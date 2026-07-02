EEPA reports on crimes against humanity committed in El Fasher

BRUSSELS | 2 July 2026 (IDN | EEPA) — The following are the situation reports on Sudan, Ethiopia, Egypt cracking down of Sudanese refugees and TPLF denying claims of forced conscriptions.

Migration and refugee situation (per 2 July)

Egypt has reportedly intensified a crackdown on refugees from Sudan with reports of deaths in overcrowded jails, as well as abuse and beatings.

Refugees and asylum seekers have gathered in front of the Department of Refugee Service (DRS) in Nairobi, Kenya, in hope the DRS have resumed the services as was announced. They were not, however, admitted to the DRS premises and remain without registration papers.

The DRS office in Nairobi has not been providing services to refugees and asylum seekers since October 2025.

The Netherlands is exploring possibilities to establish “return hubs” outside the EU for people whose asylum claims are rejected, with Kenya being the leading option and Rwanda and Benin also being considered.

Kenya and Rwanda are also reportedly considered as return hubs by other EU member states including, Germany, Austria, Denmark and Greece.

Tens of Ethiopians in Saudi Arabia remain in danger of being executed for drug-related offenses despite receiving a royal pardon, reports Africa Express.

The African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights warned that escalating violence and intimidation of migrants and refugees in South Africa, amid scheduled anti-immigration protests, violates human rights obligations and must be met with protection and accountability.

Situation in Sudan (per 2 July)

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have “committed crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing” during the fight for El Fasher, including widespread killings, torture, sexual violence, and repeated targeting of civilians, said Amnesty International in a new report.

Children have been “deliberately targeted and have suffered immensely”, added Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General.

At least 20 doctors, including four women, are missing and believed detained after RSF captured El Fasher in October 2025, reported the Sudan Doctors Network.

The UN Human Rights Council is holding an urgent meeting in Geneva over the human rights situation around El Obeid in North Kordofan, warning that up to 500,000 civilians may face large-scale atrocities amid escalating violence and attacks that have reduced access to fuel, water, and basic services.

A new cholera outbreak in Sudan has reportedly killed at least 120 people and caused over 1,000 suspected cases since May, with the disease likely to surge further during the upcoming rainy season, according to the World Health Organisation.

Conflict zones are among those that suffer the most as access and supplies are restricted.

Over 544 families have been displaced over the past days from Abu Liha, Orshi, and Ambro, in North Darfur, after fighting escalated in the area and the RSF took control over surrounding areas. The families have been received in Karnoi locality, reports Karnoi Emergency Response Room.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 2 July)

Pictures have been received documenting a forced conscription of Tigrayan youth reportedly by masked Tigray Defence Forces forces for “training”, in Addigudom south of Mekelle.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) dismissed EU concerns about escalating tensions in Tigray, arguing the EU relied on incorrect claims and accusing Ethiopia’s federal government of failing to implement the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA).

TPLF further denied accusations about creating a parallel council calling it “entirely unfounded” as there has not been any other council established, adding that EU’s claim of ongoing unilateral military conscription is “unclear and unsupported by facts”.

The TPLF claims Ethiopia is redeploying troops within Tigray, from western to eastern parts of the region, and preparing for renewed fighting, arguing the region still faces an “existential threat” despite the signed CoHA, said Fetlework Gebregziabher, a member of the TPLF Executive Committee.

International and regional situation (per 2 July)

South Sudan’s parliament approved amendments to the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement, postponing the population census and adoption of a permanent constitution as prerequisites that should be met prior the elections scheduled for December 2026.

Parliament argued that the two provisions posed a major legal challenge for elections to take place while the opposition lawmakers disputed the legality of the amendments saying key peace-and-security benchmarks remain incomplete.

A coalition of human-rights and legal groups asked the International Criminal Court to investigate alleged criminal responsibility of senior foreign officials, including in Ethiopia and UAE, for knowingly enabling atrocities in Sudan’s Darfur by supplying and supporting both the RSF and SAF.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Addis Ababa for talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, marking the fourth official meeting between the leaders in six months.

The discussions focused mainly on regional security and stability, along with ways to deepen cooperation on economic development and broader Horn of Africa issues

Eritrea’s Central Bank has reportedly ordered citizens to deposit all cash holdings into commercial banks by the end of July, saying the nakfa, the national currency, is the only legal tender for domestic payments and that keeping cash outside the bankings is illegal. Failure to comply will lead to penalties.

The directive is seen as another step to pull unbanked cash into official channels and tighten state control over the money supply.

UN peacekeepers withdrew from their temporary base in Akobo County, Jonglei state, South Sudan over the weekend after months of civilian protection despite persistent security risks.

Links of interest

Sudan’s war refugees describe horrors in Egyptian jails, surging deportations

X Post: Makeda saba

Frontex ‘guidebook’ for children comes under fire

5 European Countries Including Germany Considering Sending Rejected Asylum Seekers to Kenya

Netherlands looks to send asylum seekers to Kenya and Rwanda

Boia in azione: altri quattro etiopi giustiziati in Arabia Saudita

News: African rights commission raises alarm over anti-migrant violence as Ethiopians in South Africa stay indoors amid protest fears

Sudan: RSF atrocities in El Fasher ‘a stain on the conscience of humanity’ – new report

Sudan medical group says 20 doctors detained in El Fasher following RSF takeover

UN Human Rights Council to hold urgent meeting on Sudan crisis

120 dead in latest cholera outbreak in Sudan: WHO

500 families displaced to Karnoi as North Darfur fighting intensifies

X Post: Weghata Facts

News: TPLF accuses Ethiopian government of mobilizing forces across Tigray, warns of preparations for renewed war

Parliament rewrites peace deal to clear path for 2026 elections

Senior UAE and regional officials referred to ICC over role in Sudan atrocities

President Hassan Sheikh Arrives in Ethiopia for 4th Time in Six Months

Eritrea Orders Citizens to Deposit All Nakfa Cash in Banks by End of July Under New Central Bank Directive

UN peacekeepers withdraw from Akobo base

Europe External Programme with Africa is a Belgium-based Centre of Expertise with in-depth knowledge, publications, and networks, specialised in issues of peacebuilding, refugee protection, and resilience in the Horn of Africa. EEPA has published extensively on issues related to the movement and/or human trafficking of refugees in the Horn of Africa and on the Central Mediterranean Route. It cooperates with a wide network of universities, research organisations, civil society, and experts from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, and across Africa. The Situation Reports can be found here. To receive the situation report in your e-mail, click here. You can unsubscribe at any moment through the link at the bottom of each e-mail.

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