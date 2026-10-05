EEPA reports on ENDF recaptures Mekelle

BRUSSELS | 5 October 2026 (IDN | EEPA) — The following are the situation reports on the situation in Ethiopia, the situation in Sudan, the international and regional situation, ENDF recaptures Mekelle, nighttime ENDF drone strikes target civilian infrastructure across Tigray, WFP trucks attacked in Kordofan

The Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF) took control of Mekelle on 3 October.

Before the ENDF entered the city, officials of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) fled the city. The TPLF announced that it has left Mekelle and will continue the armed struggle “from other areas.” Most of TPLF leadership left for Eritrea and Central and Northwestern Tigray.

Police in Mekelle stopped working on 2 October. Widespread looting is currently taking place.

The former president of the Tigray Interim Regional Administration Tadesse Werede, Colonel Gebregziabher Alemseged, Colonel Tewelde Gebretensay head of military intelligence, and Mr Isaias Tadesse, former advisor to the Interim President were forcibly taken to unknown destinations by the TPLF on 2 October.

Ethio Telecom resumed its services in Mekelle and Adigrat on 4 October.

The cities of Alamata and Korem were recaptured by the ENDF on 30 September. Mekoni fell to the ENDF on the night of 1 October.

Alula Aba Nega airport, in the outskirts of Mekelle, was seized by the ENDF on 3 October.

Drone strikes have targeted the Adigrat University Specialised Hospital, which is currently overwhelmed by injured TPLF and Fano fighters, according to a doctor working there.

Nighttime drone strikes have been targeting hotels and IDP camps across Tigray, including several in Adwa, Shire and Sheraro. Six civilians were killed in the attack against Soloda hotel in Adwa.

A nighttime ENDF drone attack also destroyed a primary school in the Naeder district of the Mahbere Selam village, Tigray, on 4 October.

Violent clashes between forces of the Alliance for Survival (ASF) and ENDF backed militias occurred on 3 October in Raya Alamata. The fighting mainly took place around Hawjano School and the Sebakare area.

The Tigray Peace Forces (TPF) and Amhara militia groups were reportedly involved in the fighting around Alamata.

The number of casualties and the extent of the property damage of the Raya Alamata attack has not yet been confirmed.

The ENDF regained control of Abala, Erebti, and Megale areas in Zone 2 of the Afar region on 1 October.

Strikes were heard around 1am on 1 October in Addis Ababa near the EDNF headquarters in Torhailoch area and Meshalokiya area.