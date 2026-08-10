EEPA reports on Addis Standard raided by Ethiopian authorities

BRUSSELS | 10 August (IDN | EEPA) — The following are the situation reports on Sudan, Ethiopia, SAF repel RSF attack in West Darfur, armed clashes erupt in western Libya and Addis Standard raided by Ethiopian authorities.

Situation in Sudan (per 10 August)

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and its allies repelled an attack by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Bir Saliba in West Darfur state on 8 August. Thousands of people have been displaced in the area of Bir Saliba following confrontations which started last week.

The SAF also repelled a drone attack by the RSF, targeting Dilling in South Kordofan state on 7 August.

The village of Al-Tamid in North Kordofan state was attacked by RSF soldiers on 6 August. Five villagers were killed in the attack, with several more wounded.

Sudan People’s Liberation Army-North (SPLA-N) has been accused of attacking Otoro ethnic villages in Kauda by a tribal leader in South Kordofan’s Nuba Mountains. The chief also accused SPLA-N of attacking three villages in the Debe Bayam area.

The attacks by SPLA-N allegedly coincided with mediation efforts between local ethnic groups after land disputes escalated into armed confrontations.

Mass graves were discovered in Kurmuk, Blue Nile state, with 25 bodies of civilians executed by the RSF.

Sudan’s doctors union has warned of a resurgence of cholera and dengue fever in Khartoum, with 25 new cholera cases documented in the city.

There are severe food shortages in the Al-Malha region in North Darfur state. The region is also experiencing a water crisis, with wells and pumping stations shut down due to fuel shortages. Seasonal rains are expected to worsen the situation as roads become inaccessible.

Food prices have soared across North Darfur, with the destruction of warehouses and shops exacerbating the situation.

Sudan’s Democratic Bloc coalition unveiled a political roadmap built on intra-Sudanese dialogue and a proposed US-mediated ceasefire to end the civil war, arguing it would address root causes and enable humanitarian relief and reconstruction.

The Sudanese Minister of Religious Affairs, Bashir Haroun Abdel Karim, was dismissed on 7 August following allegations of administrative disputes and financial irregularities.

Five children out of six are out of school in Sudan, as schools have become increasingly unsafe with over 67 instances of attacks on schools in the country since 2024.

UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina J. Mohammed, called for the UN Security Council to support bringing the Sudanese conflict to an end, create conditions for peace, and get children to school.

Countless children in Sudan born under irregular circumstances have not been registered, blocking access to services, including vaccinations and school enrolment.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 10 August)

The editor-in-chief of Addis Standard, Yonas Kedir, was detained, assaulted and subjected to prolonged interrogation on 1 August. Ethiopian authorities raided Addis Standard’s newsroom on 2 August, seizing or deliberately destroying equipment. The outlet also received a forced eviction notice.

The Committee to Protect Journalists has urged Ethiopian authorities to halt the campaign against Addis Standard, as well as to return all equipment, stop the eviction and for those responsible for Kedir’s detention and assault to be held accountable.

Amnesty International has renewed its call on the international community to engage with authorities in Ethiopia and Tigray to restore independent media and the monitoring of human rights across Tigray.

International and regional situation (per 10 August)

Armed clashes erupted on 4 August in Zawiya and Surman in western Libya. Local authorities and the Libyan Red Crescent raised alerts, urged people to stay home and requested humanitarian corridors, while reports also said inmates escaped from the Surman Reform and Rehabilitation Institutions.

Habtom Zerai Ghirmai, an Eritrean diplomat, Charge d’affaires a.i. of the Permanent Mission of Eritrea to the United Nations in Geneva, as Chair Rapporteur of the 2026 Social Forum of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The appointment is opposed by Eritrean human rights defenders given the close ties of Ghirmai with the President of Eritrea, Isaias Afwerki, who human rights defenders say is leading a dictatorship.

Eritrea has called for a Red Sea/Gulf of Aden regional security architecture to be owned by littoral states, with the focus on strengthening their own national defense and naval capabilities, and restricts external powers to roles only for missions the region cannot collectively undertake.

Italy faces a European Court of Human Rights application alleging violations for failure to execute the arrest warrant of the Libyan official Osama Almasri issued by the International Criminal Court.

US Senator Chris Van Hollen has called on the US administration to pause arms sales to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to its continued support to the RSF, stating that the US government has formally determined that the RSF is committing genocide in Sudan.

A US federal judge has approved the suspension of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) of hundreds of South Sudanese nationals in the US.

Canada is temporarily suspending its foreign mission in South Sudan, with consular services being transferred to its mission in Ethiopia.

Alliances in the Horn of Africa have changed rapidly in the past 2 years, with Eritrea aligned with the Tigray region in Ethiopia, as well as the SAF and Egypt, opposing the Ethiopian government, which has aligned itself with Sudan’s RSF.

Links of interest

Sudanese army allies repel RSF attack in West Darfur

Sudanese army repels drone attack in South Kordofan, RSF raid kills five near El Obeid

SPLM-N accused of fresh attacks on Nuba ethnic group in South Kordofan

Mass graves found in Sudan’s Kurmuk after town recaptured from RSF

Sudan doctors warn of cholera resurgence in Khartoum as health crisis deepens

Activists warn of hunger crisis in Sudan’s North Darfur as supplies dry up

Food prices surge in Omdurman as North Darfur food crisis deepens

Democratic Bloc proposes roadmap for inter-Sudanese talks

Sudanese prime minister sacks religious affairs minister, Hajj council chief

Sudan army receives Pakistani armoured vehicles and drones, military sources say

‘Sudan is losing another generation’ to war, Mohammed warns

Sudan’s invisible children – born in war with no legal identity

Ethiopian security detain Addis Standard editor, raid newsroom, seize equipment

Ethiopia: Tigray residents at renewed risk of human rights violations as violence returns to the region

Zawiya and Surman clashes: Civilians caught in the crossfire of weapons spread outside the rule of law

News: Eritrea calls for Red Sea security architecture anchored in sovereignty, local defense capabilities

The Almasri case at the European Court of Human Rights: admissibility of the appeal and opening of the adversarial procedure with the Italian State

US senator calls for halt to UAE arms sales over Sudan war

Judge approves Trump effort to end South Sudan TPS protections

Canada shutters embassy in South Sudan

Northern Ethiopia’s shifting alliances explained

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