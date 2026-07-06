EEPA reports on Egypt and Eritrea strengthen bilateral relations

BRUSSELS | 6 July 2026 (IDN | EEPA) — The following are the situation reports on Sudan, Ethiopia, 8 candidates for the position of UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Eritrea and Egypt and Eritrea strengthen bilateral relations.

Situation in Sudan (per 6 July)

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) launched attacks on six villages in North Darfur state: Qarboura, Oruwa, Um Marahik, Kourbia, Abu Leiha, and Ana Baji. During the attack, several civilians were killed and large-scale destruction led to food and water shortages forcing thousands to flee to Chad.

A truck carrying 50 metric tonnes of humanitarian supplies was attacked near Tendelti in White Nile state on 1 July. The truck was on its way to vulnerable communities in South Kordofan.

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) shot down a long-range drone from the RSF over Tendalti in White Nile state on 2 July.

The SAF launched a large-scale offensive to retake the border town of Kurmuk in Blue Nile state.

Humanitarian conditions in IDP camps in Darfur are worsening as infrastructures and public services are collapsing at a large scale and the delivery of aid is blocked by warring factions. The prolonged conflict is resulting in rising malnutrition, psychological trauma and cases of gender-based violence.

A cholera outbreak centred in Al-Mazrub in North Kordofan state has killed 14 people, while 418 cases have been registered by Al-Mazrub Hospital. Experts have warned that if the health infrastructure is not reinforced, the outbreak could quickly spread to other states.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delivered aid to 42,000 people in El Obeid and North Kordofan state, as well as cholera response material to try to contain further outbreaks.

The Sudanese Peace Government, a self-declared parallel government led by the RSF, has condemned the attack of a commercial envoy from Libya. The RSF states that the convoy contained food supplies and essential goods meant for Sudanese civilians.

The Sudanese Foreign Minister, Mohieddin Salem, stated on 3 July that El Obeid will not fall, during an urgent United Nations Human Rights Council debate regarding the crisis in El Obeid. During his speech, Salem urged the international community to confront foreign backers of the RSF.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 6 July)

A shooting took place in Horo Guduru zone, Oromia, on 30 June, killing at least 13 civilians. The gunmen also pillaged the town.

Footage of forced conscriptions, with young people being forced into buses in a neighbourhood of Mekelle, Tigray, circulated on 3 July. As a response, the Tigray Regional State Communication Affairs Bureau stated that it will investigate the allegations.

The head of the Communication Affairs Bureau, Abraham Hagos, stated that defending the region should be based on shared understanding and voluntary participation and that the regional government would take measures against anyone who carries out unauthorized recruitment.

An independent candidate for the House of People’s Representatives from Dire Dawa was arrested and detained after protesting election irregularities. It is reported that he is being held in a cell of 1m by 80cm and prohibited from using the toilet.

Security in the Red Sea and Horn of Africa region is worsening with “enemy” forces attempting to prevent Ethiopia from stabilising the region, said Ethiopia’s Defence Chief of Staff, Field Marshal Berhanu Jula.

International and regional situation (per 6 July)

Eight candidates have applied for the position of UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Eritrea. A single candidate will be presented by a consultative group to the Human Rights Council for approval.

The renewal of the mandate of the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Eritrea remains uncertain, as Eritrea has criticised the mandate. The Council will vote on 6 or 7 July on its continuation.

Human rights organisations support the mandate, stating that it allows the voice of Eritreans to be heard, and provides objective understanding of the situation in Eritrea, which has not improved.

Eritrean civil society organisations called on Member States of the United Nations Human Rights Council to renew the mandate of the Special Rapporteur, stating that independent documentation contributes to informed international engagement and supports accountability efforts.

Foreign ministers from Egypt and Eritrea had a phone conversation on 3 July to discuss strengthening bilateral relations, reviewing potential areas for increased cooperation across political and economic sectors.

Egypt backs the Eritrean Tsimdo coalition, blocking Ethiopia’s access to the red sea, says a source.

Former Interim President of Tigray’s Regional Administration, and advisor of the Ethiopian government, Getachew Reda, joined a Zoom meeting expressing support to a new Eritrean opposition group called SNITNA, focusing on Afar rights in Eritrea.

A Ugandan delegation visited the Sudanese Prime Minister, Dr. Kamil Idris, on 4 July. The visit included discussions on Sudan’s government peace initiative and a review of the latest developments in Sudan. The Ugandan delegation expressed rejection of any parallel government in Sudan.

Uganda has stated that the Ebola outbreak in the country has been contained, urging countries to lift travel restrictions to the country.

The US has stated that they will prevent the UN from supporting the AU Support ​and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) starting next year. The mission relies on UN support for essential logistics.

Somali Puntland lawmakers called for the resignation of the Somali president Hassan Sheikh Mohammud, claiming he violated the constitution and weakened Somalia’s federal system.

Links of interest

RSF attacks on Darfur villages kill civilians, spark mass flight to Chad

UN says drone strike destroyed 50 tonnes of humanitarian aid in Sudan

Sudan army shoots down long-range RSF drone over White Nile

News: Sudanese army intensify offensive to retake strategic city of Kurmuk on Ethiopia border

Darfur IDP group warns of catastrophic camp conditions as war drags on

Cholera outbreak worsens in Sudan’s RSF-controlled Kordofan region

From Libya to Ethiopia, Trump sides with Sudan’s genocidal RSF

Convoy en route from Libya to Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces targeted

Sudan foreign minister vows El Obeid will not fall, accuses UAE of backing militia

Red Cross steps up aid in Sudan’s El Obeid as RSF assault looms

At Least 13 Civilians Killed in Horo Guduru as Government Links Attack to Tsimdo

News: Tigray authority vows accountability over alleged forced youth conscription as Mekelle residents describe mounting fear

Dr. Habtamu Alemu, who was nominated from Dire Dawa in the election, was reportedly detained in a cell measuring 1 meter by 80 centimeters.

Ethiopia : Defense Chief Warns Red Sea and Horn of Africa Security Is “More Concerning Than Ever”

Eight candidates vie to become UN special rapporteur on human rights in Eritrea

Battle Intensifies Over UN Eritrea Rights Mandate

Eritrean civil societies appeal to the UN: Renew the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Eritrea

Egypt, Eritrea Step Up Coordination on Regional Security, Expanding Bilateral Cooperation

Prime Minister Receives High-Level Ugandan Delegation Visiting Sudan

Uganda recognizes Sudan’s military-led government as sole legitimate authority

Uganda Says Ebola Outbreak Is Contained, Urges End To Travel Restrictions

Somalia peacekeeping mission at risk as US blocks UN support, sources say

Somalia: Lawmakers call on president to step down, citing constitutional breach

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