drones from the Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF) at Gadua on 7 October.

ENDF troops captured Agula from Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces on 7 October.

ENDF forces entered Wukro on 7 October, a town north of Mekelle, for the second time this week. This time they kept control of the town as TPLF forces had withdrawn earlier in the week.

ENDF also succeeded in crossing the Tekeze River and now controls Adi Gebru, previously under the control of TPLF forces that got pushed back from their position.

Fighting between ENDF and TPLF was reported in the Tselimoy area near the Tekeze river on 7 October.

ENDF conducted drone strikes targeting TPLF officials in Werqamba, Central Tigray on 5 October.

ENDF drone strikes hit civilian homes in Adwa on 7 October, with numerous casualties, including two confirmed deaths.

Drone strikes targeting an IDP camp in Sheraro killed at least eight people and injured 14 others, including children, on 3 October.

Leaked conversations between TPLF commanders depict the destructive nature of drone use in the renewed conflict, including heavy losses among fighters and weakening units’ morale. The conversations also point to internal divisions within TPLF forces and weakening command cohesion.

Armed men looted public sites in Mekelle, including Awash Military Hospital, since the control over the city was taken by Tigray Peace Forces (TPF). The looters reportedly took medical equipment and supplies.

Several children incurred severe injuries as a result of fighting across Tigray, including loss of limbs and blindness, confirmed health workers.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was sworn in for another 5-year term on 5 October. During his inaugural speech he reaffirmed that Ethiopia should be granted access to the Red Sea claiming that this was critical to Ethiopia’s “civilization”.

Ethiopia’s House of Peoples’ Representatives unanimously approved 23 cabinet positions nominated by the PM Abiy, including Temesgen Tiruneh as a Deputy Prime Minister.

The Gender Empowerment Movement Tigray (GEM Tigray) has condemned reports of executions carried out by the TPF and calling for investigations into the killings.

Migration and refugee situation (per 8 October)

Students, survivors, and officials held a march in Lampedusa to commemorate the migrant shipwreck that occurred on 3 October 2013. Participants renewed calls on the EU to designate 3 October as a European Day of Remembrance.

More than 20,000 migrants and refugees have entered Djibouti from Ethiopia since 10 September, while thousands more are undertaking dangerous migratory routes such as the Eastern Route to Yemen and the Gulf, says the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Djibouti is at the center of two heavily frequented migration routes along the Red Sea. Thousands of displaced people are arriving from Yemen, while the country is also hosting refugees from Ethiopia who are trying to reach the Arabian Peninsula.

2,800 people fled 10 villages in Blue Nile State, Sudan, in one single day on 4 October because of deteriorating security concerns, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Situation in Sudan (per 8 October)

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Chairman of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, has rejected any negotiations with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and declared to continue the military campaign until the entire country has been retaken.

Drone strikes allegedly carried out by the RSF killed at least four civilians and destroyed the homes of regional cabinet ministers in Ed Damazin, in southeastern Sudan, on 7 October.

A military and tribal delegation from the RSF arrived in Kauda, in the Nuba Mountains, to mediate between the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) and the Otoro community. The conflict has already caused the death of more than 500 Otoro people and displaced over 25,000.

Crop failure, and shortages of water and livestock are worsening the already precarious humanitarian and health conditions in the North Darfur’s Ain Siro area, threatening the lives of thousands of families.

Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, is expected to visit Sudan to discuss the possibility of lifting the country’s membership suspension.

The Sudanese pound has significantly weakened against the US dollar, while industry sources report a 50-tonne gap between national gold output and official export revenues, likely due to trade being pushed into illegal channels.

Regional and international situation (per 8 October)

The UN Human Rights Council (UN HRC) appointed Sihaka Tsemo as a UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Eritrea on 7 October during its 63rd session.

At the UN HRC, EU member states confirmed they would support extending the independent mission investigating alleged abuses during the siege of El Fasher in Sudan.

South Sudanese President Kiir and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa met in order to discuss the organization for South Sudan’s upcoming December elections. Ramaphosa emphasised the need to resolve remaining political challenges to ensure a credible vote.

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki met with al-Burhan to discuss bilateral matters in Alamien, Egypt.

Europe External Programme with Africa is a Belgium-based Centre of Expertise with in-depth knowledge, publications, and networks, specialised in issues of peacebuilding, refugee protection, and resilience in the Horn of Africa. EEPA has published extensively on issues related to the movement and/or human trafficking of refugees in the Horn of Africa and on the Central Mediterranean Route. It cooperates with a wide network of universities, research organisations, civil society, and experts from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, and across Africa. The Situation Reports can be found here. To receive the situation report in your e-mail, click here. You can unsubscribe at any moment through the link at the bottom of each e-mail.

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.